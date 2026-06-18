The Dems' Trump-Epstein Conspiracy Theory Has Died a Horrible Death

Since Donald Trump returned to office, the Democrat Party and its allies in the media have tried to sell you a story: that Trump was somehow Jeffrey Epstein's partner in crime, a co-conspirator hiding in plain sight, maybe even complicit in unspeakable things. They never had evidence. They had vibes, doctored images, and a desperate need to make their Trump Derangement Syndrome look like journalism. Now, a deep New York Times investigation has taken that whole narrative out behind the barn.

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After authorities arrested Epstein in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges, they held him at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan. His lawyers started talking to prosecutors about a "proffer,” which is the standard deal in which a defendant trades information about others for a lighter sentence. According to the report, Epstein spent hour after hour with his attorneys, scribbling fragmented notes on a legal pad, fixated on one name in particular: Donald Trump.

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Remember, Epstein built his entire criminal empire on using underage girls to trap powerful, wealthy men in blackmail schemes. He knew the establishment hated Trump, so he figured that he could buy his way to a better deal by dangling the promise of dirt on the president. It's a smart play if you've actually got the goods.

He didn't.

They sat with him for hours at a stretch, often to the annoyance of other inmates and their lawyers, who also needed to use the room. They listened as he seethed about the former friends who were now publicly distancing themselves from him, like Leslie Wexner, and tried to figure out whether he had any leverage to use against former associates like Bill Gates. Once, they heard him mutter: “I can’t do this.” His attorneys discussed with federal prosecutors the prospect of a proffer: giving them information that might be useful in other cases in exchange for the possibility of some leniency in his own. Epstein was particularly preoccupied with what he might have on Donald Trump, who was then serving his first term in office. Jotting on a legal pad, he returned to the president again and again, trying to dredge up anything to offer prosecutors. But his scribblings — “Trump is a total con artist — smoke & mirrors” and “Never had money”— suggest that he could come up with little that wasn’t already known.

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Democrats have spent the better part of a year trying to manufacture a nefarious connection that never existed. They pushed the story that Trump and Epstein spent Thanksgiving 2017 together, a claim so obviously false that they had to quietly delete it. Online influencers circulated digitally manipulated images claiming to show Trump with young girls on Epstein's island. The reason none of it ever landed is simple: there was nothing real to land.

If Epstein had anything on Trump, he had every incentive in the world to hand prosecutors something usable on the most powerful man in the country, but he couldn't produce anything beyond petty insults about Trump's bank account. If the connection the left has been screaming about for months actually existed, Epstein would have used it to save himself. He didn't, because he couldn't.

This is the final nail in the coffin of the left's conspiracy theory about Trump and Epstein. They built a narrative on nothing and watched it collapse in front of their faces.

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