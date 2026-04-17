Winning in Iran Is Worth Losing the Midterms

There has been much hand-wringing among us conservatives about the upcoming midterms. Will we win them? Lose them? What do the polls say? What will be the deciding factor? The economy? Some 11th hour scandal? Or, more pressingly, Iran? What should we do if Iran proves to be a detriment to our chances?

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The hard truth is that the Iran War needs to be fought to completion. If that takes another week, another month, or another year, it needs to be done. The worst possible thing Trump can do is to cut a deal just for the sake of cutting a deal and going home with enough time to recover in the polls before midterms.

Because all that will do is leave the enemy intact to fight another day. Assuredly, they will.

The MAGA movement supports the Iran War because we are the grown-ups in the room. We are worried about the next century more than we are about the next midterms. We are worried about the future of Western civilization, not ensuring our guy gets on whatever appropriations board to ensure he’s cut his slice of the swamp pork.

Do I want to lose the midterms? No. But I think a midterm loss will be a lot less devastating than its currently being made out to be.

Think about it this way. If we lose the midterms, it most likely won’t be a landslide. We’ll lose control of the House and maybe the Senate by a marginal number of seats. Ok, then what?

Then the Democrats will spend the next two years making complete fools of themselves. Their first order of business for a Democrat-ran House will be to impeach Trump at least two, maybe three times over the next couple years. The impeachments will then go to the Senate to promptly die. This alone will simply prove that the Democrats have no intention of, and certainly no plan for, governing in the interests of the American people and are only interested in sticking it to Orange Man Bad. And history will judge these impeachments not as objective, rational checks on usurped power, but as the shrieking hissy fits of overgrown children that they are.

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Second, whatever legislation the Democrats pass won’t be centered on actually fixing any ills that Americans face. They’ll focus on open borders, trans inclusion, net zero, and other catnip for the extreme left. They’ll waste no time in reminding the American voter, once again, why they voted against Democrats last time around.

But won’t Democrats use their two-year window to cram in as much of this garbage legislation as they possibly can? Yes, and Trump will use this two-year window to veto all of it. Both the House and Senate would need a two-thirds majority to override a presidential veto, and neither chamber would come close to getting that. It’s likely the Senate Democrats wouldn’t even get a filibuster-proof bill through for a vote.

But what if Democrats nuke the filibuster? Good. I hope they do. That way, the next time we retake the chamber, we won’t be subject to endless excuses from Thune & Co. about the preposterous “integrity” of Senate procedure.

But we won’t get any of our legislation passed! And how, exactly, would that change from what’s happening right now? We are not getting any of our legislation passed now. Other than the occasional Ted Cruz or Mike Lee, our representatives are largely an amorphous mass of self-interested, backstabbing cowards who are banking on doing the bare minimum necessary to placate MAGA before, in their estimation, the movement fizzles out and they can go back to the McConnell/Romney days of business as usual.

There are currently 20 REPUBLICANS in the House who are all on board with Maria Salazar’s amnesty bill. This is the majority we’re fighting to keep? Our slim Senate majority, with Tillis and Murkowski blocking everything they can, is what we’re fighting to keep?

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Regardless of who wins, the post-midterm Congress will be just as useless as the pre-midterm Congress. The only practical downside to losing the Senate is losing the ability to confirm judges. In this outcome, Trump can play just as dirty as his Democrat opponents. If we lose the Senate in the midterms, Thomas or Alito can retire and Trump can get a replacement in before January 2027.

If Thomas and Alito choose not to retire until after January 2027 but before the next election, Trump can keep the seat(s) vacant until we win back the Senate in 2028. During that time, he can continue to put forward reasonable conservative candidates, all of whom will get rejected by the Democrat Senate. This will only serve to further convince Americans that Democrats’ only goal is blocking Trump at all costs.

That should be obvious at this point, but there seem to be millions of Americans whose memories don’t extend past the most recent fluctuation in gasoline prices.

My point is, losing the midterms won’t be an unmitigated disaster because Trump holds the veto pen, Trump makes the military decisions, and Trump can outmaneuver anything they lob at him. A midterm loss would be the price we pay for a resounding 2028 landslide when a Vance/Rubio steamroller crushes whatever flax seed munching, non-binary clown car the Democrats unveil as their next sacrificial lamb.

