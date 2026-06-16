The Morning Briefing: California Gay Business Certification Another Dem Lurch to the Prog Fringe

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is investigating rumors of a "Never Ending Meat Wheel" at a Wednesdays-only speakeasy somewhere near the Inner Hebrides.

Advertisement

This isn't just about California today, but that's always a good starting place for any overall examination of the extreme leftward drift of the Democratic Party. As we discussed last week, that is the proving ground for the most insane leftist initiatives and schemes that the Dems hope to one day mainstream.

Our jumping off point is a real doozy, even by California lunatic fringe standards. Had I not read it on one of our sister sites, I probably would have triple-checked it. This is from my Townhall colleague Joseph Chalfant:

A new report from the City Journal revealed the “LGBTBE Certification” process that individuals must go through should they wish to receive preferential treatment in the taxpayer-funded contract bidding process in the state of California.

For those who haven't updated their Victim Group Alphabet Soup glossaries, LGBTBE stands for "LGBT Business Enterprise." I don't know why the "++" was left out or how the "Q" was dropped. Perhaps they were lost during one of the many times that the goal posts were being moved.

Check out all of Joseph's post. The state of California requires extensive documentation for businesses to prove that they are gay enough for gay contract money. That's rich coming from a state that insists that asking for identification to vote is racist and disenfranchises people.

Don't they care about gay business owners who may not be able to provide "Proof of domestic partnership health insurance utilization" or any of the other proof of gayness documents that the Golden State wants before it signs any checks?

There are some old school elders of the village in the Democratic Party who freely admit that the party has lost its way on so many issues, most notable among them being former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel. He's exploring a run for president in 2028 and hopes to get his party to focus on issues that matter to regular Americans.

His party doesn't seem to be paying attention. Nobody on the left is, they all just keep rushing headlong to the far left edges of the Milky Way galaxy.

Advertisement

The "you will be made to care" agenda regarding all things LGBTQ++ is still in full swing and continues to manifest itself in ways that would indicate nothing but complete disdain for anything that even glances toward the center.

Recently, Major League Baseball forced its players to wear caps that had Pride flag rainbows on the logos. Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen didn't play along, and the enemy of the people media was aghast. Three members of the San Francisco Giants responded by writing Bible verses on their caps, and the San Francisco Chronicle said they defaced them. My Twitchy colleague Brett T. covered that here.

Major League Baseball issued a warning to the players, and that did not amuse Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. My RedState colleague Sister Toldjah has more on that:

As one might imagine, this has royally ticked off a big chunk of the MLB's fan base, among them being Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who immediately demanded answers from MLB officials and hinted that a public congressional hearing might be in order to air out all the dirty laundry so that fans can see exactly what they're up to

I'm not a big fan of the dog-and-pony-show hearings on Capitol Hill, but I do hope that the MLB higher-ups are sweating a little bit.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE.

Another example that the leftists won't be normalizing themselves anytime soon is that they can't be cured of their clinically insane J6 obsession:

Sean Penn To Direct Bradley Cooper In Story Of January 6th Cop. This is how the Deep State rewrites history. Nick Searcy and I put the truth into Capitol Punishment, The War On Truth. In return they sent the FBI after us and crushed our distribution. https://t.co/FZAxNO8sLk — Chris Burgard (@ChrisSBurgard) June 16, 2026

The more it's obvious that they're due for a course-correction, the more committed they are to staying on the wrong side of the 80/20 issues path. Actually, I think that most of the pet issues of the left are 90/10, with the Dem elites barely hanging on to the 10 part.

Advertisement

Perhaps we should be encouraging them to stay there.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Jim M. gets things going today:

Dear Tucson Man: I, too, used to not stoop to Dem levels of political “debate”. Now, I turn my replies up to 11 X. If I respond in person, I’m measured, because I carry. Man of the North

I find my mood changing all of the time on this lately. If something really does set me off, it's probably best that I write about it and get it out of my system. The flaw in that approach, obviously, is that I don't always have time to write about everything that's coming out of the firehose of leftist insanity. Thankfully, there are still plenty of days when I just think to myself, "Yeah, they're all lunatics," then move on to something else, like dreaming of writing a beer blog.

Douglas P. writes:

Good morning, sir, and thanks for being the cream in my coffee. For me, the whole Saturday Night Live thing is put to rest by a quote from master satirist Stan Freberg: "First and foremost, satire has to be funny. Otherwise it's just whining." Best regards.

That's an essential truth that's at the heart of why political humor is so difficult to do. Regarding sketch comedy, where it most often goes awry is with humor that is mostly written to entertain the performers rather than the audience. It can be tediously self-indulgent and full of inside jokes. In fact, it often is, and that's why I think most sketch comedy is awful. That's very much my stand-up bias. When it is just me and an audience, I don't have the luxury of belching out a bunch of material that only I find amusing. In fact, I tend to be highly distrustful of anything I'm too fond of the moment I write it.

