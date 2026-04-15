The Mystery Sweeping D.C.: Who Executed the Political Hitjob That Destroyed Eric Swalwell?

The same eagle-eyed journalists who were gobsmacked — gobsmacked, I say! — to discover that Joe Biden’s brain was AWOL are now feigning disbelief over the Eric Swalwell sexual assault allegations. Who knew this young, promising, handsome politician, who was elected to Congress in his early 30s and was poised to become California’s next governor, had such a dark side?

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Well, apparently everyone:

And you…didn’t think that was worth mentioning as a journalist? For 13 years? pic.twitter.com/j8IfKXMqbp — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 12, 2026

If true, it sets a peculiar timeline: Swalwell joined Congress in 2013. For over a dozen years, he was a powerful member of the political elite. A popular presence on cable TV shows, Swalwell always made time for the mainstream media. (Even after eating bean burritos. Yes, that actually happened.)

Normally, politicians who play ball with the media get better coverage than those who don’t. It’s one of the unspoken agreements between press and politicians: You scratch our back and we’ll scratch yours.

Most of the time, it’s a win-win arrangement: Each side gets something they want.

Swalwell’s lust for power wasn’t a secret. We’re talking about a guy who ran for president when he was just 38, so everyone knew he was using his congressional seat as a launching pad for something bigger.

Of course he ran for governor of California! Duh! It was there for the taking!

And truth be told, he was doing pretty well. According to most polls, he was one of the leading Democratic gubernatorial candidates. Most insiders assumed the Dems would eventually consolidate around a candidate to prevent the GOP from claiming the top two spots in the “jungle primary,” and Swalwell was zooming along in pole position.

Had the scandal not broken, he’d probably be California’s next governor.

Then, seemingly overnight, a series of shocking — and horrifying — sexual assault allegations were reported in the press, one right after the other. Rep. Swalwell, who had long claimed to champion the plight of abused women, was unmasked as an (alleged) serial rapist and sexual predator.

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The dissonance between his rhetoric and conduct was jarring:

TABLES TURNED: Rep. Eric Swalwell’s past proclamations on how "sexual assault victims deserve justice" take on a new light as four women come forward with allegations against him.



"This is the most damning part of all of this... With Swalwell, obviously, we believe that innocent… pic.twitter.com/5cDYf4It2O — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) April 14, 2026

This may be the worst-aged Tweet of all time. Creepy Swalwell said to believe all women in 2018. But on Friday he called all the women accusing him of sexual assault and rape liars. https://t.co/0ZW4a7o5av — Prof. Jeffrey Lax (@CUNY_Prof) April 13, 2026

How could a privileged member of the political elite go from being a protected, influential Democratic leader to dogmeat overnight? (Seems kind of sudden, doesn’t it?)

Instead of moving into the governor’s mansion, Swalwell will almost certainly be spending his days in a courthouse, desperately fighting to avoid a prison sentence.

Jesse Watters of Fox News believes the Democratic Party Machine ordered the hit:

‘Political Assassination’: Jesse Watters Says Democratic Party ‘Pulled The Trigger’ On Swalwell https://t.co/iif2iT5uLU — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 15, 2026

🚨 MUST WATCH: @DLoesch just DROPPED A BOMB on SWALWELL 💣🔥



“He was their ATTACK DOG… until the machine turned on him” 🥊



“Perfectly executed POLITICAL HIT… they HAD to neutralize him” 😳



And Pelosi? “You CANNOT tell me she didn’t know” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SCSwRsNhBr — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 15, 2026

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Swalwell, said Watters, "was a rising star, and [the Democrats] used him as a weapon to hurt Trump, and they looked the other way at all these shenanigans — until he threatened their power in California, and then kaboom! Coup. Nuked on the eve of the primary."

"First shot fired Friday in the hometown paper," Watters related. "San Francisco Chronicle. That hurts. It was local. And then, over the weekend, you just see a domino of endorsements collapse. CNN gets the woman in spot shadow. The network CBS now has three women — face out there. And then, Monday, he takes himself out. They didn’t even need this woman on Tuesday, who accused him of choking her, raping her, and drugging her."

"This was highly orchestrated, professionally organized. This was a political assassination. And I think it was only possible because the Democrat machine knew about all of this for years, and everybody in Washington’s admitting they knew about it. Everybody’s admitting this was all out there," he said. "Did the reporters dig? No. Did the Democrats protect the women? No! Not at all!"