When the 2028 campaign seasons kicks into high gear, we will have the previous two years working to our advantage. We will be able to show, again, just how insane the left behaves when it is given just a modicum of power. And we will be able to show that the MAGA Republicans were the only ones in the last half-century who decisively dealt with the Iran problem.

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And the Iran problem was this:

In 47 years, this Islamist regime had terrorized the region, friends and foes alike. It declared war on the United States, starting with the 1979 embassy takeover and continuing, unabated, until the present day.

It funds, shelters, and cooperates with almost every Islamic terrorist organization in the region, to include Hamas, Hizballah, al-Qaeda, and the Houthi rebels.

It has broken every agreement it ever made with the West.

It helped main and kill hundreds, if not thousands, of American troops in Iraq through its funding of anti-American militias and other terror groups.

It was weeks, if not days, away from producing nuclear weapons.

Unlike Russia or China, a nuclear-armed Iran cannot be deterred through mutually assured destruction. If they get nukes, they will use them. First against Israel, then against Europe and/or the Gulf States, and eventually against the United States.

Yeah, but wouldn’t we just nuke them back? Yeah, but they don’t care. We’ve just decimated their navy, their air force, much of the IRGC, and almost all of their senior leadership. They don’t care. They just massacred 40000 of their own unarmed citizens. They don’t care.

For them, this isn’t about using nukes as leverage to get concessions. This is about using nukes to usher in the apocalypse they sincerely think is necessary to preclude the coming of the hidden Twelfth Imam. The quicker they start nuking infidels, the quicker their version of the Last Judgment happens.

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This nightmare doesn’t end until the current Iranian leadership is either driven from power, or decimated to such an overwhelming (and permanent) degree that they pose less of a threat than did the Branch Davidians. Trump instinctively knows this, but the squishier elements of the GOP have been constantly whispering the word “midterm” into his ear.

We put ourselves in this position because, for a decade of elections, we refused to entertain any notion whatsoever about that dreaded four-word phrase boots on the ground!!! Our boots would have been on Tehranian ground by now had we not straightjacketed every candidate or official from even hinting at such a thing.

But what about another quaqmire? Every quagmire we’ve gotten into, from Vietnam to Iraq, has been the fault of the American voter. This includes conservatives. There isn’t a conservative reading this who didn’t fully support Bush when we launched the liberation of Iraq. All of us did. Myself included. We were all America F*** Yeah when the Saddam statues came toppling down.

But the moment the going got tough and the polling started to slip? Let’s be honest. We jumped ship. All of us did. Myself included. Bush is now a neocon villain of conservative lore. He’s the moronic sock puppet who let himself get duped by Dick Cheney and Halliburton and the oil companies to the point where there was very little daylight between our arguments and those of the radical left.

The cold, hard truth is that boots on the ground in Iran, done properly and with realistic timelines set, is the only way to fully guarantee the threat of the mullahs is finally and permanently neutralized. But can we really blame Trump or any other Republican from not going all-in on the idea of boots on the ground? They saw how we hung Bush out to dry, why would they want the same treatment?

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As of this writing, Trump sounds like he is close to brokering a deal with Iran. Trump is not one to be duped, so I’m assuming any deal will be chock full of safeguards which would make it impossible for Iran to backtrack further on down the road. I hope that’s the case, because the only other feasible option would be boots on the ground.

And by “boots on the ground,” I don’t mean that it wouldn’t be a quick and easy, troops-home-for-Christmas operation. We are dealing with a fanaticism that makes the Nazis and Japanese imperialists look like John Kerry flip-floppers in comparison. And that would require a complete razing to the ground of the old system and a post-war occupation, just like it did in Germany and Japan. But the American public is nowhere near ready to accept that reality.

But what are the alternatives? Let Iran get a nuke and then hope, when they inevitably launch a nuclear war, they don’t hit an American city? Let them blackmail the region and the world into exporting their terrorism to even farther shores on the knowledge we lack the will to stop them? I don’t know what options there are or what the solution is, but we need to be psychologically prepared the necessity of the moment. This moment. Right now.

As I said, I hope Trump secures a deal. But if not, we need the willpower to transition to Plan B.

So hold the line, conservatives. Think of the long game. Trouble yourselves not of this or that midterm, but rather with the world you want your grandchildren to live in. Support our president in seeing this through to the end. If we want to preserve anything we hold dear, we literally have no other choice.

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