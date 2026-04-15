Just How Widespread IS the Democrats' Control-via-Blackmail System?

Democrats sure do hate Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. They have good reason: He is remarkably perceptive regarding their shenanigans, and he calls them out in plain language.

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Miller appeared on Fox News's Jesse Waters Primetime Tuesday, where he commented on the spectacular fall of erstwhile U.S. representative from California Eric Swalwell. "[The] real story here is how the Democrat Party controls its members through blackmail," Miller claimed. "It’s got a blackmail file on all of its politicians, and it uses them to leverage and control them until it’s time to release it,” he expounded, then concluded, “That is how sick and twisted the Democrat Party is.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP: Stephen Miller sounds off on the Swalwell situation.



“The bigger story is how party leadership allegedly controls its members.”



“Through leverage and pressure, holding things over them until it’s useful.”



“That’s the system people should be looking at next.”… pic.twitter.com/7ZpdNLUh9z — Your Favorite President 🇺🇸 (@FavePresident) April 15, 2026

All of us on the right have been marveling all week about how ruthlessly and nakedly the Democrat Party took Swalwell out, when they needed to thin the candidate pool in the California gubernatorial race to fortify their grip on power in that state. And in light of Miller's observation, one is left to wonder if the leftist machine deliberately controls victims or even goes so far as to manufacture the blackmail it uses to control the candidates it then elevates to power.

Swalwell is an excellent case study. First, let's look at the timeline. The women who came forward to say Swalwell raped them all claimed the attacks were years in the past. Who wrangled them so expertly that they all kept quiet util they were needed, and then they all came forward at once?

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And then there's that undated video showing Swalwell with a prostitute. Only two very short clips have made it to the public — a giveaway of how tightly controlled the original footage is:

Here is video footage from the hotel room, and you can't tell me that woman looks like a willing participant.



I wonder who the guy filming is and the other guy on the bed next to them.



Eric Swalwell has been going after women on X as well, DM'ing them late at night and talking… pic.twitter.com/6KVmmkhnFa — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryJones) April 11, 2026

A second clip is available here.

Take a close look at these snippets of video that the machine has released to the public. Swalwell himself is clearly intoxicated, perhaps drugged. He — a married man with political ambitions — doesn't even notice that he is being recorded. Did he buy the drugs and hire the hooker? Or did someone else do it for (to?) him, knowing his weakness, and with the camera running?

It has long been alleged that famed predator Jeffrey Epstein used hidden cameras to record blackmail material on the powerful people who took advantage of the young ladies he and Ghilaine Maxwell allegedly procured for them. Is the Democrat machine just as bad? (Conspiracy theory bonus: Wouldn't it be wild if Epstein had been working for the machine?)

You know Miller is over the target by the flak he's taking. The Daily Beast rushed to discredit his revelation in a story called "Stephen Miller goes full tinfoil hat by pushing wild conspiracy theory."

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However, the Beast didn't try that hard, merely declaring, "White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has peddled a bizarre conspiracy that Democrats hold onto 'blackmail files' and use them against each other when convenient." The rest of the very brief report is just Miller quotes.

There's never been any doubt that the Democrat Party strictly controls outcomes. A powerful recent example was the no-primary coronation of then-VP Kamala Harris as its 2024 standard bearer after it forced Joe Biden out of the race.

But just how far does the party go to hold onto power? Does it entrap and then control its public-facing candidates with blackmail? Does it really, as Miller claims, have blackmail files on everyone?

Yegads, how corrupt, compromised, and weak are all the Democrats that the machine allows to be in power? And more to the point: Who is really running things?

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