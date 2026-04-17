The Way RFK Jr. Turned the Tables on This Democrat Was Amazing

Democrats thought they had Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. right where they wanted him. On Friday, Kennedy was on Capitol Hill so that Democrats could grandstand on the HHS budget, the 25th Amendment, and whatever else they needed clips of to include in their fundraising pitches. They thought they could abuse Kennedy and he’d just take it.

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They were wrong. Very, very wrong.

During the hearing, Democrats came loaded with their usual talking points about proposed Medicaid changes harming the poor and the sick. What they didn't anticipate was Kennedy coming armed with numbers that reframed the entire argument. Instead of playing defense, he walked into that hearing room and went on offense.

Kennedy's central point was straightforward: the administration isn't cutting Medicaid. It's cleaning it up.

Then came my favorite moment of the exchange. Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) decided to challenge Kennedy with what he clearly thought was a devastating question. "Have you met with any of the 1.4 million people who have lost their health insurance just this last year from dropping off of Obamacare?" Casar asked. “Have you sat down and talked to those folks about the fact they won't have their health insurance again?”

The question was stupid, but the implication was obvious. According to Cesar, Kennedy was supposedly indifferent to real Americans losing coverage.

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Kennedy's response was about as devastating as it gets. "They're almost all illegal immigrants,” he told him.

There was a brief pause before Cesar stuttered his way through a response and then proceeded to talk over Kennedy as he attempted to make a critical point.

“We found 1.5 million illegal immigrants illegally collecting Medicaid," Kennedy said.

Kennedy made it perfectly clear what is actually happening. "What we did with Medicaid is we're kicking people off it who were illegally taking it," he said. “There were almost 3 million people who were registered for Medicaid in two states, or registered for Medicaid and Obamacare. That's illegal. There were a million illegal aliens who were on it.”

.@RepCasar "Have you met with any of the 1.4 million people who have lost their health insurance just this last year from dropping off of Obamacare?"

@SecKennedy: "They're almost all illegal immigrants." pic.twitter.com/GHgWy4U8Ph — CSPAN (@cspan) April 17, 2026

That's not cutting Medicaid; that’s making sure only the people who should be on it are getting it. There's a significant difference, and Democrats have spent months pretending that distinction doesn't exist.

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Democrats built their entire line of attack on the assumption that any reduction in Medicaid enrollment represents harm to legitimate beneficiaries. Kennedy dismantled that assumption in real time, in front of Congress, using the administration's own data. Casar's question was supposed to be some moral gotcha moment.

There are a lot of great clips of Kennedy during the hearings on Friday floating around on social media, and honestly, they're all pretty great. He didn't take any of their crap.

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