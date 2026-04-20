The Morning Briefing: Lessons Never Learned — TDS Media Hackery Is Off the Charts

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is addressing some post-Coachella legal concerns and will hopefully return tomorrow.

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A common refrain among conservatives in recent years is that we can't hate the media enough. Back in the summer of 2024, I wrote about my disdain for the "h" word — I try to never use it when speaking or writing — and the fact that the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media might get me to reintroduce it to my vocabulary. I don't want to let them to get to me, but they're certainly trying.

The past several days have been chock-full of derelictions of duty by the media propagandists. We'll start with this from Matt:

The Atlantic has a well-documented history of publishing fake hit pieces about President Donald Trump and his administration, and one wonders how many more hoaxes they can run before they get in real trouble. Its latest effort targeting FBI Director Kash Patel may be its most reckless yet — and this time, the bureau is fighting back with lawyers.

The Atlantic has been around for 169 years and, believe it or not, there was a time when not everything published in it was untruthful garbage. It's nothing but a Trump Derangement Syndrome cry for help now. This piece is really off the rails. The FBI dared The Atlantic to publish and, as Matt notes, was very quick to threaten legal action. Matt also writes that other media outlets had chances to run a version of this story but couldn't verify any of the claims.

Speaking of perennial prevaricators, ultra-hack Jake Tapper was back at it on Sunday, which my RedState colleague Nick Arama covered:

How long has the media been trying to get President Donald Trump... 10 years now? They've failed countless times. Yet they're still at it. What's that they say about doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result? They keep trying anyway. On Sunday, CNN's Jake Tapper had his head handed to him by Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21) during an interview on "State of the Union."

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Stefanik was an absolute buzzsaw and was having none of Tapper's TDS horse manure. Unfortunately, that doesn't ever slow Tapper down. He throws out lies and character assassination opinions about President Trump with the greatest of ease. During the Trump 47 term, he's often shredded by Republicans for his lies. He never stops, though. In a just world, CNN wouldn't be around much longer. True, it's wobbly now, but it's still in business. And Jake Tapper — a true enemy of the people — still has a job.

The hits just keep on coming. My Twitchy colleague Sam J. wrote a post about a recent Politico article in which the reporters admitted that there was plenty of dirt to be had on Eric Swalwell years ago. They just never got around to doing any journalism with the information. This was similar to a column I wrote last week about The Washington Post.

Here's one more example, and it is really unhinged. Matt also covered this one:

WIRED magazine has apparently decided that the best use of its editorial resources is publishing a piece so disconnected from reality that it practically begs you to question who approved it. The claim? A growing faction of MAGA supporters now believes Donald Trump staged the 2024 Butler, Pa., assassination attempt against him. Oh, and that this supposed shift is proof the MAGA coalition is cracking at the seams.

Talk about not staying in their lane. WIRED has as much business writing about politics as I do about women's fashion. I don't know anyone who works there but I'm pretty comfortable in saying that none of them have the contacts to know what is going on anywhere on the right side of the political aisle.

There will be no course correction for any of the MSM types, they're too far gone. Let them keep preaching to the lunatic choir and wallowing in their fading relevance. Yes, they are awful, but I'm not going to bring back the "h" word just yet.

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Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will begin with this from Joanna:

One question: where do I find vodka-infused Twinkies? Asking for a friend...

I'm starting to ponder a Sine Qua Non Sequitur cocktails and cookbook.

Will writes:

Mr. Kruiser, you are a wise man to turn off the political news over the weekend. I wish I had your discipline (or, perhaps, hobbies to occupy my time).

It does take some effort at first. One has to get in the habit of not checking news on one's phone. If people ask me any political questions during my down time, I politely (I hope) explain my weekend news coma to them. It's an amazing weekly reset that I cannot recommend highly enough.

Here's an excerpt from a long note that Rob M. sent:

Hello, Kruiser. Hope you had a great "newsless" IPA doused weekend! I've been reading your Morning Briefing for years and it lured me into PJ subscribership. I've been tempted to take the time to write several times, but your recent side subject revisit of your men's cargo pants and sleeveless shirt article has finally compelled me to do so. This is not only because I strongly support you on the former, but also because I so rarely disagree with you on almost anything yet do on your latter portion of your men's fashion opinion. I simply must add some insight.



Rob is referring to this masterpiece of mine from 2016, which I consider to be the greatest thing I've ever written for PJ Media. In it, I disparage people who wear sleeveless shirts, and Rob sent me an eloquent defense of his preference for them. I've mellowed a bit in the last decade, or so I tell myself. I wasn't opposed to all things sleeveless, I just had some rules: "You know who should go sleeveless? People whose deltoids are distinguishable from the rest of the upper arm. Any upper arm." I stand by what I wrote.

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And yes, Rob, my weekend was blissfully news-free and I enjoyed a variety of IPAs.

We'll wrap it up with this from David:

Mr Kruiser: I fully agree with your assessment of Schumer. For the last 40 years since he was a lowly congressman from Midtown Manhattan where all the network studios are, the most dangerous space there and in DC is the space between him and a tv camera and microphone. The line of BS has never changed. “The Rebublicans BLAH, BLAH, BLAH.” He supposedly scored perfect on his SAT. But he comes across as a box of rocks.

Schumer is one of the many people in Washington who are constant reminders that a college education and functional intelligence don't always go together. He's one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Democrats' penchant for having their mediocrities fail upward.

I think we like the new Mailbag schedule. I'm grateful to all of you who are helping to make it work!

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Monet hired six gardeners, diverted a stream, and spent 43 years building a garden in Giverny.



Why would a painter spend half his life on one landscape? The answer changed art forever. 🧵👇 #artbots #monet pic.twitter.com/9mF8UCDVC8 — Claude Monet (@artistmonet) April 19, 2026

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Mister Blutarsky...

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/19/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Sinclair

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: USA Today

Secondary Print: Daily Caller

Radio: ABC

New Media: The Federalist



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press

1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press 3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press TV Corr & Crew: FOXSecondary TV Corr: SinclairPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: USA TodaySecondary Print: Daily CallerRadio: ABCNew Media: The FederalistThe White HouseClosed PressOval OfficeClosed Press

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