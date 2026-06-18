'Unwoke' Free-for-All #101: Stop Giving Attention to the Idiot Witches on 'The View'

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

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This past week, Vice President JD Vance joined the shrieking harridans on the daytime shout-fest known as The View. As I have written on many occasions the vice president handles hostile media situations very well, which he once again did in this case. The women who co-host The View aren't just hostile, however, they're also remarkably stupid.

We say that Republicans should leave these witches to their cauldron of hate and not give them any media oxygen.

via GIPHY

This is a drum that I have been beating for a long time. There are a lot of media troll types on the left who revel in the attention that they get from conservatives and Republican politicians because, hey, any publicity is good publicity. Not every one of the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media (WITCH TIE-IN!) can be avoided, of course. GOP pols still have to hit the Sunday shows, for example.

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There is no reason whatsoever to visit Joy, Whoopie, and the other residents of DumbBroadsville, though. Ever. Combating prevarication is one thing, but stupidity and ignorance are often immune to all opposition. That's doubly true for leftist stupidity and ignorance.

Kevin and I will gladly watch clips of Vice President Vance and other members of the Trump 47 team dismantle the likes of Kristen Welker, George Stephanopoulos, and Martha Brennan, but let's do everything we can to help The View fade into the background.

Enjoy!

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