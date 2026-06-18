Vance Reminds Israel Who Its Only Real Ally Is

Vice President JD Vance did Israel a favor Thursday, even if some officials in Jerusalem may not enjoy hearing it. He reminded the officials of a hard truth allies sometimes forget when the bombs are falling and the pressure rises: friendship with America isn't a customer service desk.

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President Donald Trump has stood by Israel more boldly than any man to sit in the Oval Office, and Israeli leaders who attack him over the Iran process are playing a dangerous game with their only real great-power friend.

Vance wasn't scolding Israel for defending itself; he was scolding Israeli officials for confusing gratitude with entitlement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has every reason to distrust Tehran; Iran has spent decades funding terror, threatening Israel, and building a shadow war through Hezbollah and other proxies.

Yet distrust of Iran doesn't give Israeli cabinet members license to turn on the president who has done more than any modern leader to back Israel when the rest of the world grows cold.

Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, moved the U.S. Embassy there, recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and brokered the Abraham accords.

In his second term, his administration moved fast to restore arms support after the Biden years. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in 2025 that he had used emergency authority to expedite about $4 billion in military assistance to Israel.

Israel may not like every step in Trump's Iran strategy, but it should remember the record before it starts throwing elbows.

Vance put the point in plain language: President Trump, he said, is the only head of state in the world who is sympathetic to Israel at the moment. He also reminded Israeli officials that much of Israel's defensive shield has been built by American hands and paid for by American taxpayers. From The Federalist:

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In a moment reminiscent of Vance’s takedown of Volodymyr Zelensky, when he asked the Ukrainian president whether he had ever thanked the United States for propping up his country, Vance issued a stern reminder to members of the Israeli cabinet: “Over the last three months, two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars. The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in.”

The United States provides Israel $3.3 billion a year in foreign military financing and $500 million more for joint missile defense programs under the current security agreement.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have been among the loud voices rejecting the U.S.-Iran deal. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has also said Israel won't withdraw from areas in southern Lebanon, Syria, or Gaza despite pressure tied to the broader peace effort. From the Times of Israel:

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich rail against the pending ceasefire deal between Washington and Tehran, insisting that Israel be allowed to continue fighting on multiple fronts. “The State of Israel must not accept the ceasefire between the United States and Iran,” Ben Gvir tells reporters ahead of his ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit party’s weekly faction meeting in the Knesset, insisting that “the security of the citizens of Israel and IDF soldiers stands above all other considerations” and that Israel is “not bound by agreements that put an end to its ability to defend itself.” “I demand that the prime minister allow IDF soldiers to continue the vital activity of demolishing homes, eliminating Hezbollah terrorists, and distancing residents from their homes. We must not act according to the agreements between Trump and Khamenei,” Ben Gvir declares.

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Those views may reflect real fear inside Israel; fear is understandable, but public attacks on Trump are not smart.

Vance's larger point wasn't anti-Israel; it was pro-reality. Israel is a small nation surrounded by enemies. Its courage is real, and its enemies are often savage. Still, courage needs judgment.

America helps Israel win wars, fund defensive systems, provide diplomatic cover, and deter larger threats. America can't be treated as if its only role is to write checks, reload interceptors, and accept public criticism from the very officials benefiting from its support.

The Iran deal may deserve hard questions. Critics are right to ask whether Tehran will cheat, whether inspections will work, whether Hezbollah gains breathing room, and whether Iran's missile program remains too dangerous.

President Trump has also said the key goal is still stopping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Vance has argued that no American money is going to Iran and that the administration is trying to lock in de-escalation without surrendering the core demand.

Israel doesn't have to love the process; it doesn't have to trust Iran; it doesn't even have to agree with every move from Washington. Yet a nation living under constant threat should know the value of the ally still standing beside it.

Trump has earned more than a tantrum from Israeli officials. He's earned a sober hearing, a private argument when needed, and a public respect worthy of the friendship America has shown.

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Israel's enemies are watching, and so are America's taxpayers. Vance gave Israel the warning friends give when the room gets too heated: don't confuse the hand holding you steady with the hand trying to hold you back.

President Trump has stood with Israel when many leaders would rather lecture it. Israeli leaders should act like they know the difference.

America’s alliance with Israel is worth defending, but friendship should never be confused with blank-check diplomacy. Get full access to columns like mine with the PJ Media VIP sale and use promo code FIGHT to save 60% today.