Nigerian Army Rescues Hundreds of Captives From Boko Haram Jihadis

While Americans keep bewailing eliminated jihadis and giving doomed deals to terrorists, the Nigerian army is finally achieving victories against genocidal Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram.

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The Nigerian army recently rescued at least 360 captives, according to a June 8 article from International Christian Concern (ICC). The soldiers found a “remote hideout” in the Mandara Mountains of Borno state, which is close to the border with Cameroon. The most tragic part is that two infants died as the result of the horrible conditions in captivity. There is debate as to whether they might have lived had the army arrived sooner, as local authorities claim there was much too long a delay in response.

Boko Haram hit the Ngoshe community in March, leaving a trail of corpses and kidnapping hundreds of women and children. Some of the victims had already suffered displacement and were living in a camp when the terrorists attacked, per ICC.

Islamic terrorists target civilians of multiple religious affiliations, including some of their fellow Muslims, though Christian communities often come in for especial violence. Nigeria is the most deadly country in the world for Christians, with more than a decade of genocidal jihad against them there. The U.S. military has conducted more than one strike on ISIS terrorists in Nigeria, but ISIS is just one of multiple jihadi groups habitually burning villages, murdering civilians, kidnapping girls for sex slavery, and generally spreading bloody chaos.

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Fulani Muslims are responsible for more deaths in Nigeria as of 2025 than official terrorist groups, according to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Related: Iranian Dissident Alarmed at Union of Islamists and Leftists in the West

From ICC, about the recent rescue mission:

The circumstances surrounding the release remain disputed. The Nigerian military described the operation as one of its most significant hostage rescue missions in recent years, stating that troops conducted an intelligence-driven assault on the militants’ mountain stronghold. Military officials said the speed and scale of the operation forced some insurgents to flee and others to surrender. Local leaders from the Borno South Youth Alliance offered a different account, claiming they had spent months communicating with the militants and advocating for the captives’ release. Representatives of the group publicly criticized government officials for taking credit for what they described as a negotiated humanitarian outcome.

Of course the families are very happy to have their loved ones back, but the loss of the babies is extremely sad.

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Speaking of tragic news, a bishop in Mozambique was not as fortunate as the rescued Nigerian captives:

Mozambique Bishop Osório Citora Afonso was killed after gunmen entered his residence and opened fire weeks after he warned that Christians were being killed by Islamist insurgents. pic.twitter.com/Z0eKQP3J2n — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) June 14, 2026

Global persecution of Christians has intensified rather than died down in recent years, with Islam and Communism as the primary driving ideologies.

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