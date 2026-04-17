Scott Jennings Humiliated David Hogg (Again), and It Was Glorious

I have no idea why any network still invites David Hogg to provide commentary. It never ends well for him, and his latest appearance on CNN proves he’s in way over his head, especially when he’s up against Scott Jennings.

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When host Abby Phillip handed him the final word of the segment, what followed was a rambling, unfocused monologue that quickly veered off the rails over Iran.

“I think that what we're seeing is a breakdown,” Hogg began, already sounding like someone trying to stretch a talking point into something bigger than it was. He continued, “The war that people feel like is being waged on them here in America more than anything is the fact that young people in particular were told by their president that he was not going to drag us into more forever wars, and he was going to lower prices, and he was going to release the Epstein files. We have seen him go back on every single one of those promises.”

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He kept going, piling assertion on top of assertion, each one less grounded than the last. “And young Americans continue to feel left behind more and more because we were driving into a war that we didn't need to have to be in, in the first place,” Hogg added before delivering what he clearly thought was a mic-drop line: “and anybody with an elementary school understanding of foreign policy could have told you the Strait of Hormuz was going to get shut down, and that is exactly what happened.”

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That’s when Scott Jennings stepped in — and the entire tone of the segment shifted.

“And who controls it right now? Who controls the strait?” Jennings asked, cutting straight through the fog. It wasn’t a complicated question, but it immediately exposed the weakness in Hogg’s argument.

Hogg didn’t answer. Instead, he deflected. “How higher — why are gas prices so high then?” he shot back, scrambling for a lifeline.

Jennings didn’t let him off the hook. “Why were they high during Biden's administration? Did you like that?” he replied, keeping the pressure on.

Hogg tried to recover, but it only got worse. “It wasn't because of a geopolitical fumble like this,” he insisted, offering no real evidence and ignoring the question he’d just been asked.

Jennings closed the exchange with the kind of clarity that tends to end debates. “Here's the deal. Who controls the Strait? You're using last week's talking points, David. We control the Strait. We are in charge of this conflict right now.”

And just like that, it was over.

Scott Jennings just left 26-year-old left-wing activist David Hogg stumbling in his dust live on CNN.



Hogg tried to claim anyone with an “elementary school understanding” of foreign policy could have predicted the Strait of Hormuz closure.



Jennings left him speechless with one… pic.twitter.com/UnY36svRhS — Overton (@overton_news) April 16, 2026

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This isn’t the first time Jennings has humiliated Hogg, either. Back in November, Hogg tried to blame Republicans for the government shutdown by claiming Democrats were simply protecting Americans who rely on Obamacare, only to have Jennings methodically point out that Democrats wrote the ACA, designed the subsidies, and built in the sunset that triggered the current fight. Jennings then argued that Democrats were holding government funding and SNAP benefits hostage by tying them to Obamacare subsidies.

I said at the time, “This is what happens when you bring a know-nothing activist to a debate instead of a serious person,” and noted that Hogg was armed with talking points that he didn’t fully grasp, while Jennings “arrived with facts, timelines, and receipts.”

Nothing has changed. Why does CNN keep inviting this kid on its network?

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