The Real Victim of Charlie Kirk's Murder? Some Hollywood Actress

When Charlie Kirk was murdered, it left a huge hole in the world. It left a hole in the lives of his family members, friends, and fans. It left a hole in the lives of the thousands of young conservatives who saw him as a role model. I'd argue that it also left a hole in the ability to have reasonable political discourse in this country.

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I think all of us with even a little bit of heart have mourned for all of that, but it seems we forgot one thing: Amanda Seyfried.

The poor Hollywood actress was not a fan of Charlie's, you see, and within days of his assassination, she decided to take to social media and make a post about how "hateful" he was.

My mom raised me with the philosophy that "if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all." While I don't always abide by it, obviously, you will never see me dancing on someone's grave that way, even someone with whom I don't agree politically, who was murdered for merely practicing their right to free speech. (Exceptions might be made for murderers, terrorists, and regimes that repress their people.)

Apparently, Seyfried didn't have a mom like that, and I feel bad for her for it, but my sympathy ends there.

A week after Charlie's murder, and after receiving a ton of backlash for the "hateful comment," she posted the following on Instagram:

We're forgetting the nuance of humanity. I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk's murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable. No one should have to experience this level of violence. This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?

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My, how defensive we are.

Well, I'd argue that Ms. Seyfried forgot the "nuance of humanity" when she started this rhetoric about a murdered father of two small children before his body was even in the ground. And then she doubles down, calling Charlie's words "misogynist and racist," which kind of proves she never actually took much time to listen to him in context. Finally, she tries to turn it into some sort of gun violence issue, when it is, in fact, a left-wing violence issue.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), in 2025, left-wing violence outnumbered far-right-wing violence, and Charlie's murder was, perhaps, the peak. In the last year alone, we've seen radical leftists attempt to terrorize Tesla owners, wackos threaten or attempt to assassinate the president and various members of his administration, and "trans" people shoot up schools. ICE officers and facilities have been attacked, GOP headquarters set fire, and, just recently, we learned that there was a plot to commit a terrorist attack at the America 250 UFC White House event on Sunday.

Later, in an interview, she said, "I’m not f******g apologizing for that…what I said was pretty damn factual, and I’m free to have an opinion, of course."

With all of that in mind, I have a pretty hard time believing this next part, and if it's true, I don't feel too bad for her. In a recent interview with British GQ, Seyfried says the following when asked about her comments on Charlie:

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A, I’m allowed to f******g voice my feelings, and B, do it in a way that’s not unkind necessarily. But there’s just an outsized fear and hatred and impulse to bash and to tear down. And I experienced a very small fraction of that. I want my kids to be able to feel safe to voice their opinions as long as they’re not harmful. So I’m like, "What do I do? What do I say?" And then all of a sudden I find myself with a f******g bodyguard at the airport and I’m like, "This is crazy."

She then goes on to describe the farm she runs, which is actually run by someone else, or something equally as hoity-toity, proving just how out of touch with reality she is, but I digress.

Don't you get it? Seyfried is the real casualty here. She's just a mom trying to model brave speech for her kids, but the internet — especially the conservative parts, wink-wink — are so mean. And now she, an A-list celebrity milionaire, needs security. At the airport! Imagine that! I mean, did she not ever have to use security before?

Anyway, I'm now wondering if her mother even taught her what irony is, because this is the ultimate example.

Agree with him or not, Charlie was a champion of free speech, and it put his life in danger. He was such a high-profile target that he required extensive security anywhere he went. Videos often showed him with at least five to seven bodyguards on stage at his events.

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But this actress with 6.5 million-plus followers on social media decided to say something nasty about someone's death before his body was cold, doubled down on it multiple times instead of just using common sense, got some mean tweets, and now requires therapy via international media, or so that seems to be what she wants us to believe. Girl, please.

I don't know much about this woman, but I looked her up and saw that she recently said socialism is a "gorgeous idea," so now I think I understand her. Not only does she live in some elitist bubble, but she's just not that bright.

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