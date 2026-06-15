The Morning Briefing: Dems Routinely Call Us Nazis but Soil Their Diapers If We Insult Them

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Hortyllbiszt felt that he was emotionally ready to shine as the Braunschweiger Taquito King of the Tri-County Regional Fair.

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Another day, another glimpse into the diseased minds of 2026 American Democrats. Hey, I've got to work with the material that's given to me, and there's certainly a lot on this front being offered these days. I have to frequently remind myself that I know people on the left who don't behave like rabid animals. None of them are in politics, though.

At the national, coastal level, Democrats have to be openly hostile and hateful towards Republicans to have any clout with the party higher-ups. They'll insist that it's only about President Trump, but their hatred for those of us who support him has become just as strong.

The Democratic National Committee and the other party elites place a big premium on anger now. Foul-mouthed anger gets Dems extra time in front of cameras. They love talking about politicians who will "fight." If anybody fights back, however, they get very emtotional and act as if they've been paragons of civility all along.

Matt wrote about the source of their latest wearisome outrage:

UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit had himself a night. He stopped Derrick Lewis by technical knockout at UFC Freedom 250, an event President Donald Trump hosted at the White House, and then made sure nobody would be talking about the fight itself. After thanking Trump for putting it together, Hokit closed out his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan by announcing, “Michelle Obama is a man, am I right, America?"

This has been quite the triggering event for the left, obviously. Mr. and Mrs. Lightbringer are the closest things to deities that the rabidly secular Democrats have anymore.

For those of us on the right, there are few people in America who are less sympathetic than Michelle Obama. In the almost 10 years since she and her husband moved out of the White House, Mrs. Obama has used her platform to repeatedly disparage the United States of America. She's forever finding new ways to be insufferable and, not surprisingly, she's not a fan of Republicans.

So, if her feelings get hurt by some UFC rando, I'm not going to be reaching for any tissues.

Actually, given how nasty the Trump Derangement Syndrome Democrats have been, I don't think that there are too many bad things that can be said about them or their sacred cows these days. They call us racists, Nazis, and stupid over and over. I've had "tolerant" Democrat friends stop speaking to me. I did the whole "above the fray" thing for a long time and they all got worse.

I'm quite happy to be down in the gutter with them for a while now. It would be good if I didn't have to stay here forever, but it's the best way to convey messages to the other side for the moment.

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Related: If You Can't Say Something Nice About Someone, You Must Be Talking About a Democrat

The mere mention of even voting Republican risks inviting unhinged resistance even in casual situations. We don't respond in kind to Democrats. It's not surprising that conservatives feel like blowing off steam when we finally find ourselves surrounded by like-minded individuals, however impolitely. Truthfully, calling Michelle Obama a man isn't one of the nastier things that could be said about her. She and her husband have been poisoning the American political conversation since they first rose to power. The Democrats who have the least decorum tend to rise to the top.

Perhaps some of them should try being decent human beings for once if they want us to stop disparaging them.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

David S. will start things off today:

Mr Kruiser, Enjoyed that skit last week. I agreed with your sentiment on the 60 percent representation. I watched it sporadically because it didn't trip my trigger that much. I believe Eddie Murphy said once in regards to a best of show, and I paraphrase, "To get to the SNL gems you have to watch a lot of sh*%t." I suppose you need to put the Bond discussion to bed: But my 2 cents worth is that my order of favorites are Connery, Craig, Brosnan, Moore. I thought they captured the print Bond best to least. Though I liked them all.

Nostalgia can be blinding when it comes to entertainment preferences. That seems to apply doubly for old-school Saturday Night Live fans, who tend to write off all of the new stuff and act as if every skit on the 1970s shows was comedy gold. We didn't harshly critique those early years when the show first aired because it was so different (for American television) that we tended to enjoy the whole ride. The reality is that a lot of the early skits were crap too (I've watched them in recent years). A fair amount of the current stuff is funny. I watch clips on YouTube, which are usually posted the day after a show airs.

A case could be made that the modern day staff should have a higher batting average because there are so many more writers now. Season 1 had 11 writers, this past season had 28. The casts are also a lot larger now, so there should be more to work with. That would be my only critique. Still, the kids are still cranking out some quality material.

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Friend of the Briefing Jonathan writes:

First, on the Tibetan Pictionary enthusiasts: depending on the altitude, the pens may have only a limited service life! Cold beats coloring most any time! Second, you designate a number of contributors as "Friends of the Briefing", such as Gail in Monday's "Briefing". I only contribute once in a while, but how does one achieve that kind of status? Kudos to those who make it—honest, not jealous at all. Please keep up the good work. Humor may come before information in the dictionary but you've melded both in one column for a good long time! You got this!

There ya go! I think that the only rule for "Friend of the Briefing" status is that I recognize the name as a frequent contributor to the Mailbag. There's no payola scheme or anything; I've never gone for the easy grift money in all of my years in politics. Many in the political game would say that's a character flaw. Thank you for your kind words!

That's it for today. Thanks to everyone who wrote in yesterday!

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/13/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

SUNDAY, JUNE 14 - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2026 MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Additional Print: AP, Reuters

Radio: NPR

New Media: Breitbart



EDT :

THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Evian, France

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



CEST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Evian, France

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the French Republic

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Official Greeting with G7 Leaders

Evian, France

Restricted Pool



7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a G7 Leaders' Working Dinner

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TUESDAY, JUNE 16, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Additional Print: AP, Reuters

Radio: NPR

New Media: Breitbart



CEST :

6:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Evian, France

Closed Press



9:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Working Session with G7 Leaders and Ukraine

Evian, France

Restricted Pool



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Emir of the State of Qatar

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



11:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Working Lunch with G7 Leaders and the Middle East

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Working Session with G7 Leaders and Development Countries

Evian, France

Restricted Pool



7:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Cultural Performance and Concert

Evian, France

Closed Press



8:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a G7 Leaders' Social Dinner

Evian, France

Closed Press

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: BBC

New Media: Breitbart



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: RealClearPolitics

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: AP

New Media: Timcast



CEST :

7:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Evian, France

Closed Press



9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Working Session with G7 Leaders and Development Countries

Evian, France

Restricted Pool



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Working Lunch with G7 Leaders, Development Countries, and Global Tech CEOs

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



2:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT holds a Press Conference

Evian, France

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Evian, France en route Versailles, France

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Versailles, France

Versailles, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Dinner with the President of the French Republic

Versailles, France

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Versailles, France en route The White House

Versailles, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

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