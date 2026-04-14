The Next Great Stupid Conspiracy: Is Donald Trump the Antichrist?

In hindsight, it was inevitable: To maintain shock-value, these accusations always escalate. So, after a full decade of being “literally Hitler,” there was nowhere to go but… down.

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WAY down.

You can’t go from “literally Hitler” to “literally Ivan the Terrible.” Too anticlimactic. And if you wanna out-evil Hitler, you need the guy with the pitchfork.

Which explains the onslaught of news stories that ALL broke over the last 24 to 48 hours(!):

Wired: Staunch Trump Supporters Are Now Asking If He’s the Antichrist

Newsweek: Trump Sparks Fury With Image of Himself as Jesus: ‘Antichrist Spirit’

Wall Street Journal: How an Image Depicting Trump as Christ Sparked a Backlash on the Religious Right

HuffPost: Trump Hit With ‘Antichrist’ Claims After Posting AI-Generated Jesus Image

International Business Times: Trump the ‘Antichrist’: Biblical Signs and Prophecy Surge After US President Posts ‘Jesus Image’ on Truth Social

MS NOW: Trump Pressed on ‘Blasphemy’ and Anti-Christ in Bruising Debacle

Kansas City Star: Hell, no. Donald Trump Isn’t Jesus Christ

Irish Star: Trump Labeled ‘Antichrist’ by MTG After Chilling Social Media Post

Mediaite: British Morning Show Guest Declares Trump Is the ‘Anti-Christ’ After Prez Shares Wild Image of Himself as Jesus With Horned Figure Behind Him

The Mirror: Trump Branded the ‘Antichrist’ as Health Fears Surge After 7 Bizarre Posts Overnight

AlterNet: MAGA Faithful Turn on Trump: ‘There’s a Decent Chance He’s the Antichrist’

PennLive: Donald Trump Posts Himself as Jesus, Attacks Pope Leo: ‘Straight-Up ANTICHRIST Energy’

Daily Kos: Pro-Trump, Antichrist.

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HuffPost: ‘This Guy Is… The Antichrist’: British Pundit Has Strong Feelings About Trump

LGBTQ Nation: ‘Antichrist Spirit’: Conservative Christians Rage at Donald Trump for Blaspheming Jesus

ThePrint: Is Trump the Antichrist or Doctor or Jesus? His Deleted Post Sparks Row

The Lamp Magazine: Is Donald Trump Antichrist?

Charisma Magazine: Trump Responds to Deleted Controversial Post as Antichrist Claims Surge

Forty(ish) years ago, I heard something similar about President Ronald Reagan: “Not only did he fulfill Revelation 13:3 by miraculously surviving a mortal wound [assassination attempt of John Hinckley Jr.] but think about Reagan’s name! Ronald: six letters. Wilson: six letters. Reagan: six letters. That’s 6-6-6, the Number of the Beast! Open your eyes — the signs are all there!”

(And on a semi-related note, congrats to Iron Maiden on its long-overdue induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Up the Irons!)

Oddly enough, we don’t hear too much about the “Reagan-is-the-Antichrist” conspiracy theory anymore. Can’t imagine why it became passé, eh? (I’m guessing it has something to do with, y’know, REALITY.)

Forty years from now, the “Trump-is-the-Antichrist” conspiracy will look just as mind-numbingly stupid — but that’s four decades in the future. We must deal with the immediate fallout.

And whereas most religious Christians don’t take the Biblical prophecies of irreligious journalists all that seriously, these allegations will have long legs. Sorry, folks: They’re not going away anytime soon.

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That’s because:

The mainstream media has a vested interest in splitting the pro-Trump Christian majority, as do left-wing activists and Democratic operatives. (Along with the armies of social media bots from Iran, Russia, and elsewhere.) This will incentivize ‘em to keep the story going as long as possible. The Law of Escalations demands it: The bigger the conspiracy, the more clicks it’ll generate — which means, we should expect podcasters/influencers to lean into this story with gusto. (Including, alas, MAGA-adjacent ones.) Hey, as far as conspiracies go, this is the biggest conspiracy yet! Who needs Epstein’s island or Mrs. Macron’s plumbing when you’ve just discovered the secret identity of the actual Antichrist? Catholics are an important swing vote in the 2026 midterms, and “investigating” whether or not Trump is the Antichrist allows the media to continue talking about Trump’s criticism of the pope and his (since-deleted) Truth Social post of “Trump the Healer.”

