Liberal Justices Are Stalling a Ruling to Protect Democrats in the Midterms

Matt Margolis | 12:32 PM on April 17, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Republicans across the South have been gearing up for what could be the biggest political map shake-up in decades, and it all hinges on one thing: the Supreme Court's expected ruling in Louisiana v. Callais. This case will decide the constitutionality of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. It would be cliché to say that the stakes couldn't be higher, but it’s kind of true.

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For most of the past half-century, Section 2 has required states to draw "majority-minority" districts — districts engineered to elect minority candidates, who happen to vote overwhelmingly Democrat. Frame it however you like, but the practical effect has been a race-based political firewall protecting Democratic power in states they'd otherwise struggle to hold.

That firewall may be about to come down. In fact, it looks likely.

All signs point to the court gutting the race-based VRA congressional districts that have propped up Democratic incumbents for generations.

What does this mean? If the justices rule that drawing districts based on race violates the Constitution, Republicans could pick up as many as 19 new seats across the South.

"While such a decision is no sure thing, some states are nonetheless planning for the scenario," Politico reported back in October. "The potential scramble to redraw could completely reshape the midterms, and Democrats are already sounding the alarm."

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So why haven't we seen the ruling yet? That's the question everyone should be asking — and the answer, if true, is infuriating.

Sean Spicer dropped a bombshell on 2WAY that deserves far more attention than it's gotten. According to Spicer, reliable sources are telling him the decision is already written and ready to go — but the dissenting minority on the Court is deliberately dragging its feet.

"I have been told by reliable sources that that decision is done, and that the minority is slow walking the dissent so that … states do not have time to redistrict ahead of it," Spicer said. "But I have been told very reliably that the minority is slow walking that dissent."

It’s likely that the dissenting justices are Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. I wouldn’t be shocked if Chief Justice John Roberts joined them as well, but regardless, if what Spicer is hearing is true, that the dissenting minority is sandbagging their own dissent to run out the clock on redistricting timelines, it’s a big deal. If accurate, it's a naked abuse of the judicial process — weaponizing the timeline of a Supreme Court decision to preserve partisan power.

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If states don't have enough time to redraw their maps before the 2026 midterms, the ruling becomes functionally meaningless for this cycle. Democrats keep their gerrymandered seats for another two years, regardless of what the Constitution says.

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

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NEWS & POLITICS

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2026 ELECTIONS GERRYMANDERING LOUISIANA REPUBLICAN PARTY SUPREME COURT

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