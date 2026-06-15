BREAKING: Military Plane Crashes at California Air Force Base

Sarah Anderson | 4:50 PM on June 15, 2026
Staff Sgt. Corey Hook/U.S. Air Force via AP

Say a prayer for the United States Air Force.                            

On Monday, around 11:20 a.m. PDT, a B-52 Stratofortress plane crashed at Edwards Air Force Base, which is located in Kern and San Bernardino Counties in California. The aircraft had just taken off, according to reports.  

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There is no word yet on the condition of the crew or whether there are any casualties, but the videos and images coming from the incident do not look good. Emergency crews and first responders are on the scene. A large column of black smoke can be seen throughout the area.            

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There was also no word on the cause of the crash. Edwards Air Force Base says more information will be made public as it is available. 

Edwards also announced that the airfield has been closed, and inbound aircraft will be diverted. Non-commercial visitor passes have also been suspended until further notice, so they can concentrate fully on the emergency response. 

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The B-52 Stratofortress is a massive aircraft that the United States has been using in military operations dating back to the Vietnam War. "Most recently, the aircraft flew missions as part of Operation Epic Fury against Iran, where the bomber carried out long-range air strikes targeting ballistic missile facilities and command-and-control infrastructure," according to the Military Times. 

This is a developing story. 

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Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

BOEING CALIFORNIA MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY USA

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