"I think it all happened the way Biden went down," Watters surmised. "They covered up his brain, then he blew himself up at the debate, became a liability, threatened all their seats, and the coup happened. Same thing here. So, the Democratic machine is ruthless. They survive on blackmail, coverups, and coups. Now, Trump took on the Republican machine in ’16 and won, but so far the Democrat machine remains unbeaten. And I’m not saying Swalwell’s a victim. He did this to him — he put the gun to his head — but the Democrat party pulled the trigger." [emphasis added]

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Watters’ theory is buoyed by strong circumstantial evidence: The Democratic Party was highly incentivized to order the hit before the California gubernatorial primary because:

They needed to “thin the herd” and force Dem candidates to drop out ASAP, because they were cannibalizing the liberal vote, creating the very real possibility that a pair of Republicans would win the top two spots. (And given what we’ve learned from Nick Shirley’s exposés of California fraud, that would likely cost liberal groups hundreds of millions in “free” funding.) If they had reason to believe the Swalwell scandal would be released anyway, it’s far wiser to drop the bomb before the primary than after. (Gives the machine ample time to throw its resources behind another candidate.) Eric Swalwell wasn’t just a random member of Congress. As Watters noted, “Nancy Pelosi was Eric Swalwell’s mentor. She put him on the House Intel Committee, kept him there even after Fang Fang [Chinese spy scandal]. [Rep. Hakeem] Jeffries put him on the January 6th committee, so he was sponsored.” Which means, if anyone in the Democratic Party was privy to Swalwell’s “personal shortcomings,” it would be Pelosi and Jeffries. (Particularly Pelosi, a fellow San Francisco-area Democrat.)

It’s a compelling theory that could be true. But I’m skeptical for several reasons.

First and foremost, Pelosi and Jeffries care more about D.C. than California. As far as they’re concerned, the federal government is the major leagues; state government is the minors. So, if they had a big, fat blackmail file on Swalwell, it would’ve been in their interest to arrange a closed-door meeting, show him the evidence, and order him to drop out of the governor’s race — and stay in Congress.

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That way, they’d 100% own his vote.

For all they know, Swalwell will be replaced with an AOC/Mamdani-styled “Democrat Socialist” that’ll cause them headaches. Keeping a reliable, dependable, known quantity like Swalwell under lock-and-key would’ve made their jobs a helluva lot easier.

Yes, the Democratic Machine had a vested interest in pushing Swalwell out of the governor’s race — but it wasn’t in their interest to push him out of Congress completely!

Second, the catalyst for the hit job doesn’t appear to be Swalwell’s career in D.C. Instead, it’s all seemingly connected to his Sacramento aspirations. That would point to a California-based culprit.

Which is why I think it’s more likely Pelosi and Jeffries covered up Swalwell’s crimes than outed them.

And third, if Swalwell’s skirt-chasing, philandering, and/or sexual deviancies were an open secret among Democrats, media, and staffers, then anyone with a rudimentary knowledge of PR could’ve executed the hit. This wasn’t the kind of high-level sandbagging that could’ve only come from a powerful political machine.

Honestly? Hits like this aren’t rocket science. Any Dem candidate could’ve done it.

Including billionaire Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer, who’s spent $120 million of his own money on his primary campaign. Steyer was already one of the top two or three polling Democrats; eliminating Swalwell was exactly what he needed to claim the big prize.

With a $50K private investigator and a semi-decent PR professional on staff, Steyer could’ve executed the hit himself.

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Same goes for candidates Katie Porter, Matt Mahan, Antonio Villaraigosa, Xavier Becerra, Betty Yee, and Tony Thurmond. Mahan’s raised over $11 million; Porter nearly $6 million; Becerra and Villaraigosa, over $3 million (each).

PIs and PR are cheap. Emailing/texting a reporter is free. It’s well within the budget of all the aforementioned candidates.

Furthermore, if Swalwell’s libido was as manic as we’re (now) hearing, it’s not like the PIs would’ve had to dig too hard. Discovering that Swalwell was a loathsome, disgusting pig was low-hanging fruit.

But with a reliable, dependable California Democrat in an ultra-safe congressional district, no one in his party — and thus, none of the DNC’s coconspirators in the mainstream media — had a motive to assassinate Swalwell’s character. Killing his career didn’t benefit any of the kingmakers on the radical left.

Until he ran for governor.

And to me, that’s the biggest clue of all. Eric Swalwell, a hypocritical dirtbag if there ever was one, was almost certainly the victim of a political hit. But not by Pelosi, Jeffries, or anyone within the Democratic Machine.

The opposite is true: Pelosi and Jeffries — and countless other Democrats/media members — looked the other way and ignored Swalwell’s horrible behavior for years.

They shouldn’t be credited for whacking Swalwell; they should be castigated for protecting him!

Only after those serial allegations came to light did they act. But by then, they didn’t have a choice: Women, after all, are FAR AND AWAY the Dems’ most important constituency. Men don’t vote Democrat anymore; the donkeys depend on women voters — especially single women — to survive.

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But until their hand was forced, they didn’t act at all. That’s awfully revealing.

This looks more like a Sacramento political hit job than a D.C. one.

Recommended: The Next Great Stupid Conspiracy: Is Donald Trump the Antichrist?

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Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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