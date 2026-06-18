DHS: UFC White House Terror Plotter Is an Illegal Alien

One of the alleged ringleaders of a plot to commit a terrorist attack at the America 250 UFC White House event on Sunday is an illegal alien.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted on X on June 18 about the Mexican alien whom federal authorities believe was a leader of the plotters who wanted to bring disaster to the major sporting event held on the grounds of the White House. “Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, from Mexico, planned, organized, and directed the planned attack. He was arrested by the @FBI on June 14, and @ICEgov has lodged a detainer against him,” the post explained.

Advertisement

The likelihood is that for once ICE will see its detainer honored, given that it is another federal agency holding the criminal alien. The DHS post confirmed a report that appeared on Fox News and the personal channel of Fox’s correspondent Bill Melugin.

BREAKING: DHS confirms that an alleged ringleader of the UFC/White House terror plot is a Mexican illegal alien who was granted DACA by the Obama administration. DHS says Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez overstayed a B-2 visitor visa and received DACA in 2014. The FBI assessed that… pic.twitter.com/ra2VydcpSo — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 18, 2026

Related: ICE Officer Saves Drowning Florida 6-Year-Old

DHS explained further, “Alvarez FAILED to leave the country when his B2 tourist visa expired in 2001. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration. This illegal alien should NEVER have been allowed in our country — and we will ensure he faces justice and is swiftly removed from our nation.”

Democrats love to promote DACA, and even some Republicans have done so, such as Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). The Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, is not only dangerous, as allowing illegal alien minors a chance to remain in the United States even if they sometimes already have criminal ties and in spite of the fact that they’re present in the country in defiance of federal law, but it is also quite likely unconstitutional.

Advertisement

The official description of DACA is:

On June 15, 2012, the Secretary of Homeland Security announced that certain people who came to the United States as children and meet several guidelines may request consideration of deferred action for a period of 2 years, subject to renewal. They are also eligible to request work authorization. Deferred action is an exercise of prosecutorial discretion to defer removal action against an individual for a certain period of time. Deferred action does not provide lawful status.

Democrats want us to think of all illegal alien minors as innocent cherubs bursting with rosy dreams. Of course, there are many children, especially victims of trafficking, who are simply caught in a nexus of adults’ crimes. Others are already participating in their elders’ crimes. This is why it is dangerous to make federal laws and policies based on exceptions rather than on objective facts.

In September 2022, as the Biden border crisis was picking up, Border Patrol Council Vice President Art del Cueto described an interaction he had with an 11-year-old alien who bragged, “your president said I could come here, and there’s nothing you can do about it.” Del Cueto warned that countless teenage aliens were already affiliated with criminal gangs before they entered the USA. DACA is a threat to America.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and amid an illegal alien crime crisis, and amid a surge of anti-ICE violence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.