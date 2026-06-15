Hillary Clinton Just Made Trump’s Birthday Bash and ‘America 250’ Spectacle All Worth It

My wife and I don’t talk politics much. Though we’re both coming from the same place, she just doesn't feel the need to talk about it. Where she sees stress, I see recreation. So, it wasn’t the norm Saturday morning when she asked me what I thought about the White House hosting a UFC fight on the South Lawn.

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I said I didn’t have a problem with it, and I had reasons. She knows I’m not a UFC fan, but since 2024, she knows I like what UFC does for the culture. Ever since that election cycle, I gained an appreciation for the value of the UFC culture and how it helped give Trump and conservatives a critical support base that helped propel him into the White House.

I’m not so sure Trump would have amassed the support he did among young men without Dana White, Joe Rogan, and company. UFC is one of the few sports left that the ESPNs of the world aren’t trying to feminize. And yes, I know the UFC has female fighters, but even there, the audience is mostly young men.

By comparison, look at the NFL. It’s still one of the most masculine sports there is, but the league’s not content with a mostly male market. And so, its wokeness is a reflection of the league’s desire to attract every possible demographic to its marketing machine, especially female fans. Advertising, promotions, sponsorships. The NFL wants it all, and to get what it wants, it needs women.

UFC has decided it’ll take the men and mostly be happy with that. In the process, it's become a bastion for young male culture because it's one of the only major sports and entertainment options that is geared primarily to young men.

In my answer to her question, I told my wife that if it were me, I wouldn’t have allowed the UFC spectacle on the White House lawn or even on White House grounds. If I were going to make it part of America 250, I’d have picked a spot nearby on The Mall, away from the White House for the reason you’d expect—the dignity of that historic building on Pennsylvania Avenue. But that’s just me.

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I’ve been around long enough to know the world will move so fast past this event that people won’t even remember all the fuss over it six months from now, so even though I’m no UFC fan or a fan of having the event at the White House, I know it didn’t do any harm to the building, the grounds, the presidency, or the Trump administration. The left and some others are whining about it, but most of them would be whining about what Trump had for breakfast this morning.

Coincidentally, I told my wife one of the big reasons I was not bothered about it all was something RedState’s Bonchie shared on X.

Again, you may not like the UFC thing at the White House, but the moment you hung a giant pride flag from the columns and had half-naked “trans” activists exposing themselves on the lawn, you lost all right to complain about desecration. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 14, 2026

I practically used the same words. To reiterate: There’s a big difference between junking up the White House lawn with the UFC staging and “The Claw” for a few days and the kind of desecration the Democrats have brought to that house.

The sheer amount of lying, cheating, stealing, and corruption that has happened in the White House between Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton would probably destroy your faith in humanity, and yet we’re supposed to be outraged at an over-the-top entertainment event in celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary?

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More specifically, in June, the Democrats have sought to turn the White House into “Pride central” any time they’ve been in the White House. When you add the fundamental lie that the trans movement promotes – and all the human destruction it represents among young people – it really doesn’t get any more disgusting or damaging to the presidency.

The White House lawn in June 2023 pic.twitter.com/ITuFV7nIjo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 15, 2026

The depths of immoral behavior know no bounds when Democrats occupy the White House.

Since Joe Biden got into office:



Aidan Maese-Czeropski gay sex tape in Senate building.



Jill Biden invites trashy anti-white drag queen group to perform half naked for White House Christmas video.



Transgender protester invited to White House takes topples photo on the front… pic.twitter.com/IfOnLIcqXj — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 16, 2023

But now, the same people who want you to believe Richard Levine is a woman because he changed his name to Rachel want you to condemn Trump for having a good time on his 80th birthday in Trump style.

What is “Trump style”? It’s bigger, bolder, and more unforgettable than you and I could imagine if we were given a blank piece of paper and an unlimited budget and told: “Go for it.”

That’s just who he is, and in the end, nobody was hurt, and the country’s standing in the world is stronger than ever, mainly because of Trump.

While the UFC event wasn’t my taste, I had no problem with it. If you’ve been paying attention, however, some on the left did have a problem with it. I won’t even attempt a full rundown of all the leftist crybabies shedding tears over this one, but there is one person who got ratioed on X who requires some special attention. The first lady everyone loves to hate, Hillary Clinton, probably skipped a Mumu fitting in anticipation of her summer migration to Gardner Bay to post this on X.

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Remember, during today's literal cage match on the White House grounds:



No matter what, it's not his house. It's our house.



Get a hat, coaster, or sticker to support groups and candidates who will respect the form AND the function of the people's house. https://t.co/yGDgJciDQZ pic.twitter.com/iDwMKfCuL6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 14, 2026

The backlash was quick and satisfying. Most of the posters said Hillary was forgetting the damage to the presidency her husband did in that little room off the Oval Office, and also her role in the damage control process. Fox News pointed out that Hillary’s post, which got over 9 million views, had replies turned off because the backlash was so bad.

Hillary Clinton gets ratioed after posting that the White House is 'not his house' but 'our house' during Trump's UFC event — then disabled replies as conservatives fired back.



Rep. Tim Burchett, retired military officers, and conservative figures pounced anyway, retweeting her… pic.twitter.com/bpBrGflp2M — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) June 15, 2026

I think Rep. Tim Burchett’s (R-Tenn.) response summed it all up, but he was certainly not alone.

They literally rented out the Lincoln Bedroom and don’t forget Bill’s activity in the Oval Office. The vandalism that went on when you left was also well documented. https://t.co/d4zpPBgIiR — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) June 14, 2026

RedState’s Buzz Patterson’s response was another one for the ages.

@HillaryClinton



Ma’am, as the Air Force officer who carried the nuclear football for your husband in the White House, I spent two years inside that “people’s house” with you. Remember me? I remember you.



You lecture us daily about ‘respecting the institution’ while the man I… https://t.co/dCpahYIzAW — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 14, 2026

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If watching Hillary Clinton get owned like this required a UFC fight on the White House lawn, I’d say let’s do it again real soon. Meanwhile, it must be noted that the UFC fight was much more than gladiators facing off in the ring. There was patriotism and more patriotism on display, and that never gets old.

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