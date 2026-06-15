BREAKING: Military Plane Crashes at California Air Force Base

Say a prayer for the United States Air Force.

On Monday, around 11:20 a.m. PDT, a B-52 Stratofortress plane crashed at Edwards Air Force Base, which is located in Kern and San Bernardino Counties in California. The aircraft had just taken off, according to reports.

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There is no word yet on the condition of the crew or whether there are any casualties, but the videos and images coming from the incident do not look good. Emergency crews and first responders are on the scene. A large column of black smoke can be seen throughout the area.

BREAKING:



A B-52 Stratofortress has crashed in California.



It’s the first time a B-52 crashes since the 2008 Guam crash pic.twitter.com/Z07Yeqqxwa — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 15, 2026

Photo from the site where a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed at Edwards Air Force Base in California. https://t.co/Otb5rMoQ7o pic.twitter.com/5VF0w57VBO — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 15, 2026

A U.S. Air Force B-52 "Stratofortress" has crashed at Edwards Air Force Base, CA. Emergency crews are responding. The condition of the crew is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/cKCT5GPsQ0 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 15, 2026

A USAF B-52 Stratofortress plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Edwards Air Force Base in California. pic.twitter.com/FD5tLEq2Fg — Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) (@AryJeayBackup) June 15, 2026

B-52 Stratofortress crashes shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California.



Tragic loss for our military, prayers up for the crew and their families. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TY1aoz2nYC — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 15, 2026

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There was also no word on the cause of the crash. Edwards Air Force Base says more information will be made public as it is available.

ALERT: A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff on the Edwards airfield at 11:20 a.m.



Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/x932d3HXHz — Edwards Air Force Base (@EdwardsAFB) June 15, 2026

Edwards also announced that the airfield has been closed, and inbound aircraft will be diverted. Non-commercial visitor passes have also been suspended until further notice, so they can concentrate fully on the emergency response.

Update- 12:48 PDT: The airfield has been closed, and all inbound aircraft are being diverted.



All non-commercial visitor passes have been suspended until further notice to allow the installation to focus entirely on emergency response operations. — Edwards Air Force Base (@EdwardsAFB) June 15, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: A B-52 Stratofortress bomber just CRASHED in California at Edwards Air Force base



Please God I hope everyone is okay



Please start praying 🙏

pic.twitter.com/kPaPDNv3b3 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 15, 2026

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The B-52 Stratofortress is a massive aircraft that the United States has been using in military operations dating back to the Vietnam War. "Most recently, the aircraft flew missions as part of Operation Epic Fury against Iran, where the bomber carried out long-range air strikes targeting ballistic missile facilities and command-and-control infrastructure," according to the Military Times.

BREAKING: A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Airfield at 11:20 a.m. pic.twitter.com/lH7UBO41qG — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 15, 2026

This is a developing story.

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