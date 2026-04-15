Did China Sell Iran the Spy Satellite It Used Against U.S. Bases?

No matter what the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is claiming to Donald Trump ahead of the latter’s visit to China, the CCP has most certainly been selling many weapons and a considerable amount of military equipment to the terrorist Iranian regime. And why would we be surprised by that? Both the CCP and the Iranian regime are genocidal, and they both hate the United States.

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A Financial Times report covered by Just the News revealed that leaked Iranian documents show that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Aerospace Corp bought Chinese company Earth Eye Co.’s TEE-01B satellite, launched in 2024. The Iranian regime subsequently used the satellite to spy on important U.S. military sites, including capturing satellite images that the regime used to conduct drone and missile strikes in March. Among the targets was reportedly Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, where the regime hit U.S. aircraft.

While President Trump announced Wednesday that the CCP agreed not to send the Iranian regime weapons, the CCP has not officially confirmed this. Nor could we really trust the CCP even if it did so, as it lies every time it makes a statement or promise. We cannot forget that the CCP has funded U.S. schools, bribed our politicians and media, infiltrated our government institutions and businesses, set up secretive police stations on U.S. land, and built up a thriving "birth tourism" industry.

If you don't know what "birth tourism" is, it is what could allow a million Chinese Communists to vote in our elections by 2030, if the U.S. Supreme Court makes the wrong decision on "birthright citizenship." Because the USA now has the unusual and anti-constitutional system of counting every individual born in the U.S. as a citizen, even if his mother literally just walked or flew across our border, Chinese Communist Party members will pay tens of thousands of dollars to fly to U.S. territories and have babies here through shady birthing centers.

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Read Also: Did Qatar Lie About Downing Iranian Bombers to Give the Illusion of Helping the U.S.?

Matt Tye and Winston Sterzel, China experts and YouTubers who had to flee China after exposing CCP corruption and who now host The China Show, did a deep dive on this in an April 3 episode. Sterzel said, "When they [pregnant Chinese women] fly here to do the birth tourism, they don't speak English. They're met by Chinese-speaking people, who take them to a house where they just do Chinese traditional stuff. They don't actually get to explore America or do anything. They're just here to give birth, and they fly straight back. So now the children that are now American citizens, they are not exposed to America, they grow up in the Chinese educational system with all the propaganda, they get [brainwashed] to worship the party, that America is your enemy, and all of that kind of stuff, but now they have the citizenship."

Tye added, "it's an actual, like, asymmetric goal of the CCP." In other words, the CCP is at war with us, even if it is not firing on us, and part of that is weaponizing our own ill-judged laws against us.

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In conclusion, the CCP might be the Iranian regime's friend, but it is certainly not America's friend.

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