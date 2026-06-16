Imagine one day, you're parading around, pretending to be the "president" of an important oil-rich South American nation. You're living a lavish life, while everyone around you starves or gets locked up for daring to complain. The most powerful country in the world is threatening your very existence, but you're mocking it, dancing to a techno song made up of your own broken English. "No crazy wars." "Peace forever." "Yes peace." A few days later, the joke's on you. The United States military swoops in and grabs you out of bed and flies you to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, where you still sit to this very day.

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This was Nicolás Maduro on Dec. 31, 2025, getting ready to ring in the new year.

And this was him on Jan. 3, 2026, realizing the new year wasn't going to go exactly like he probably thought it would.

It's been about five and a half months, and I still laugh hysterically when I think about how much his life changed in just a few short days, and rightfully so. I was going through the news today, and I saw a small update on what's going on with Maduro's case, and it made me a bit nostalgic. For those of you who were with us last year, you may remember that I had a Maduro update practically every week, and sometimes every other day, from about July or August until January.

Cuba and some other countries take up a lot of my time and attention now, but I thought I'd share a few Maduro updates with you for old time's sake.

First up, as I've written previously, people call the Brooklyn Detention Center "hell on earth." While the conditions there are nothing compared to the torture centers in Venezuela, where Maduro's regime held political prisoners, they aren't exactly a place where you'd want to hang out. One prison consultant said it was "in a state of total neglect, underfunded, and understaffed." It's reportedly hard to heat and cool, and it suffers from severe rodent infestations and a lack of medical care.

Maduro himself is said to be taking it pretty hard. In March, a fellow prisoner's lawyer suggested that the former dictator would shout out in the night, "I am the president of Venezuela! Tell my country that I have been kidnapped, that we are being mistreated here!" He would also supposedly bang on his cell door at night and beg people to get messages to his family.

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Earlier this year, rapper 6ix9ine was released from the MDC and showed off Maduro's autograph on an item he brought with him. He mentioned that Maduro "smelled like s**t" when he was brought out of solitary confinement (he was apparently held there for a while). Others who have been inside and seen the 63-year-old Maduro say that he's grown noticeably thinner, and his hair has gotten grayer. I guess prison life will do that.

There's not a ton of exciting news regarding the case. There is no trial date set yet. Some say it could be 18 months or more before it happens. As I mentioned earlier, we got a hint of news today. Maduro's next court appearance will most likely be delayed until July 22 (it was initially scheduled for later this month). The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York asked for the delay, and Maduro's defense has consented.

The reason? Scheduling and security concerns due to the World Cup. At least, that's part of it. Prosecutors also reportedly need time to disclose newly added case materials.

The next hearing "will mark the first formal opportunity for prosecutors and defense attorneys to address the disclosure, classification and preparation of evidence, as well as any pretrial motions in the case."

Something else kind of interesting that has made headlines in recent weeks is that Maduro has added a new defense lawyer to his team: Anna Estevao of the New York boutique firm Harris Trzaskoma LLP. You may know her as a prominent member of Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense team, who notably handled the cross-examination of star witness, Cassie Ventura.

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Barry Pollack remains the team lead, but I can't help but think that Maduro is enjoying that a little bit. He fancies himself a celebrity after all. He grew up wanting to become a rock star, and shortly before he was captured, he loved to talk about seeing his face on the U.S. news media, often comparing himself to world-famous singers like Taylor Swift and Karol G. Maybe he and Diddy can start a prison band.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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