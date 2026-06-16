Here Comes Herr Starmer's Next Blow Against Liberty

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a top advisor launched a mission to "Kill Musk's Twitter," and they might just do it — at least in the U.K. — in their pursuit of protecting children from wrongthink.

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Despite polling lower with voters than either "a swift kick to the crotch" or "persistent back itchiness," Starmer's Labour government just went ahead with the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Act 2026, effectively banning under-16-year-olds from almost every social media platform. The banned apps include TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, X, Reddit, Facebook, Twitch, Kick, and Threads.

I'll get to the conspicuously missing one in just a moment.

It seems like only last week [it was only last week, Steve —Editor] it was my sad duty to report to you on His Majesty's Government's latest efforts to choke off the last remaining liberties in the country that invented them, yet here we go again.

For what it's worth, Starmer's advisor, Morgan McSweeney, apparently has contacts in Sen. Amy Klobuchar's (D-Minn.) office.

“K:ll Musk’s Twitter”



- Morgan McSweeney (Keir Starmer’s advisor)



Make sense now? pic.twitter.com/9n12i41Fy7 — C3 (@C_3C_3) June 16, 2026

Anyway, the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Act really ought to be called the Compulsory Goodthink Propagandizing Act, all thanks to a new Europe-wide digital infrastructure and that conspicuously absent social media platform.

The European Union, just like the American Left, has had its europanties permanently wadded since Elon Musk bought Twitter and changed it from just another narrative-enforcement mechanism into a (mostly) free-speech platform. When Musk refused to comply with Brussels' controls on his platform, they eurofined the company a whopping $140 million. It's still under appeal, but I honestly expect him to lose.

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Europe doesn't innovate in tech any longer, but the E.U. is the world leader in new ways to put the squeeze on American tech firms.

The E.U.'s latest workaround is called EuroSky.

Ostensibly "a project to create infrastructure for social media offerings and reduce reliance on U.S. tech giants," as Reuters put it last year, EuroSky is really about nurturing — or even mandating — the creation of European social media platforms fully under Brussels' thumb.

The Foundation for Freedom Online (FFO) reported on EuroSky in May, quoting one European disinformation professional calling it an “Airbus for the internet." In other words, "a domestic tech industry backed by state subsidizes, similar to European aerospace," that would restore "the power of traditional media gatekeepers over the flow of information." Gatekeepers like the BBC, forcibly supported with British tax dollars, and arguably the most Woke (and anti-British) platform anywhere in the world.

"I’ve been warning for months about the EU’s insidious long-range plan to build up BlueSky and expand its network partners in preparation for a regulatory ban on X," FFO's Mike Benz posted. "They’re calling it EuroSky, and the goal is to impose a new Iron Curtain."

That's where BlueSky comes in — the one social media platform not covered in Herr Starmer's youth ban.

If you aren't familiar, BlueSky is the insane lefty echo chamber clone of X, and its underlying code is also "the foundation for EuroSky social media infrastructure," as one X user explained.

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"If you wanted to design a policy to funnel children into an ideologically curated safe space while cutting them off from open discourse," as tech consultant and big data guy Tony Seruga put it, "this is exactly what it would look like."

EuroSky basically is BlueSky, and in Britain, it's now the only option for kids. And when the digital infrastructure is fully built out, censorship-friendly platforms built on EuroSky will likely be the only options for Europeans of any age.

As I quipped on Instapundit earlier today — and drill this into your brain, but it transcends country, party, and everything else — safety is the sales pitch, but control is the product.

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