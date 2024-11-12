The Psychological Reason Why Democrats Keep Calling Trump Hitler

During the 2024 campaign, Democrats and Republicans did what they always do: They spoke past each other, accused one another of horrible things, and assumed the most sinister intent to anything (and everything) the other side did.

Some of it’s just par for the course in a full-contact, high-stakes presidential campaign, but much of it ran deeper than that. And at its most extreme, Republicans and Democrats were baffled by the same issue — but for opposite reasons:

Republicans couldn’t figure out why Democrats kept comparing Trump to Hitler.

As a PR tactic, it was a loser: Hitler was a genocidal warmonger who sought world domination; Donald Trump flips French fries and drives a garbage truck. Aside from the comparison being vile, outrageous, and historically untrue, its PR optics simply did not work.

It didn’t work the first zillion times, and the Democrats squandered a billion dollars in campaign resources stupidly assuming that the zillion and first time would be the one that broke through.

On the other hand, Democrats honestly, truly couldn’t understand why Republicans kept turning to Trump.

From the liberal’s point-of-view, the Republicans’ infatuation with the MAGA Man never made any sense: “Can’t they see the danger he poses to our country?! You people claim to be the freedom-loving patriots, yet you’re empowering the world’s worst dictator!”

So surely, they assumed, after January 6 and all those felonies, Trump’s Svengali-like hold over the GOP would finally break. And when it didn’t, only one theory made sense:

Donald Trump’s power and influence is even GREATER than we thought! He’s brainwashed all of them — just like, well, you-know-who: *cough* HITLER *cough*

For all the smug condescension the Far Left heaped on gullible GOPers during the Qanon craze, their Trump-is-a-Nazi conspiracy theory is far more embarrassing, because there’s exponentially more data about Hitler, Nazis, and World War II than secret government cabals. Both theories were steaming piles of manure, but at least the Trump-is-a-Nazi one had a recognizable whiff!

But the biggest difference, of course, is that the GOP didn’t actually run a presidential campaign on the basis of Qanon. The Harris-Walz team campaigned in 2024 — and lost — making “Trump is Hitler” and “Democracy is on the line” their signature call-to-action. This is what the Democrats assumed would best mobilize Harris-friendly voters!

Why? It’s because of a psychological defense mechanism called “projection.”

And it’s the secret reason why the Democrats are STILL so stubbornly certain that Donald Trump will be “like Hitler” and weaponize government against them.

Seriously, this is a very real fear of the Far Left:

USA Today: "Revenge tour? Trump campaign threats raise questions of retribution-focused presidency"

Politico: "Trump promised to get revenge. Here are his targets."

NBC News: "Trump critics worry he’ll target them for retribution"

The New York Times: "Amid Talk of Fascism, Trump’s Threats and Language Evoke a Grim Past"

The Washington Post: "For nearly half of Trump voters, overt appreciation of Hitler is acceptable"

All of the above outlets are members in good standing of the Mainstream Media — and each of these stories ran over just the last seven days!

So why does the Far Left keep insisting Trump will weaponize government?

Because that’s what they do!

Think about it:

What happened when Obama was president? The Democrats weaponized the IRS to target Republicans. It was deliberate and intentional. The timeline speaks for itself.

What happened when Biden was president? The Democrats weaponized the judiciary to target Republicans. The issue of “lawfare” was a galvanizing message for conservatives.

What was revealed just a few days ago with FEMA? The Democrats weaponized disaster relief to punish Americans who supported Donald Trump. An anti-Trump supervisor directed her subordinates to deny government assistance to conservatives.

So, of course the Democrats assume Trump will weaponize the government! How could he not?!

After all, it’s exactly what they would do.