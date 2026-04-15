Joy Behar Says Jesus Never Claimed To Be the Messiah. The Bible Says Otherwise.

One of the fundamental tenets of Christianity is that Jesus is the Son of God and that he is the Messiah (or Christ) — God’s chosen deliverer for His people. Jesus’ role as the Messiah fulfilled God’s promises of redemption.

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“In the Bible, the Messiah is the anointed king through whom God establishes his rule over the world,” explains the Lexham Theological Wordbook. “For Israel, this kingly hope was specifically related to a coming king who would descend from the lineage of David.”

There was plenty of confusion in the first century about what and who the Messiah would be. The people of Israel were expecting a king who would overthrow Roman rule; instead, they got a servant-leader who would overthrow death, hell, and the grave.

There’s apparently still some confusion about Jesus’ Messianic role — that is, if you get your theology from The View. Joy Behar, that brilliant theological mind, said something that was as ignorant as it was blasphemous.

Joy Behar: Jesus himself did not run around saying, 'I'm the Messiah, I'm the Messiah.' Alyssa Farah Griffin: Ehhhhh. Sara Haines: That's exactly what Jesus said, 'I am the Messiah!' Joy Behar: No, he did not! Jesus was more modest than that. Listen, I knew Jesus, okay?

Joy Behar claims Jesus never said he was the messiah, gets corrected, then says it's "narcissistic" for Jesus to call himself that.



Never has there been a more blasphemous moment on The View.pic.twitter.com/cfLraGh4tz — Media Research Center (@theMRC) April 14, 2026

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“I knew Jesus.” First of all, how old are you, Joy? And second of all, no, you don’t know Him if you make such a claim.

Related: James Talarico Used Gnostic Fan Fiction to Rewrite Jesus

Let’s go straight to the Source:

The woman said to him, “I know that Messiah is coming (he who is called Christ). When he comes, he will tell us all things.” Jesus said to her, “I who speak to you am he” (John 4:25-26, ESV) And they said, “Some say John the Baptist, others say Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.” He said to them, “But who do you say that I am?” Simon Peter replied, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” And Jesus answered him, “Blessed are you, Simon Bar-Jonah! For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 16:15-17, ESV). But he remained silent and made no answer. Again the high priest asked him, “Are you the Christ, the Son of the Blessed?” And Jesus said, “I am, and you will see the Son of Man seated at the right hand of Power, and coming with the clouds of heaven” (Mark 14:61-62, ESV).

Later, Behar said, “Jesus was not narcissistic like this guy.” Haines countered with, “But when you are the Messiah, it's not narcissism to say it.” Amen.

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Jesus may not have used Behar’s preferred wording, but He repeatedly affirmed that He is the Messiah and the Son of God. Occasionally, Jesus would tell people He healed not to tell anyone that He was the Messiah, but that wasn't an issue of modesty; it was more about the timing of Jesus' redemptive work as well as the misunderstanding that the Messiah would be a warrior king.

Jesus didn’t suffer from narcissism; He spoke the truth about who He is. He is the Son of God, the promised Messiah, and the Savior of the world. That may offend Joy Behar, but Christianity doesn’t rise or fall on their approval. Jesus said what He said, Scripture is clear, and no amount of daytime blather can rewrite the truth.

Joy Behar can mangle basic Christian truth on national television, but here at PJ Media, we still believe facts matter — especially when it comes to faith, culture, and the left’s nonstop war on both. Become a PJ Media VIP today and get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT.