Iranian Dissident Alarmed at Union of Islamists and Leftists in the West

Catherine Salgado | 2:20 PM on June 15, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

A clip is going viral of an Iranian dissident who survived prison in his home country and came to Canada only to find that Western leftists are busily helping Islamists effect a dictatorial, pro-sharia change in “democratic” countries.

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The dissident described himself as increasingly “scared” by the disastrous results of the union between the political left and fundamentalist Islam in Canada. We have the same problem here in America, particularly in such cities as Dearborn, Mich., and New York City.

It is not clear exactly when the clip originally came out and if it is brand new or from some time ago, but the message or warning in it is particularly relevant now, as the West (including America) is once again about to make a problematic deal with the completely untrustworthy and terroristic Iranian regime.

The Iranian told an interviewer, “I'm a political refugee from Iran. I've been to prison, I've been under Islamic law, and I know how it starts, and I know how it ends.” He is in a terrible position of understanding a tragic history that far too many Westerners — not only those on the left, but even too many now on the right — simply will not acknowledge. Whenever Islam becomes either a majority or a very influential minority in a country, they transform it into a sharia cesspool. Brigitte Gabriel, who shared the above clip, experienced such a revolution in her home country of Lebanon.

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Related: Peace? Top Iranian Minister Praises Hezbollah, Threatens Israel

Continuing his description of how countries are lost, the Iranian explained, “And it always starts with the, for some reason, unity of the left and Islamists, and it scares me. So I came here to be free. I chose Canada as my second home to be living a free country. And I'm beginning to get really scared because the way things are going, it looks like they're going to basically appease Islamists just to not raise any ruckus or something.”

The problem with appeasing Islamists to any degree, by treating them as if they are rational negotiators, is that Westerners completely misunderstand the nature of fundamentalist Islam. Of course, not every Muslim is violent, and not even every Muslim country is hostile to the West, but Islam itself explicitly encourages Jihad, rape, sex slavery, systemic deception of the enemy, and irrational behavior. 

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No wonder the Iranian dissident is worried. “They're just going to appease them step by step and they're not gonna stop,” he exclaimed of leftists. Islamists “see it as a sign of weakness, so they're gonna take more and more and I'm against that,” he added.

A particularly dangerous mental disease in the modern West, whether in Canada, the USA, the UK, or other nations, is cultural imperialism. Over the last century or so, Western elites and intelligentsia have conditioned us to believe that all people and governments have the same basic goals and desires, and respond to approximately the same incentives, as Thomas Sowell noted. Thus if an Islamic regime is killing Jews and Christians, the trigger assumption is not that maybe Islam encourages and glorifies murder of non-Muslims, but rather that the Jews and Christians must have done something provocative. Hence Westerners for decades have, over and over and over, appeased Muslim regimes and offered them ever-more-generous deals in an effort to stop the violence. Instead, Islamic terrorism is a greater plague on the world than ever.

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Because Western leftists and some conservatives will not be honest about the nature of Islam, our countries have fed the crisis of Islamic terror rather than solved it.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and amid a global surge of jihad, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CANADA IRAN ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM

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