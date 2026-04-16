The Morning Briefing: Dems Still Trying to Ditch Stage 5 Clinger Kamala Harris

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Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Arquendlyth was quite comfortable remaining skeptical about carrot cake and "sweat-proof" sunscreen.

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Female Democrats who lose presidential races really have a difficult time understanding that "no" means no, don't they?

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has long been the Democratic Party's Alex Forrest from Fatal Attraction. The higher ups at the Democratic National Committee would prefer that Harris simply fade into the background, but she won't be ignored.

Whenever Harris gets near anyone who wants to interview her, whether it be podcasters, radio hosts or, as Robert recently wrote, The New York Times, she can't help but hint that she might want to run for president in 2028. The various interviewers may be genuinely interested in Madame Veep giving it another go, but nobody who matters in the Democratic Party is.

Harris remains blissfully unaware of this. More on that in a moment.

Democrats would love to get the message to Harris, and now they're bringing out the far left media heavyweights to help convey it. This is from my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green:

If you want to get a feel for where the Democrats are without having to pay the New York Times, there's probably no better source than the Huffington Post — and HuffPo just slipped former Vice President Kamala Harris the shiv. It didn't mess around, either. HuffPo's Kevin Robillard wrote the report, but whoever wrote the headline put the hit job well above the byline and in great big letters: Kamala Harris 2028? Democratic Operatives And Donors Hope Not.

I do so love it when they fight.

Stephen then goes on to liken Harris to a drunk buddy of his. Regular visitors to the Morning Briefing know that I frequently suggest that our former "one heartbeat away" might be inebriated every time that she is on camera. Am I joking? Maybe. But I have to wonder what it is that fuels Harris's oblivion or powers of denial.

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I do understand one component of it. Harris is a product of the California Democratic machine. As I have written many times, California Democrats only have to be good at meeting the right money people early in their careers. They don't have to have any talent for retail politics or brains for policy. If they get some Bay Area donor cash flowing their way, it's a career path that doesn't have any bumps on it. That's how she rose through the Dem ranks in California.

She became Joe Biden's running mate because he promised to choose a black woman and the Dems' talent pool for that was all shallow end.

Then she got to run for president without ever having to win a primary.

All of the above, mixed with the leftist permanent state of aggrievement gives Harris a toxic sense of entitlement. Like Hillary Clinton before her, Harris believes that God, the world, and the American electorate owe her. As Stephen wrote in his column, she really thinks that she earned her spot as Biden's replacement in 2024. He also chronicles what an abject failure she was in her bid for the 2020 nomination.

I first wrote about the big money people abandoning her in September of 2019. By December, she was out of the race. Not only has Harris never won a primary, she's never even competed in one. Despite all of that failure and the shellacking that President Trump gave her in 2024, Harris thinks that she's still the Democrats' girl.

In reality, she's the homely girl who the Dems never invited to the presidential prom but who nevertheless keeps fantasizing about in her Trapper Keeper feelings journal. She's delusional and believes that there is a real romance there. While she's dotting her "i"s with hearts, the objects of her affection are barely remembering her name.

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Would it be racist or sexist to tell her that she's just sad?

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