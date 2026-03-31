The Morning Briefing: Fun Thought Experiment — Vance and Rubio as 'Co-Presidents'

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Morzemqwell had a recurring nightmare about being forced to explain soy milk to a time-traveler from May of 1842.
As we watch Senate Republicans dither and remind us of weaker days in the party, my worries about what happens when President Trump is out of office are stirred up again. There are days when I think that the Trump era has fundamentally changed the GOP for the better. Those are most days, actually. The Senate will obviously still need some work.
The reason for my optimism is something that we have discussed a lot. The Republican bench of potential candidates for 2028 is a promising one, especially when compared to the clown car that the Democrats are dealing with.
The two strongest people on that bench are, of course, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Their presence bodes well for the immediate future of the Republican Party. One of the keys to President Trump's repurposing of the GOP has been his manhandling of the eternally hostile Dem propagandists in the mainstream media. Both Vance and Rubio are false narrative killers too.
Rubio's latest shining moment came when dealing with one of the most odious prevaricators in the MSM, George Stephanopouloos. This is from Sarah:
Rubio appeared on Good Morning America on Monday morning to talk Iran, and while he didn't necessarily say anything new, before he could say much at all, Stephanopoulos was peppering him with ridiculous questions and repeating the MSM narrative that there are no defined objectives for Operation Epic Fury.
To be completely honest, professionally, I am more focused on Cuba, Venezuela, and the rest of the Western Hemisphere —Iran exists there in my periphery, and I've barely covered it — and yet, I can recite the objectives word for word at this point. Rubio keeps saying them, and most of the media keeps acting selectively deaf.
As Rubio repeated the objectives to ABC's #1 pathological liar, he said, "You should write them down." It was effortless delivery, the kind of verbal assassin's dagger that Rubio has thrown well in the past, but has gotten really adept at slinging since he became part of the Trump 47 administration.
When Rubio and Vance are out there leading the charge for the president, they're in complete command of all the facts, which none of their foes on the left ever are. Stephanopoulos and his ilk aren't just liars, they're ignorant liars too. Pre-Trump, most Republican politicians would just roll over and play dead for any combination of lies and ignorance thrown at them.
This crew isn't playing that game.
I was obviously kidding about the co-presidents thing, but that is essentially what the Republicans will have if Vance is elected president and Rubio is in his administration. There are a lot of people who would like to see Vance as the nominee and Rubio as his running mate. Earlier this year, Sarah wrote that she likes Rubio better where he is now. I agree that he's brilliant at State. He's turned it into a sort of hybrid gig and helps the president in so many ways.
That being said, Vance is a very active vice president who is also transforming the position. He and Rubio would make for one heck of a one-two punch at the top of the United States government. If they could keep Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent around in some capacity, the GOP should be able to keep restocking that formidable bench.
OK, I promise that I will try to lead with some death or war stuff tomorrow.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
The Mailbag of Magnificence
Here we go with the new approach. I'll ease in an hit a couple from yesterday. Perhaps I'll dig back and reply to some earlier emails as the week goes on. We will begin with this one from Andy, who took umbrage with the fact that I didn't mention Arnold Palmer when writing about pro golfers from my youth.
Come on Kruiser! No mention of the King? A chili dip for sure!
Yes, Arnold is the King, but I didn't mention him for the same reason that I didn't mention Ben Hogan, Walter Hagen, Bobby Jones, or any other great golfers who I never watched on television. The paragraph was about the pros who I grew up watching and, my friend, I'm not that old. I was still in diapers during Arnie's heyday.
Friend of the Briefing Brice writes:
"Also, before we get to Tiger, it's time to discuss another reboot of the Mailbag of Magnificence."
Even though you only intermittently published responses to submissions, I'm sure there are many like me who occasionally send responses to articles just because we think you're interested in what those of us who enjoy your work think. My feeling is if you didn't you would've disabled the mailbox. Feedback... both positive and negative is a good thing. It's how we improve.
Yes, I do very much enjoy reading the emails, even ones I don't respond to. We comics love audience feedback, after all. I sincerely wish I had time to answer some of them personally. Perhaps this new approach will help me to get to more now. This is a good time to remind everyone that long emails aren't great for this format. Keep 'em tight!
OK, thank you to all who have been writing during this time of non-answering for me. Let's make this work!
