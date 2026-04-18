New NYC Pipeline Will Bring Natural Gas to Millions

Several Trump administration officials helped break ground on a new natural gas pipeline in New York that could be an energy grid saver for millions who have suffered from the impact of stupid Democrat energy policies.

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The 2019 New York Climate Act is driving up fuel and energy prices in the blue state and setting it up for rolling blackouts and grid reliability collapse. Obviously, Democrats will never solve the problems they caused, so it is up to the Trump administration to take action, as it is doing. Energy Secretary Chris Wright declared in an April 14 press release, “For decades, poor political choices obstructed the building of energy infrastructure, leading to higher energy costs for millions of Americans. President Trump promised to lower energy costs and to get America building again—that is exactly what the groundbreaking of the NESE pipeline will accomplish.”

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum explained, “This project alone is expected to lower electricity bills by $6 billion over the next 15 years and stimulate up to $1.8 billion in economic development. That’s a huge win for American families!”

It’s certainly a contrast to the usual energy policy in New York. Last year, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a “$1 billion Sustainable Future Program to accelerate capital projects in New York's transition to a cleaner, greener future.” Translation: Hochul will waste an excessive amount of taxpayer money to benefit no one but herself and her woke cronies, worsening the energy and affordability crisis in New York. And New York City's socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani has claimed addressing “climate change” is essential to energy policy.

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Interestingly, the National Energy Dominance Council and President Donald Trump had to coordinate with Democrats to secure the permits for the New York and New Jersey natural gas project, the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) Pipeline, making the approval that much more remarkable. The Department of Energy (DOE) estimates that the NESE, as an expansion of Williams' Transco pipeline system that crosses New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, will provide an extra daily capacity of 400,000 dekatherms.

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And in case, like me, you don't know what that means in practical terms, the press release explained that is enough capacity to power 2.3 million homes. On track to be in service by the end of 2027, the NESE pipeline will provide a crucial boost to the area's energy grid.

Secretary Wright insisted, “This project is a win-win: natural gas is a reliable, low-cost, clean burning option for New Yorkers to heat and power their homes and businesses. President Trump, Secretary Burgum, Administrator Zeldin and I will continue fighting to build more energy infrastructure so that all Americans have access to affordable, reliable, and secure American energy.” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin agreed, “Breaking ground on the NESE pipeline marks a massive milestone for millions of New Yorkers seeking access to reliable, affordable natural gas. Delivering natural gas from Pennsylvania to New York City and Long Island will lower costs while helping to meet the growing energy demand of this region.”

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The DOE press release emphasized the difficulties it is having, however, with a similar project:

Up next on the priority list: getting Constitution Pipeline approved to allow many New England residents to tap into the same abundant resources, especially during brutally cold winter months. This project has been blocked by Democrats in Albany, restricting many Americans from accessing the jobs, resources, and lower energy costs that will come with this vital project.

Democrats really do put ideology first always. Fortunately, the Trump administration is working to help American citizens achieve energy affordability and reliability.

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