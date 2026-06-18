Wishing a Summer-Long Rash on Libs Who Complain About Knicks' White House Visit

The New York Knicks ended more than half a century of futility by winning the NBA Championship last week, defeating the once-vaunted San Antonio Spurs in five games. Although I am a huge sports fan, I don't have a lot emotionally invested in the NBA; we're college hoops people here in Tucson, after all. Because I'm a hardcore sports fan, however, I do love trash talk. One of my favorite things to do in the past several decades was to bag on the New York Knicks, mostly for the fun of triggering New Yorkers. I didn't need to be up on NBA standings because, without the title, the Knicks were always the lowest-hanging fruit in professional basketball.

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Despite having one of my longest running trash talk joys taken away, it's always good to see a long-suffering fan base that's not the San Francisco Giants' get some relief. Lord knows, the world can use more happy people these days. I had nothing but congratulations for Knicks fans last weekend.

One would think that all of those fans could throw aside petty politics and enjoy the end to their frustration with some extended revelry. Ah, that's just not the way that grievance-seeking leftists do anything though, is it? Even the simplest joys have to be tainted with politics and dissected for any grievance potential.

It is customary in the United States for professional and NCAA teams that win championships in the major sports to be invited to the White House to meet the president. For a long time, it was simply a nice custom and honor that athletes got to enjoy. Now, it's a political hot potato for the virtue-signaling left that also happens to be devoid of any real virtue.

Frothing Trump Derangement Syndrome leftists see the White House visits while President Trump is in office as opportunities to do what they do best: throw tantrums. These insufferable grown-up toddlers pitch fits and demand that their beloved teams avoid going to the White House because they don't like the guy in charge. Sadly, some athletes play along with the madness.

As the Knicks are a New York team, the odds on a lot of their fanbase being comprised of obnoxious lefties were always pretty high. Before the Knicks even had their long-awaited victory parade, the whining about a potential White House visit began. Here are a couple of X posts that were shared by my Twitchy colleague justmindy:

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Who else agrees that The Knicks should reject any invitation to the White House, and visit the Obama Presidential Center INSTEAD? 🤚 pic.twitter.com/mWPS8WwDyL — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 17, 2026

That guy is a deadbeat dad troll who frequently gets his you-know-what handed to him on X for his stupidity.

There were a lot of lefties spreading misinformation online about the Knicks having declined the invitation. James Dolan, the team's owner, has known President Trump for a long time and the president is a Knicks fan, so that was never likely. When Dolan confirmed that the team would indeed be going to the White House, the lefty fans got right to the diaper-filling:

all the good PR is just out the window ig. https://t.co/l3LulXg7rL — rads (@rads619) June 17, 2026

All of the goodwill from breaking a 53-year title drought is gone because ORANGE MAN BAD. "Unhinged" is no longer an apt description of these lunatics.

This is, of course, leftism in a nutshell. It's all just varying degrees of fascism over on that side of the aisle. It doesn't matter who you are, rich or poor, famous or unknown, they want to tell everyone what to do. Athletes shouldn't be able to accept an invitation to meet the president — an honor relatively few people have bestowed upon them — because being respectful of the office and American institutions no longer fits in with the leftist agenda.

These people are wearisome and, for the time being anyway, I'm done searching my heart for any charity towards them. I know that my headline wished they'd all get rashes, but I probably don't need to be wishing ill on any of them. Their existence in the political space that they're in is plenty of ongoing punishment. They can never be truly happy as long as they are committed leftists.

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Now, if the rash wants to show up anyway...

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