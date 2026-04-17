Ouch! Greg Gutfeld Steamrolled Jessica Tarlov Again.

Greg Gutfeld has a habit of making Jessica Tarlov's arguments look small. During a recent exchange on The Five, he did it again — methodically, mercilessly, and with the kind of confidence that only comes from knowing that you're right.

Advertisement

"You can't understand Trump because his political decisions align with his personal and patriotic ones," Gutfeld told Tarlov. The contrast with Democratic politicians was immediate and sharp. "You understand Kamala, you understand Gavin, you understand Biden because their political decisions are divorced from the things people want."

Gutfeld continued, “Why are you on the 20 of every 80/20 issue?"

She pushed back by whining, "I'm not,” but Gutfeld wasn't buying it, and there was no reason for him to. Americans believe in border security, voter ID laws, and parental rights. They oppose letting biological males play women’s sports, late-term abortions, and soft-on-crime policies. Time and time again, Democrats are, as Gutfeld pointed out, on the wrong side of 80/20 issues.

The question is: why? Gutfeld had an answer to that.

"It's 'cause you divorced political desires from human needs, and then you have to dress up your decisions as compassion when they're merely wants from an activist class." That’s spot on right there. The left doesn't just disagree with ordinary Americans — it actively repackages fringe preferences as moral imperatives and then acts bewildered when voters reject them.

And Gutfeld kept building. Trump, he argued, operates differently from virtually every other politician in modern memory. "The thing about Trump is I don't care whether you like him or hate him,” he said. “You're suffering from the Trump America alignment problem. Political, personal, and patriotic desires all stack up, which means what he wants, the country tends to want." Love him or hate him, the man is coherent. His instincts and the country's instincts tend to rhyme.

Advertisement

Recommended: Scott Jennings Humiliated David Hogg (Again), and It Was Glorious

Tarlov tried to find a foothold. She brought up tariffs — "They wanted the tariffs?" — as if that single data point was going to unravel the whole argument. Gutfeld acknowledged the narrowing space she was working with. "Your defenses are getting more and more narrow because you say, 'We keep saying the same thing every day.' It's because we have to, because you don't listen."

Tarlov pressed on, listing grievances — the tariffs again, Iran, the ballroom. Gutfeld wasn't interested in the laundry list. He cut straight to the larger question: "What do you got? Look at what you have on your side." His verdict on the current Democratic offering was blunt — "It is a clown car of carnival atrocities."

🚨 GUTFELD TORCHES JESSICA TARLOV!



“Why are you on the wrong side of every 80-20 issue?!”



“It’s because you divorced political desires from human needs. Then you dress up your decisions as ‘compassion’ when they’re just wants from the activist class!” pic.twitter.com/641EPAWYSG — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 16, 2026

The tariffs are working and haven’t caused the runaway inflation that Democrats claimed they would. The war in Iran is going well, and likely won’t last much longer. As for the ballroom, if you really think that’s an issue that keeps people up at night, you’re deluding yourself. Talk of a ballroom preceded Trump’s presidency, and no one did anything about it; instead, the White House hosted state dinners in tents, forcing dignitaries to use portable toilets. There’s no doubt that a ballroom is necessary. The left just hates that Trump is doing it.

Advertisement

But I digress. I know a lot of people hate seeing Tarlov on The Five, but are these takedowns worth it?

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!