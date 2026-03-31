The Morning Briefing: Fun Thought Experiment — Vance and Rubio as 'Co-Presidents'

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Morzemqwell had a recurring nightmare about being forced to explain soy milk to a time-traveler from May of 1842.

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As we watch Senate Republicans dither and remind us of weaker days in the party, my worries about what happens when President Trump is out of office are stirred up again. There are days when I think that the Trump era has fundamentally changed the GOP for the better. Those are most days, actually. The Senate will obviously still need some work.

The reason for my optimism is something that we have discussed a lot. The Republican bench of potential candidates for 2028 is a promising one, especially when compared to the clown car that the Democrats are dealing with.

The two strongest people on that bench are, of course, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Their presence bodes well for the immediate future of the Republican Party. One of the keys to President Trump's repurposing of the GOP has been his manhandling of the eternally hostile Dem propagandists in the mainstream media. Both Vance and Rubio are false narrative killers too.

Rubio's latest shining moment came when dealing with one of the most odious prevaricators in the MSM, George Stephanopouloos. This is from Sarah:

Rubio appeared on Good Morning America on Monday morning to talk Iran, and while he didn't necessarily say anything new, before he could say much at all, Stephanopoulos was peppering him with ridiculous questions and repeating the MSM narrative that there are no defined objectives for Operation Epic Fury. To be completely honest, professionally, I am more focused on Cuba, Venezuela, and the rest of the Western Hemisphere —Iran exists there in my periphery, and I've barely covered it — and yet, I can recite the objectives word for word at this point. Rubio keeps saying them, and most of the media keeps acting selectively deaf.

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As Rubio repeated the objectives to ABC's #1 pathological liar, he said, "You should write them down." It was effortless delivery, the kind of verbal assassin's dagger that Rubio has thrown well in the past, but has gotten really adept at slinging since he became part of the Trump 47 administration.

When Rubio and Vance are out there leading the charge for the president, they're in complete command of all the facts, which none of their foes on the left ever are. Stephanopoulos and his ilk aren't just liars, they're ignorant liars too. Pre-Trump, most Republican politicians would just roll over and play dead for any combination of lies and ignorance thrown at them.

This crew isn't playing that game.

I was obviously kidding about the co-presidents thing, but that is essentially what the Republicans will have if Vance is elected president and Rubio is in his administration. There are a lot of people who would like to see Vance as the nominee and Rubio as his running mate. Earlier this year, Sarah wrote that she likes Rubio better where he is now. I agree that he's brilliant at State. He's turned it into a sort of hybrid gig and helps the president in so many ways.

That being said, Vance is a very active vice president who is also transforming the position. He and Rubio would make for one heck of a one-two punch at the top of the United States government. If they could keep Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent around in some capacity, the GOP should be able to keep restocking that formidable bench.

OK, I promise that I will try to lead with some death or war stuff tomorrow.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Here we go with the new approach. I'll ease in an hit a couple from yesterday. Perhaps I'll dig back and reply to some earlier emails as the week goes on. We will begin with this one from Andy, who took umbrage with the fact that I didn't mention Arnold Palmer when writing about pro golfers from my youth.

Come on Kruiser! No mention of the King? A chili dip for sure!

Yes, Arnold is the King, but I didn't mention him for the same reason that I didn't mention Ben Hogan, Walter Hagen, Bobby Jones, or any other great golfers who I never watched on television. The paragraph was about the pros who I grew up watching and, my friend, I'm not that old. I was still in diapers during Arnie's heyday.

Friend of the Briefing Brice writes:

"Also, before we get to Tiger, it's time to discuss another reboot of the Mailbag of Magnificence."

Even though you only intermittently published responses to submissions, I'm sure there are many like me who occasionally send responses to articles just because we think you're interested in what those of us who enjoy your work think. My feeling is if you didn't you would've disabled the mailbox. Feedback... both positive and negative is a good thing. It's how we improve.

Yes, I do very much enjoy reading the emails, even ones I don't respond to. We comics love audience feedback, after all. I sincerely wish I had time to answer some of them personally. Perhaps this new approach will help me to get to more now. This is a good time to remind everyone that long emails aren't great for this format. Keep 'em tight!

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OK, thank you to all who have been writing during this time of non-answering for me. Let's make this work!

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

03/30/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, MARCH 31, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Caller

Secondary Print: New York Post

Radio: CBS

New Media: Center Square



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend Chicago Opening Night

The Trump Kennedy Center

White House Press Pool

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