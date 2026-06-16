LIVE RESULTS: Runoffs in Georgia and Alabama, Primaries in Oklahoma

Happy Tuesday! Who’s ready for another round of primaries and runoffs? I knew you were stoked, so here we go.

I’ll start with my home state of Georgia. I know these races best, so I’ll spend more time on them than on others. It’s been a cool, rainy day, so I’m hoping that the weather didn’t dampen turnout. I’ve been pretty up-front here at PJ Media about who I’m supporting in these runoffs, and a couple of key last-minute endorsements might have made a difference.

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President Donald Trump finally endorsed Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) in the Senate runoff over the weekend. Collins faces former football coach Derek Dooley in the race to defeat incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA).

🚨 NEW COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT OF @MikeCollinsGA FOR U.S. SENATE!



GEORGIA - VOTE FOR MIKE IN THE RUNOFF ON JUNE 16! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! pic.twitter.com/SYKPFYywul — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 14, 2026

Georgians aren’t going to be lectured by the guy who voted to let boys compete against girls in sports, created 40-year high inflation, and opened our borders to millions of illegal immigrants. https://t.co/JiMI25vP2D — Mike Collins War Room (@TeamOverhaulGA) June 14, 2026

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R-GA.) to continue his conservative legacy in the Governor’s Mansion. Jones faces billionaire Rick Jackson, a fake conservative who is trying to buy the election and has insinuated that Kemp endorsed him before the governor made his endorsement.

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"Jan and I are honored to receive the endorsement from Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp,” Jones said in a statement. “They are standing with us because they know Georgia needs a true conservative fighter to defeat Keisha Lance Bottoms in November. We are grateful for their support and ask every Georgian to join us tomorrow and get out and vote!"

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Jones also received the endorsement of his former football coach, Georgia Bulldogs legend Mark Richt. If you're not a UGA sports fan, chances are you don't realize how much weight that endorsement carries.

Burt Jones showed up at the University of Georgia, as a Walkon and ended up a team Captain voted by his teammates. A great leader. Don’t forget to vote for Burt. — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) June 16, 2026

In the Peach State, we’re also voting for secretary of state, lieutenant governor, state school superintendent, and a Public Service Commission runoff.

Plenty of eyes are on Alabama’s Senate runoff races. Trump-backed Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) and combat veteran Jared Hudson are in a tight race that will test which factor is stronger: Trump loyalty or anti-incumbent fervor. Two Democrats are duking it out for the underdog spot in the general election.

Primaries in Oklahoma include congressional seats, statewide offices, and two big open-seat races. The races for governor and Senate feature crowded GOP fields, while the Democrats in both races face long odds in November.

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Other races to watch include the Democratic primary in the race for mayor of Washington and a special election runoff for California’s 14th District. As always, you can see the live results of all these elections below, courtesy of our friends at Decision Desk HQ.





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