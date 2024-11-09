Trump Derangement Syndrome Is Killing People: Demanding Accountability from the Far Left’s Propagandists

Turns out, there are consequences to constantly calling someone Hitler: Eventually, someone in a position of authority will believe it.

As my esteemed colleague Matt Margolis so thoroughly covered, FEMA employees were directed by at least one supervisor to ignore the victims of natural disasters when they had Trump signs. (Kudos to The Daily Wire for breaking the story.)

These were Americans whose homes had just been shredded by back-to-back hurricanes. They had just survived ocean flooding and torrential storms. All their possessions — everything they had — was destroyed.

I know these people: They’re my neighbors.

My family was lucky, because most of our home was elevated. But our lower levels had five feet of flooding, and we lost three cars. Fortunately, nobody was hurt: We were able to recover.

But the people in one-story homes were obliterated. I’m not exaggerating when I’m telling you that they have nothing left. No home, no cars, no furniture, no food, no family photos — nothing!

Lots of them were military veterans. When their country needed them, they answered the call. They served with honor and distinction.

But when they needed their country, FEMA hung up the phone.

It was shameful.

According to The Daily Wire, FEMA expressed regret and confusion over the incident:

After publication of this story, a FEMA spokesperson told The Daily Wire it was “deeply disturbed” and “horrified” by the employee’s actions, and that it has “taken extreme actions to correct this situation.” “While we believe this is an isolated incident, we have taken measures to remove the employee from their role and are investigating the matter to prevent this from happening ever again,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “The employee who issued this guidance had no authority and was given no direction to tell teams to avoid these homes and we are reaching out to the people who may have not been reached as a result of this incident.”

But we already know how this happened: It was Trump Derangement Syndrome in its truest form, because only a depraved, deranged monster would withhold disaster relief assistance from hurricane victims!

It’s frightening and sociopathic. But the FEMA supervisor who ordered these actions felt justified: Trump supporters deserve to die.

After all, Trump is Hitler:

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president,” Johnny Depp wondered aloud during Trump’s presidency.

Comedian Chelsea Handler said Trump would mean “the end of our civilization.”

Actor Richard Gere said, “Here’s a guy who’s obviously Mussolini.”

Comedian Sarah Silverman dressed as a Hitler and said, “I agree with a lot he [Trump] says — a lot.”

Actor George Clooney said, “Now he’s a fascist; a xenophobic fascist.”

Mainstream media outlets pounded the Nazi war drums, too:

Salon Magazine: “Trump’s Big Lie and Hitler’s: Is this how America’s slide into totalitarianism begins?”

The New York Times: “Trump’s Evil Is Contagious”

The Washington Post: “It’s not wrong to compare Trump’s America to the Holocaust”

Vanity Fair: “I’ll Never Question 1938 Germany Again: An Ex Republican Strategist Surveys the Wreckage of Trump’s GOP”

New York Magazine: “How Hitler’s Rise to Power Explains Why Republicans Accept Donald Trump”

Rolling Stone Magazine: “Trumps Long History of Racism”

The Democratic politicians were even worse — starting with President Biden, who said Trump was “sort of like Goebbels.”

Behind the scenes, Democratic influencers were actively stoking the Trump-is-Hitler conspiracy theory. If you can stomach it, check out ex-Clinton cabinet member Robert Reich’s video and article, “How Trump is Following Hitler’s Playbook.”

For nearly a decade, this Unholy Trinity — the mainstream media, Democratic powerbrokers, and Hollywood celebrities — has actively fostered a climate of fear, hatred, violence, and paranoia over Donald Trump. From the morning shows to the late-night comics, they’ve dehumanized him 24/7. It’s beyond anything else in American history: Nobody’s been attacked like this!

So far, it’s produced multiple assassination attempts, including a bullet that struck Trump’s ear. Yesterday, we learned that hurricane victims have been deprived of food, blankets, and FEMA’s assistance. Where does it end?

Because we know what comes next:

Eventually, an unstable person will conclude that ridding the world of “Hitler” will win them the love and appreciation of the people and institutions they admire most.

On the heels of January 6, 2021, Democrats couldn’t stop talking about the linkage between rhetoric and violence. Here was Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.):

"Donald Trump was warned, if you don't stop talking about a stolen election, people will be killed. He was specifically warned that. He kept talking about it, and a violent mob attacked the Capitol and seven people are dead who would be alive today, had he just followed their advice."

Accountability for thee but not for me, eh Tim?

We had our first Day of Reckoning on Tuesday, November 5. But that was just step one.

Now, we need a second Day of Reckoning — to tell this Unholy Trinity that enough is enough. Stop the endless demonization! People will die.

Some already have.

Because the ONLY cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome is to stop feeding into it.