Iranian Dissident Alarmed at Union of Islamists and Leftists in the West

A clip is going viral of an Iranian dissident who survived prison in his home country and came to Canada only to find that Western leftists are busily helping Islamists effect a dictatorial, pro-sharia change in “democratic” countries.

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The dissident described himself as increasingly “scared” by the disastrous results of the union between the political left and fundamentalist Islam in Canada. We have the same problem here in America, particularly in such cities as Dearborn, Mich., and New York City.

It is not clear exactly when the clip originally came out and if it is brand new or from some time ago, but the message or warning in it is particularly relevant now, as the West (including America) is once again about to make a problematic deal with the completely untrustworthy and terroristic Iranian regime.

⚠️ WARNING: An Iranian who survived Sharia prison in Iran warns the West: the Islamification always begins with the Left uniting with Islamists.



He escaped tyranny for Canada’s freedom, only to watch the same deadly alliance of appeasement and betrayal unfold across the West.… pic.twitter.com/WlEzDGcydF — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 15, 2026

The Iranian told an interviewer, “I'm a political refugee from Iran. I've been to prison, I've been under Islamic law, and I know how it starts, and I know how it ends.” He is in a terrible position of understanding a tragic history that far too many Westerners — not only those on the left, but even too many now on the right — simply will not acknowledge. Whenever Islam becomes either a majority or a very influential minority in a country, they transform it into a sharia cesspool. Brigitte Gabriel, who shared the above clip, experienced such a revolution in her home country of Lebanon.

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Related: Peace? Top Iranian Minister Praises Hezbollah, Threatens Israel

🚨 Once again, peaceful Iranian protesters are being violently attacked by leftist elements.



Yesterday, during a rally held by the Iranian community in Montreal to raise awareness about years of repression, imprisonment, executions, and the killing of thousands of Iranian… pic.twitter.com/kFCsKBGdmK — The Iran Watcher 🇮🇷 (@TheIranWatcher) June 14, 2026

Continuing his description of how countries are lost, the Iranian explained, “And it always starts with the, for some reason, unity of the left and Islamists, and it scares me. So I came here to be free. I chose Canada as my second home to be living a free country. And I'm beginning to get really scared because the way things are going, it looks like they're going to basically appease Islamists just to not raise any ruckus or something.”

A patriotic Iranian woman berates a man for waving the flag of the Islamic regime of Iran in Toronto



A Russian woman quickly comes to the man’s defense, attacking the Iranian woman for wearing a tank top showing her belly



The Russians ally with Islamists



Visegrád24 pic.twitter.com/RWPgIVo43y — 🔯 Monotheistic Zionist 🔯 (@Zionist_faithfu) June 14, 2026

The problem with appeasing Islamists to any degree, by treating them as if they are rational negotiators, is that Westerners completely misunderstand the nature of fundamentalist Islam. Of course, not every Muslim is violent, and not even every Muslim country is hostile to the West, but Islam itself explicitly encourages Jihad, rape, sex slavery, systemic deception of the enemy, and irrational behavior.

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No wonder the Iranian dissident is worried. “They're just going to appease them step by step and they're not gonna stop,” he exclaimed of leftists. Islamists “see it as a sign of weakness, so they're gonna take more and more and I'm against that,” he added.

A young man in New York City casually looks into the camera and states that he's going to kill as many Zionists as he can. We can't allow this to be a normal, acceptable occurrence. If we do — we'll end up paying a very, very high price. pic.twitter.com/KFOCNJ3qBU — Casey Babb (@DrCaseyBabb) June 12, 2026

A particularly dangerous mental disease in the modern West, whether in Canada, the USA, the UK, or other nations, is cultural imperialism. Over the last century or so, Western elites and intelligentsia have conditioned us to believe that all people and governments have the same basic goals and desires, and respond to approximately the same incentives, as Thomas Sowell noted. Thus if an Islamic regime is killing Jews and Christians, the trigger assumption is not that maybe Islam encourages and glorifies murder of non-Muslims, but rather that the Jews and Christians must have done something provocative. Hence Westerners for decades have, over and over and over, appeased Muslim regimes and offered them ever-more-generous deals in an effort to stop the violence. Instead, Islamic terrorism is a greater plague on the world than ever.

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Because Western leftists and some conservatives will not be honest about the nature of Islam, our countries have fed the crisis of Islamic terror rather than solved it.

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