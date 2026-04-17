Dick Morris Confirms a Huge Rumor About Bill and Hillary Clinton

Dick Morris has finally confirmed what many people have long suspected: Bill Clinton, while sitting in the Oval Office, seriously entertained the idea of divorcing Hillary — and he had his longtime political advisor run the polls to find out if he could survive it politically.

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Morris, who advised Clinton for years, as far back as his 1970s gubernatorial campaigns in Arkansas, appeared on Newsmax and dropped a bombshell that has somehow received far too little attention.

When host Rob Finnerty asked Morris to confirm the rumor, the answer was blunt.

"Yes, actually several times," Morris said. "It was a constant topic of conversation between then-President Clinton and myself, and the storminess of the Clinton marriage made that relevant."

It was actually four or five times, by Morris's count. The man wasn't merely curious; he kept returning to the question.

Morris said the first time was the most consequential, and he came back to Clinton with a clear message: if you're going to do this, you need to lay the groundwork first. "I came back to him, and I said that if you did that, you have to prepare people by explaining how Hillary has an independent career and has independent priorities."

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This was all happening before the 1996 re-election campaign against Bob Dole, so Clinton was genuinely weighing whether to cut Hillary loose before asking the American public to give him a second term. All while Paula Jones was in the picture, Gennifer Flowers had already gone public with her claims of a 12-year affair (which Clinton eventually admitted to), and Monica Lewinsky was waiting in the wings.

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But here's where it gets even more interesting. When Finnerty suggested Clinton was considering divorcing Hillary, Morris pumped the brakes on that framing.

"I'm not sure that would be divorcing Hillary," he said. "The issue — it was in part Hillary divorcing him."

I’m sure it was mutual, to be honest.

So, obviously, the big question is why they have stayed together since. I use the term “together” loosely, by the way.

Morris has a theory.

“I think that Hillary made a calculation about her relationship with Bill. I think at the beginning it was true love, and I think it was that until the Monica Lewinsky thing came along,” he said. After that, the relationship shifted into something more transactional… at least for Hillary.

"Hillary realized that as long as her power and her prestige was entirely dependent on her marriage to Bill, that it was a shaky reed," Morris explained. The polling results made it clear that being Mrs. Clinton wasn't enough. "She had to have in her own right credentials and things she could run on — which she did."

“It was a constant topic of conversation between then-President Clinton and myself, and the storminess of the Clinton marriage made that relevant.”



Dick Morris, former advisor to Bill Clinton, remarked that the former President had him poll-test, on several occasions, how a… pic.twitter.com/Lr1dZWjdLC — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) April 17, 2026

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And run she did. Twice, in fact. The whole arc of Hillary's political career — the Senate seat in New York, the 2008 primary run, the secretary of State role, the 2016 presidential campaign — was all courtesy of a politically convenient marriage, which was merely a vehicle for her own quest for power.

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