More than anything else, #2 is how today’s “Trump-is-the-Antichrist” smear will differ from yesterday’s “literally Hitler” lie: Other than hysterical Never Trumpers, the “literally Hitler” canard was almost exclusively pushed by the radical left and the Democratic Party. Conservatives rolled their eyes and snorted.

It had zero traction on our side of the aisle, because it was just too frickin’ stupid — and way too offensive — to be credible.

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But today, the same MAGA-adjacent podcasters/influencers who oppose the Iran War will be pushing the “Antichrist” conspiracy the hardest. Which means that the loudest voices are already inside the GOP’s tent.

Prediction: We’re about to see a new media paradigm, where famous podcasters/influencers promote the “Trump-is-the-Antichrist” theory on their shows — and then the mainstream media talking-heads amplify their rhetoric by sharing it with their audience as well. (All under the guise of “fair and balanced reporting of fast-breaking news,” of course.)

Because this symbiotic relationship already exists: It’s why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Nick Fuentes, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Alex Jones have received such glowing media coverage since attacking MAGA and condemning President Trump.

To quote Yogi Berra, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” Second verse, same as the first:

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Responds To Tucker Carlson & Nick Fuentes Saying That Trump Could Be The Anti-Christ!



🔴WATCH/SHARE THE LIVE ALEX JONES SHOW NOW:https://t.co/fLHTgkgho8 pic.twitter.com/9qKpl0iBKL — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 7, 2026

It’s more than blasphemy.

It’s an Antichrist spirit. https://t.co/Lqd9GkBPmO — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 13, 2026

🇺🇸🇻🇦Candace Owens Responds to Donald Trump's Attacks on Pope Leo XIV



"He is truly under demonic influence." pic.twitter.com/r5G2ez9z86 — CANDACE (@candaceoshow) April 14, 2026

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Tucker Carlson's latest “conversion” could give a lesser man whiplash:

Tucker Carlson on Trump: From divine intervention to the antichrist in under two years...



In July 2024, Tucker Carlson claimed the Butler assassination attempt on Trump was “divine intervention” and transformed him into “the leader of a nation.”



Cut to April 2026, and Tucker… pic.twitter.com/frWOjvF5gP — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) April 13, 2026

It’s a rather peculiar interpretation of prophecy: Trump is the Antichrist — because he’s allied with Jews? And because he’s protecting the Holy Land from Muslim extremists with a bloodlust for nuclear weapons?

That MONSTER!

(Weird. I kind of figured the Antichrist might do the opposite.)

Question: If Donald Trump is the Antichrist, does this mean Mojtaba Khamenei is the Second Coming?

If so, can’t wait for the next Tucker Carlson exclusive. It’ll be a doozy: “I, for one, welcome our new Muslim overlords. Halleluiah! Hallowed be thy name!”

(Again, congrats to Iron Maiden.)

The truth, of course, is that Donald Trump isn’t the Antichrist or the Second Coming. He’s a mortal man, flawed and imperfect, trying his best in a flawed and imperfect world. He’s vain and humble, greedy and generous, polite and profane — and thousands of other contradictions, too.

In other words, he’s just like you and me.

It speaks to the fundamental contradiction of man: We’re the strangest, most preposterous creation in the cosmos — the mating of God’s divine spark with mud, muck, and dirt. It’s why we’re capable of such mind-blowing eruptions of beauty, creativity, and goodness, even the Angels tremble in terrible awe.

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But it’s also why we fall short.

The upside of the “Trump-is-the-Antichrist” conspiracy theory is that it’ll expose more Americans to Scripture. If you believe “the only sure weapon against bad ideas is better ideas,” then we have an opportunity to take something evil — and transform it into something moral. It’s not just an opportunity; it’s our sacred responsibility.

And what could be more gloriously human than that?

The downside, however, is that “The Devil can cite Scripture for his purpose” — which means, we’ll still have to fight like hell to win.

Recommended: 2028 Palace Intrigue: Republican Challengers Have Discovered JD Vance’s Kryptonite. It Is…

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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