Josh Hokit Called Michelle Obama 'a Man,' and Leftists are Freaking Out

UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit had himself a night. He stopped Derrick Lewis by technical knockout at UFC Freedom 250, an event President Donald Trump hosted at the White House, and then made sure nobody would be talking about the fight itself. After thanking Trump for putting it together, Hokit closed out his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan by announcing, “Michelle Obama is a man, am I right, America?"

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“Michelle Obama is a man” shouted on the White House lawn in a ring sponsored by Bud Light only available on Larry Ellison’s Paramount Plus. What a way to celebrate America 250 and the twilight of liberal democracy. pic.twitter.com/MCTjdB3slg — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 15, 2026

And then the entire internet exploded.

Democrat activist Harry Sisson posted his outrage immediately. "One of Trump's UFC fighters just screamed 'Michelle Obama is a man' at the White House," Sisson wrote on X. "Just incredibly gross. F**k Trump and this corrupt event."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called it a "disgusting attack."

Nothing about the vile and disgusting attack on Michelle Obama?



These extremists are sick people. pic.twitter.com/BTmVK0mh3S — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 15, 2026

Even Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy wanted Trump to weigh in. "When you have that on the White House lawn, on an event that you put down, that has to be an immediate announcement,” Portnoy said. "I don't care what you think about the Obamas or anything. Trump should denounce and say, 'that was totally wrong.'"

Dave Portnoy calls on Trump to denounce the Michelle Obama slur that took place on the White House south lawn. pic.twitter.com/m2yuooycFh — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) June 15, 2026

One unhinged leftist had an absolute meltdown over the comment.

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🤡🤷🏻‍♀️Daily dose of TDS🤷🏻‍♀️🤡



Karen crashes out after Josh Hokit declares that Michelle Obama is a man at the UFC Freedom 250 event. pic.twitter.com/pbpCnK9h2v — 🇺🇸 𝓐𝓟𝓡𝓘𝓛 𝓢𝓟𝓐𝓡𝓚𝓢 🇺🇸 (@AprilSpark1890) June 15, 2026

Viewers started canceling Paramount Plus subscriptions because the event streamed on that platform

Goodbye, @paramountplus.



Giving a platform to human trash calling Michelle Obama a man isn’t going to cut it in our home. pic.twitter.com/2nJXN31cok — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) June 15, 2026

The View, never one to miss a chance to perform outrage, jumped in. Whoopi Goldberg called the comment a "derogatory slur." Tellingly, the hosts declined to repeat what Hokit actually said, leaving their audience to speculate.

Sunny Hostin was so triggered by it that she linked it to slavery and acted like she was near tears.

“So I just, I do want to address the derogatory slur made about the former first lady Michelle Obama, because I think it's important to address,” she said. “And I think the reason that it's important is because for a long time, and the roots are in slavery, black women have been slurred and made to feel that they were unattractive, made to feel that they were masculine, made to feel that they were. They didn't have the femininity that a white woman would have. And so there's this intersectionality between race and racism and sexism that was on full display at the White House. The crowd laughed at the statement, and the President of the United States smirked at it and never addressed what was said. That is beneath the dignity of the office of the President of the United States. And it's beneath the dignity of the American people."

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🔥😂 WOW… Sunny Hostin says the comment by Hokit about Michelle Obama at UFC is because of wait for it… SLAVERY.



“Black women have been slurred and made to feel that they were unattractive… masculine and didn’t have the femininity that a White woman would have” - Hostin… pic.twitter.com/NXkod8gR8Z — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) June 15, 2026

Of course, the real reason for the conspiracy theory is that, over the years, Barack Obama’s wife has been photographed with a suspicious protuberance while wearing certain dresses. Joan Rivers sparked her own firestorm by making the same claim back in 2014, and the rumors have bounced around online ever since. For the record, I've never bought into the Michelle Obama conspiracy theories. Hokit's comment was a punchline, not a political argument. Get over it. Leftists have said far worse things about Trump.

That said, the outrage from the left warrants a closer look. These are the same people who spent years lobbing every conceivable smear at Trump, his family, and his supporters. They’ve even called him a pedophile and shared fake images on social media to make it look like he was with a bunch of young girls on Epstein’s Island. The moral authority they're claiming here exists entirely in their heads.

So really, cry me a river.

But the real irony is almost too rich to ignore. The far left has spent years insisting that gender is fluid, that being transgender is something to celebrate, and that questioning someone's gender identity is an act of hate. Now, Hokit suggests Michelle Obama is transgender, and suddenly that suggestion functions as a vicious attack. Which is it? If being called transgender is affirming and worthy of pride, why does the implication suddenly become a slur?

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The left's own furious reaction answers that question more honestly than any conservative commentator ever could.

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