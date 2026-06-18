James Talarico Shares a Bank Account With His Mommy

Matt Margolis | 11:46 AM on June 18, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

James Talarico wants Texans to send him to the U.S. Senate. He's 37 years old. He also doesn't have his own checking account.

According to Talarico's personal financial disclosure, the only checking account he reported is a Wells Fargo account held jointly with his mother. "The account is jointly held by the filer and the filer's mother,” the disclosure reads,

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Not a second account. Not a backup. Just the one, shared with his mommy, holding somewhere between $15,000 and $50,000.

Talarico's campaign didn't respond to a request for comment about why a man in his late 30s, running for one of the most powerful offices in the country, still needs his mother's name on his checking account.

Now, before you assume that Talarico is the one helping his mother, based on what's actually in the disclosure, this isn't a case of him propping her up. She appears to be the one helping him.

His mother, Tamara Talarico, is in her early 60s and is also a Democrat donor, having given more than $2,000 to the party since 2023, including over $450 directly to her son's Senate campaign, according to Federal Election Commission records. She didn't stop at writing checks, either. She joined him on the campaign trail, including his appearance on The View in February.

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Talarico's adoptive father, Mark Talarico, isn't hurting for cash either. He has a degree in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M and spent nearly 30 years as a senior sales engineer for a Texas-based company specializing in advanced laboratory instruments before retiring in 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

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Talarico joined the Texas House of Representatives in 2018 after working as a sixth-grade teacher. The job pays $7,200 a year. He represents and lives in Austin, a city he's called Texas's "priciest metropolis."

How exactly does he afford it?

Well, to fill the gap, Talarico picked up consulting income from MAYA Consulting, an equity-focused education firm he joined in 2019 that built DEI plans for Texas public school districts. His federal disclosure pegs that income at roughly $80,000 in 2025. Texas doesn't require state filers to report annual income, so we only know what the federal forms tell us.

Talarico carried a Bank of America liability between $10,000 and $25,000 from 2018 through 2020. That climbed to between $17,860 and $44,630 in 2021, then dropped below $9,320 in 2022. Right around the time the debt disappeared, modest mutual fund holdings started appearing in his disclosures. Make of that what you will.

Here's the part that should make Texans laugh out loud. In his 2024 and 2025 state disclosures, Talarico lists himself as a self-employed "Education Consultant" and gives his place of business as his parents' home address. This is the same Talarico who bought a three-bedroom house in Austin for more than $400,000 in 2022.

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His campaign wouldn't say whether mommy and daddy helped finance that purchase either, but the math doesn’t lie.

A sixth-grade teacher turned state lawmaker turned “consultant” turned Senate candidate, and somehow his business address is still his parents' house. Does his mommy still do his laundry, too?

James Talarico can't even open a bank account without his mommy’s name on it, and Texas voters are supposed to believe he's ready to be a senator? Call me crazy, but if you can't run your own checking account at 37, maybe the Senate can wait.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

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NEWS & POLITICS

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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