Did Qatar Lie About Downing Iranian Bombers to Give the Illusion of Helping the U.S.?

A bombshell new report claims that there is no evidence at all that the terrorist-sponsoring regime of Qatar actually took out two Iranian bombers, which was its way of claiming that it was helping the United States and its fellow Gulf states in the conflict with the Iranian regime.

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The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) noted that the U.S. War Department and Central Command never discussed or confirmed the supposed Qatari downing of Iranian bombers; the main sources for the report were pro-Tehran CNN reporters and Qatari state media Al Jazeera, and not even the Iranian side acknowledged the incident. There is no video footage and no actual evidence that the bombers ever existed.

If true, this would be significant but not exactly shocking. The regimes of both Iran and Qatar are major state sponsors of terrorism that aggressively fund movements antithetical to Western civilization and bent on destroying both America and Israel. That is why Qatar has a lucrative joint oilfield with the Iranian regime, and before this conflict has usually intervened to save the murderous mullahs. Indeed, Qatar is even more dedicated to protecting and helping Hamas jihadis than Iran’s regime is. America needs to be wary of any Jihad-funding state that claims to be our friend. Qatar gives us lots of money for our universities and businesses, not because its rulers are enthusiastic about America’s Republic, but because it wants to turn our nation into a sharia hellhole.

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As mentioned above, the main sources of the claim that the Qatari Defense Ministry shot down two SU-24 bombers "coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran," besides the Defense Ministry itself, were Al Jazeera and CNN, neither of them the least reliable at verifying stories. Al Jazeera correspondent Zein Basravi called the alleged incident with the bombers "a military escalation," and said the planes went down over Gulf waters. MEMRI pointed out that this single instance of Qatar allegedly striking back at Iran during Operation Epic Fury helped rebuild its rapport with the U.S., after Qatar had stopped its liquefied natural gas production right after the operation began.

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MEMRI explained that while CNN claimed to have a lot more details about the bombers being shot down, based on two unnamed sources and the Qatari Defense Minister Majed Al-Ansari, since that is once again just taking Qatar's word for it, it's not really verification. And on March 2, Iranian airspace was almost uncontested, so the presence of such Iranian bombers near Qatar on that date seems questionable anyway.

Qatar's government is simply not trustworthy. I wrote recently:

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The Qatari government is a major state sponsor of terrorism, and it harbors jihadis from al-Qaeda, Hamas, and the Taliban, who can live luxuriously in the Gulf state. Qatar also helps finance the Muslim Brotherhood. Hence, unsurprisingly, Qatari state media Al Jazeera regularly justifies, platforms, and promotes terrorists, from Hamas to the Muslim Brotherhood to Hezbollah, poisoning Westerners' minds with falsehoods meant to frame jihadis positively and to denigrate Israel and the USA. Furthermore, Qatari textbooks are persistently antisemitic.

In light of all this, it is concerning that Qatar is one of the top foreign founders of American universities and that it helped orchestrate the anti-Israel campus protests in the United States. These jihad-lovers are not trustworthy.

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