Everything Isn't Awful
Armadillo having fun.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/8LsRtFZfrw— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 30, 2026
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. This Trillion-Dollar Firm Wants Out of Mamdani's NYC
Spain Closes Airspace to U.S. Combat Jets, Challenging NATO Alliance
Rep. John Rose Says Senate GOP Could Have Exposed Dems on DHS, Chose Not To
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Slave Labor Returns to Russia, but It Has to Be Imported
NBA Legend Charles Barkley Takes Shot at U.S. Immigration Policies on Live TV
REAL JOURNALISM. Nick Shirley Wins Again: Fraudulent California Hospice Shuts Down!
HILARIOUS! Rubio to George Stephanopoulos: Maybe You Need to Write It Down
We Didn't Start the Ire: More Marxism From the Wrong Side of History
White chicks. Jennifer Newsom Took Her Kids on a ‘Red State Tour’ to Gawk at the Conservative Peasants
Cuba Gets a Little Relief. Sort of. Maybe. But What Does It Mean?
LOCK HER UP. Two New Criminal Referrals Against Letitia James for Insurance Fraud
Senate Adjourns Until Thursday, Many Homeland Security Employees Still Unpaid
Hasan Piker’s Endorsement Is All the Proof Georgia Needs to Dump Jon Ossoff
RFK Jr. Nuked One of the Left’s Favorite Myths About Trump
DHS Begs Charlotte Sanctuary Politicians Not to Release Double Murderer
Christian Icon Gets Soccer Team Fined While ‘Demonic’ Displays Go Unpunished
Courtroom Bombshell: ATF Can’t Link Bullet That Killed Charlie Kirk to Suspect's Rifle
Usha Vance Takes on a New EndeavorUsha Vance Takes on a New Endeavor
👉'Project Hail Mary' Author Andy Weir Torches Paramount’s ‘Woke’ 'Star Trek': 'Their Shows Are S**t'
Finally! Next up at SCOTUS, Birthright Citizenship: Here’s What to Watch For
How to Disagree With the Iran War Without Being a Duplicitous Dirtbag
Broward County Board of Elections Back in the News
The FDA’s Treatment of Rare Disease Patients Is a National Disgrace
When Birthright Citizenship Goes Wrong
The School Choice Fight Wisconsin Can’t Avoid Anymore
Townhall Mothership
Schlichter. The Victory Option
#Baller. How Karoline Leavitt Embarrassed the Liberal Media on Illegal Alien Crime Today
Rep. Riley Moore Didn't Hold Back on Dragging the NYT
Vox Continues the Left's War on Private Schools With Heaping Helping of Toxic Empathy
Lyft Driver's Carjacking Highlights Company's Disarmed Driver Policy
Because fascist? Why Is Elizabeth Warren Demanding Data on U.S. Gun Exports?
With 'Friends' Like These, Who Needs Enemies?
Golly shucks heck. War in Iran May Not Save Russia Economy
NHS Discovers How to Reduce Waitlists: Deny Care
Michigan Synagogue Attack was Inspired by Hezbollah
Dems Aren't Going to Like What This Poll Has to Say About Fighting Iran - or the Midterms
America Restores Embassy in Venezuela: Big for Venezuela and the Donroe Doctrine
👏👏👏The Left Coast Is Pumping Again As Trump Unleashes Tens of Thousands of Barrels of Offshore Oil a Day
Cool. The Hill: GOP Calls to Get 'Undocumented Children' Out of Public Schools Grow
Mayor Smiley: Mural for Slain Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Must Go — It's 'Divisive'
Dairy Farmers Mourning Their Cheap Illegal Labor Just Tripled Output With Robots ... Tragic
VIP
Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: Worst Lent Ever — Hoping for a Strong Finish
Five Inconvenient Truths the Communist Toilet People Don't Want You to Know
How the 'Nice Guy of Rock' Made One Big Hollywood Enemy
As Jihadis Massacred Nigerian Christians on Palm Sunday, the West Smeared Israel
Chick-fil-A Is Offering Free Food If You Do One Thing. Could You Handle It?
The Great Replacement Chronicles: ‘A New Ireland’ Part VI
When Measuring Microplastics Creates More Microplastics
Sodom and Gomorrica: Gender Goblins Plunge Canadian Communist Convention Into Chaos
What Happens If Democrats Regain Power?
Around the Interwebz
Netflix Wants To Expand Its NFL Package With Thanksgiving & International Game – Report
What happened to Amelia Earhart? New book takes on the case.
Um...what? Bob Dylan is selling AI-generated historical fan-fiction
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Trees and Beach - 1916 #artbots #hopper pic.twitter.com/p5EIQm025G— Edward Hopper (@artisthopper) March 30, 2026
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member