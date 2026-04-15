The Real Danger Isn’t Dumb People — It’s Smart People Without Wisdom

Frequently, wise-sounding aphorisms get misattributed to Albert Einstein. Our favorite genius was genuinely wise in important ways; his later reflections on ethics, pacifism, and the danger of “compromising with the Devil” show real moral depth. But when we think of Einstein, we don’t think, “so wise.” We think, “he was brilliant,” intelligent, supergenius. Over and over, quoters upgrade any clever observation by slapping “Einstein” on it because, in today’s world, intelligence carries far more prestige than wisdom.

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This habit points to a deep cultural problem: we have become dazzled by intellect while undervaluing the slower, quieter virtue of wisdom. We flex IQ scores and credentials online as if that makes one an expert in everything. In politics and media, progressives routinely praise “the smart ones” in government, academics and technocrats whose experience often comes from elite institutions, not the messy realities of ordinary life they are often tasked with resolving. Trump is frequently derided as “not smart.” Obama is praised for his supposed intellectual gifts. What almost never gets highlighted is actual wisdom: pausing, listening, weighing consequences, comparing to lived experience, and exercising restraint. As a culture, we’ve become mesmerized by feats of intellect, while the patient, reflective voices get dismissed as boring or obstructive.

Intelligence vs. Wisdom: A Useful Distinction

As many of my readers know, I’m a gamer, a big Dungeons and Dragons fan. In D&D, ever since Gary Gygax created the original rules in the 1970s, the characters' mental gifts have been separated into two categories. Instead of lumping everything under a single vague “smarts” score, each D&D character is given two separate attributes: intelligence and wisdom. This was a simple but profound design choice that replicates real human life with surprising accuracy.

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Intelligence is defined as raw cognitive power: quick learning, logical reasoning, memory, pattern recognition, and the ability to devise clever solutions. It’s the mental horsepower that lets someone determine trajectories, memorize spells, optimize systems, or generate innovative ideas.

Wisdom is something different and deeper: good judgment, insight, humility, patience, moral intuition, and the ability to learn from experience — especially failure. It’s what helps you resist impulsive or seductive ideas, sense long-term consequences, and know when not to act on even a brilliant plan.

High intelligence without wisdom produces the “brilliant but reckless” type, someone who can craft an elegant solution that still crashes and burns because it ignores human nature or second-order effects. This can be a lot of fun in a madcap D&D game, but in real life it's not fun, and often dangerous.

I once worked for a manager who wasn’t an intellectual giant, just reasonably smart, probably right around average. But he was genuinely wise. He was patient. He listened without rushing to judgment. He gave people space to think and contribute. And he was humble enough to recognize and adopt really good ideas even when they came from someone else. That combination made him an outstanding leader and manager. Raw intellect alone rarely produces that kind of steady effectiveness.

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The Healthy Tension in Governance

It’s easy to see how this intelligence/wisdom gap plays out in government. Bureaucracies are often filled with people who score high on paper intelligence, with advanced degrees, sophisticated credentials, impressive work experience, but show surprisingly little practical wisdom or understanding of where theory collides with human reality.

Take a straightforward goal: ensuring no one in a wealthy nation like ours goes hungry. On paper, the intelligent solution looks simple and humane, something like food stamps (now SNAP). Feed people directly. Problem solved.

But there’s an old saying: if you feed a stray cat, don’t be surprised when it keeps showing up at your door. (I would add to that “and it brings friends.”) When you make food reliably available without corresponding expectations or limits, some learn to depend on it. They come back for more, sometimes for years or even generations. Work incentives can weaken. Family structures shift, damaging community stability. Administrative costs and unintended dependency grow. And unlike with cats, you have no control over what those food stamps are actually spent on; as a result, we have an obesity epidemic instead of a starvation problem. These are the second- and third-order effects that the purely “smart” solution rarely anticipates or weighs seriously, regardless of which political side proposes it.

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We didn’t always rush ahead quite so confidently. At least in our collective memory (hazy or idealized as it may be), conservative lawmakers often acted as a check, drawing on the spirit of Chesterton’s Fence. Before tearing down an existing institution (or hastily building a new one), they insisted on first understanding why the “fence” was there in the first place. What problem was it solving? What invisible incentives or social conventions did it protect?

Whether that balanced dynamic ever existed in pure form, the intelligence/wisdom split still points to the healthiest way for Congress, or any deliberative body, to function. One side (historically the more progressive or reform-oriented faction) supplies the intelligence and energy: fresh ideas, innovations, bold proposals, and the zeal to drive change. The other side supplies the wisdom and restraint: it applies the brakes, invokes Chesterton’s Fence, and forces a serious examination of second- and third-order effects.

This creative tension lets genuine brilliance rise while protecting against the disasters that come from overconfidence or haste. It turns raw, attractive ideas into robust policies that can actually survive contact with reality, rather than fragile experiments that look brilliant on paper but crumble under real-world pressure.

AI and the Risk of Meeting Machines Halfway

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The quote that first got me thinking about all this comes from Bernard Avishai (H/T Tom Simon):

“The danger from computers is not that they will eventually get as smart as men, but that we will meanwhile agree to meet them halfway.”

That warning captures the heart of our intelligence/wisdom imbalance perfectly, and it applies far beyond silicon. AI is a pure embodiment of intelligence. It excels at pattern-matching, fluent language, rapid optimization, and generating clever outputs. But it possesses zero wisdom: no lived experience, no scars from failure, no humility, no intuitive sense of long-term human consequences, not even the basic senses that would let it truly experience the world.

We do the exact same thing with human experts. We treat people who are undeniably smart as if they were automatically also wise. We let them substitute their intelligence for our judgment, then lower our own standards to meet them halfway.

Look at how this played out during COVID. The “smart” voices in government, media, and public health delivered confident pronouncements that later turned out to be incomplete, overstated, or simply wrong on masks, school closures, transmission, natural immunity, and the long-term effects of lockdowns. The response was often the same: “Trust the science." "The science is settled." "Stop questioning.” These phrases don't just shut down debate; they remove the element of wisdom from science entirely. Real science requires humility, as well as constant testing against reality and the willingness to revise when new data arrives. When we treat it as dogma, we’re meeting high-intelligence pronouncements halfway and calling it prudence. It is, in fact, foolish, the opposite of wise.

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The same pattern is visible in climate science. New data keeps overturning older predictions that were taught to us as settled fact. Models that once looked unassailable have had to be adjusted. Yet for years the public message was “the science is settled so do not question it.” Again, intelligence produced the models; wisdom would have left room for uncertainty, second- and third-order effects, and the possibility that we might be wrong about the dangers or the best policy responses.

The risk in both cases is identical to the AI problem: we become dazzled by capability and let it stand in for judgment. In doing so, we quietly agree to meet the smart-but-not-wise halfway, eroding the very wisdom that keeps intelligence from becoming reckless or dogmatic.

We can’t fix this overnight, but the way forward calls for deliberate cultural pushback. We need to change the stories we tell so they honor patience, reflection, and hard-won judgment instead of nonstop dazzle. We need to educate children in true critical thinking while allowing them safe, age-appropriate failures so bright kids don’t rise to the top without ever learning what failure looks like or how to extract wisdom from it. (That was me. It was disastrous.) And we need to push back against media narratives that reward spectacle over substance.

In the end, civilization is a long campaign. A group that only values the brilliant but reckless eventually wipes itself out with its own clever plans. The groups that survive and thrive are the ones that welcome those wise voices to the table: the patient listeners, the humble reflectors, the ones who quietly ask “and then what?” before charging ahead.

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