They Couldn’t Find a Transgender Person to Read to Kids, So They Settled for Obama and Mamdani

One thing the Democrats are good at it is finding the last person you’d leave alone with your child and having that person read to a group of young children with all the genuineness of the marital bliss between France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

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Macron’s wife slaps him stepping off the plane, maybe she just found out about his little G7 “secret meeting” with Starmer and Ursula? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ibk4V5UeJp — The Uncensored Patriots 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SeanyBoyy89) May 26, 2025

As you may have noticed, Americans haven’t been digging the leftist practice of dressing men up as women in the worst possible way, and then having them read to children. As I wrote last week, the LGBTQ agenda has lost some of its mojo, and that includes having sexual deviants read stories to children.

So, apparently, the powers that be in the Democrat machine think the next best thing is to have to extremely leftist men with Muslim names sit down in a daycare to promote socialism and indoctrinate the kids.

Child: I know your name. Mamdani.



Obama: What’s his first name?



Child: Mayor. pic.twitter.com/lXIpdt5Yzb — Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2026

Rule Number One: make it look innocent and nice. That means smile a lot and sing one of the most inoffensive children’s songs you can find. How about, “Wheels on the Bus”?

🚨 WATCH: Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani sing nursery rhymes at a childcare centre in New York City pic.twitter.com/ogOp4RHZ28 — Politics US (@PolitlcsUS) April 18, 2026

I think it’s safe to say that Zohran Mamdani wouldn’t have much of anything if he didn’t have that smile of his. It masks a lot. It’s the perfect smile for deception, and any parent with a good radar for “stranger danger” can spot the insincerity of it from a mile away. In politics, however, it’s Mamdani’s superpower.

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His sidekick here is a former U.S. president named Barack Obama, who thinks he’s the star in this classroom, but to the kids he is not. He was long gone from the White House before these kids were even born. They know who the mayor is. For all they know, the skinny non-binary-looking gray-haired man is the mayor’s dad.

Looking at this video, I wonder what Obama’s daughters, Malia and Sasha, are thinking. Seriously. These are kids who were practically raised by the Secret Service. What they wouldn’t give to have had a dad who read stories to them and sang to them, but I digress.

The cover story for this event is that New York’s mayor invited Obama to come meet him for the first time and promote free childcare at a Bronx daycare center. To be sure, one thing it seems the two political psychopaths likely agree on is adhering to the socialist model for raising kids. Get them out of their parents’ hands as fast and often as possible, and institutionalize their rearing.

Politico looked past that cover story and sought to get to the root of this socialist dream date.

“Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former President Barack Obama met for the first time in New York City on Saturday, a high-profile sit-down that took place at a time Mamdani is trying to maintain a working relationship with the more mercurial current commander in chief,” Politico wrote.

Politico added, “After a private conversation, the two read books and sang songs to a group of children.”

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Something tells me that private conversation had nothing to do with children’s literature. They sang the song “Wheels on the Bus” to the kids, but the topic of their conversation could have been how to keep the wheels from falling off of the Democrat party’s bus going into the midterms and the 2028 presidential election.

The leftist publication reported that Mamdani’s team tried “for months to set up the sit-down and made scheduling it sooner rather than later a key priority in the past few weeks, hoping to use it to extend the momentum generated by the mayor’s first 100 days in office.” This was anonymously sourced, of course.

As for what they talked about, no one was about to leak that. Though, it might help to know there’s a slight history between these two. On Nov. 1, 2025, before Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election, Obama called him and offered to be a “sounding board” for the upstart leftist political figure. He offered a chance for Mamdani to meet him and pick his brain, which was supposed to happen in Washington.

Before that, in 2013, when Mamdani was around 22 years old, he used Twitter to slam Obama, who was still in the White House, calling him “pretty damn evil.” More to the point, Mamdani tweeted a link to a news story that bashed Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who was then a congressman, for supporting war. Mamdani added, “Hasn’t Obama shown that the lesser evil is still pretty damn evil?”

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Now, in your world and my world, it would be easy for us to write off such criticism of us as youthful exuberance on Mamdani’s part. He was in college at the time. But Obama is not us. He’s a narcissist, and narcissists never forget. They take offense at the slightest bruise to their egos, and they remember.

The Politico article on these two finally meeting in person framed their November phone call as “significant, given that the former president is a standard-bearer for the Democratic Party establishment, elements of which looked warily at the young socialist during New York City’s 2025 mayoral race.”

That’s what Politico is supposed to say when, in fact, Obama is every bit the socialist that Mamdani is. He has just known how to dress it up (somewhat) for an unsuspecting public.

One thing Obama might have wanted to talk to Mamdani about was how to be more cool about being a socialist, enacting socialist policies, and destroying the country without being so overt about it. Obama might have wanted to coach Mamdani on how to be more deceptive about it all.

Just guessing, but one point Mamdani might have wanted to make to Obama might be that being overt is the whole point. What's the fun in conquering the West if the radical Islamic communists can't rub it in a little?

But as Politico reported, “A lot has changed since then.” Mamdani is running a “multibillion-dollar budget deficit.” He’s already warning of a fiscal austerity program under his watch.

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Mamdani now has to find the money he needs to keep all of his socialist promises, and he’s starting to realize that just fleecing the New York City taxpayer is not enough. He has to fleece the state and federal governments, too. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is easy. But President Donald Trump is quite another story.

Here’s where it all gets dicey. Mamdani has at least three masters here (maybe more). The first is his own ideology, his non-negotiable commitment to expanding Islamic socialism in America. His second is to the Democrat party establishment, who conventional wisdom says can cut him off at the knees if it wants. Begrudgingly, he knows he has to work with this group, even though he most likely sees the whole group as a ball-and-chain. But that’s who Obama represents.

Mamdani’s more immediate master, however, is President Trump, who controls the federal flow of cash to Mamdani’s city. As much as he despises everything about Trump, he’s the one person Mamdani can’t afford to alienate right now.

Politico conjectured that Obama and Mamdani strategized about that. Maybe they did, but knowing how Obama operates, that wasn’t his highest priority. His priority is not whether or not Mamdani can meet his budget while enacting his agenda. That’s just not Obama. With Obama, it begins and ends with “me.”

It’s more than likely that the main thing Obama wanted to convey to Mamdani is that he’s the boss. Nothing more and nothing less.

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But Obama traveled to Mamdani. Mamdani didn’t travel to Obama. That’s a power move. It reveals who really has the power in this relationship.

Sure, there are things Obama can do, using his vast clout in the Democrat establishment, to punish Mamdani if he steps out of line. But the larger question is just how much clout the Democrat establishment may have when put up against the rising leftist contingent Mamdani represents. This consists of the rapidly growing number of openly antisemitic, anti-Christian, pro-radical Islam, pro-socialist Democrats.

If these two were of like mind, advancing the same agenda, they might be formidable opposition for conservatives. But the fact that it took so much work just to get these two in the same room together suggests there could be fractures in the Democrat party that can be exploited if Republicans are smart.

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