Energy Department Keeps Grids Running Via Coal, Natural Gas

Reliable electricity is always important, but especially on the hottest days of summer. That’s why the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is still relying on natural gas and coal to secure electricity grids.

Advertisement

On June 11, the DOE issued an order under Federal Power Act Section 202(c) related to Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (“DEC”) and Duke Energy Progress, LLC (“DEP”), which together are known as Duke Energy. The order instructs the energy company to operate certain units at maximum capacity, even if that would violate rules about air quality or other standards established at the federal, state, or local levels.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said, “The previous administration’s energy subtraction policies weakened the grid, leaving Americans more vulnerable during events like this. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are reversing those failures and using every available tool ensuring Americans in the Carolinas’ have continued access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy to power and cool their homes.”

In October, Natural Gas Intelligence reported that Duke was making natural gas the “core pillar” of its generation capacity. It also uses misnamed “renewables” and nuclear energy. The outlet reported at the time that the energy company was aiming to add 9.7 GW of natural gas capacity by 2033. To achieve this, it would use five combined-cycle units and seven combustion turbines, a notable upgrade from its 2023 plan. The political climate and the emphasis on the best method of generating electricity changed significantly from the previous administration to the current administration, and Duke acted accordingly.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Check Out the Wacky History Courses at High-Priced Yale University

Solar panels and wind turbines, which are called renewables, are not only expensive, inefficient, and toxic for the environment, but they are also extremely susceptible to severe weather such as high temperatures. That’s why it is much safer to rely on natural gas and coal during the summer.

Speaking of reliable energy, on June 12, the DOE had another announcement:

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright today issued an emergency order to keep affordable, reliable, and secure coal generation online and address critical grid reliability issues facing the Northwestern region of the United States. The emergency order directs TransAlta Centralia Generation LLC (TransAlta) to ensure that Unit 2 of the Centralia Generating Station in Centralia, Washington, a coal-fired power plant, remains available to operate. Centralia Unit 2 was scheduled to shut down at the end of 2025. The order minimizes the risk and cost of unnecessary blackouts.

If the U.S. were to move away from reliable energy sources like coal and gas, power outages would increase by up to 100 times by 2030, according to a DOE assessment.

Advertisement

That is why the DOE is proud to confirm that in 2025 alone, it stopped over 17 gigawatts of coal-powered electricity from going offline. Many states across the nation, including some with climate alarmist governors, will continue to benefit from the DOE's work to maintain reliable electricity grids.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and amid a global surge of Democrat fraud, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.