Friend of the Briefing Doug F. wraps things up today:

Kruiser. Kudos to the Tuesday Kabana. Eddie Hopper in the Gallery and SNL Delicious Dish ( almost as good as the Schweddy Balls one......almost).

Advertisement

Honestly, I think the Delicious Dish sketch I posted yesterday is funnier than Schweddy Balls. All of the humor in it was less obvious, and they really embraced the uncomfortable pauses. I love stuff like that. I love going off on tangents on stage (often characters) where I really have to commit on a long journey to a laugh. Those payoffs are so sweet.

Thanks for the correspondence, you guys are the best!

Everything Isn't Awful

Nobody could convince the kittens, the dog was safe Until Mom showed them. pic.twitter.com/km0COgxlUZ — We don't deserve cats 😺 (@catsareblessing) June 16, 2026

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Here Comes Herr Starmer's Next Blow Against Liberty

Let's Check in With Our Old Pal, Nicolás Maduro

The World Is Re-Discovering America During the World Cup — and Loving It

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Here's Where to Track (and Predict!) Your Congresscritter's Insider Trades

FBI Stops Alleged Terrorist Plot Against White House UFC Event

Mike Collins Wins Georgia Senate Runoff

Energy Department Keeps Grids Running Via Coal, Natural Gas

LIVE RESULTS: Runoffs in Georgia and Alabama, Primaries in Oklahoma

JD Vance Just Gave Jessica Tarlov a Patriotism Lesson She Won’t Forget

Mike Collins Wins Georgia Senate Runoff

The Orange Man Bad Death Spiral: Insanity Defined

James Carville Predicts Trump Will Quit, and Sanity Leaves the Room

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Investigation Into Gavin Newsom Is Some Serious Karma

DOJ Charges 15 Antifa Members After Violence Against ICE in Minneapolis

It's raining men. California Requires Proof That You're Gay to Get These Taxpayer-Funded Contracts

School Pays $95,000 After Punishing Student for Charlie Kirk Tribute

Massachusetts Gun Laws Interfered With Armed Citizen's Response to Mass Shooting

Cam&Co. When Fact-Checkers Misfire on Firearms

West Virginia Carry Reforms Improve 2A Rights for Young Adults

Hillary: Hoo Boy, Did Biden Make a 'Terrible Mistake'

Um...Jim Acosta: Taking Trump's Name Off the Kennedy Center is Like the Berlin Wall Falling

Could Gavin Newsom Kill the California Wealth Tax?

Advertisement

👏👏👏Kerry Kennedy Tries Bashing RFK Jr. Again, and His Response Is Pure Gold

Josh Hawley on Warpath After Baseball Players Targeted, and MLB Won't Like What May Be Coming Next

Here We Go Again! More Illegal Immigrant Truckers Busted by Border Patrol

JK Rowling Has Thoughts on ‘Woman’ Arrested for Pleasuring ‘Herself’ in Front of Nurses

Flog that dead horse. Sean Penn to Direct Film About Capitol Police Officer Defending the Capitol on January 6

Infamous 'Dog' Journalist Nick Kristof Caught Hiding Campaign Donor Ties at NYT

VIP

The Ride That Changed Everything

‘America 250’ Tuesday: It’s Not a Democracy. It’s 'A Republic, If You Can Keep It'

The SPLC Is Awash in Cash — Here’s a Modest Proposal for What Should Be Done With the Dough

What a Cuban Woman Wants

Democrats Are Rudderless and Becoming Scarier All the Time

Check Out the Wacky History Courses at High-Priced Yale University

No, the Obama White House Was Not the Picture of Presidential Dignity

Adam Smith and Milton Friedman Vs. Marxists Who Limit Competition and Kill Economies

Sodom and Gomorrica: MLB Cracks the Whip on Players Insufficiently Respectful of Pride™

Around the Interwebz

Louis C.K. is back on Netflix this month

Cockroaches scurry around with thousands of pieces of bacterial genomes

The Time Europe Was Terrified of Tomatoes

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Fun is important. The B-52s are always fun.

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/13/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

SUNDAY, JUNE 14 - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2026 WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: BBC

New Media: Breitbart



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: RealClearPolitics

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: AP

New Media: Timcast



CEST :

7:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Evian, France

Closed Press



9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Working Session with G7 Leaders and Development Countries

Evian, France

Restricted Pool



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Working Lunch with G7 Leaders, Development Countries, and Global Tech CEOs

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



2:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT holds a Press Conference

Evian, France

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Evian, France en route Versailles, France

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Versailles, France

Versailles, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Dinner with the President of the French Republic

Versailles, France

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Versailles, France en route The White House

Versailles, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Advertisement