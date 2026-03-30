Courtroom Bombshell: ATF Can’t Link Bullet That Killed Charlie Kirk to Suspect's Rifle

If you're not paying attention to the Tyler Robinson case, you’d better start now. A fresh court filing just dropped a massive curveball in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

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The filing claims that the bullet that killed Kirk last September doesn’t match the rifle that Robinson used.

But his defense attorneys now argue that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives 'was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr Robinson.' The defense team may now offer the ATF firearm analyst's testimony as exculpatory evidence, they said in a motion filed on Friday to push the preliminary hearing back at least six months, Fox News reports. It also notes that DNA reports filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and ATF will take time for the defense team to analyze because reports indicated that several different DNA were found on some items of evidence.

“As these cases indicate, determining the number of contributors to a DNA mixture and determining whether the FBI and the ATF reliably applied validated and correct scientific procedures... is a complicated process which requires the assistance of various types of experts, including forensic biologists, geneticists, system engineers and statisticians, all of whom must review and evaluate' several different categories,” the filing states.

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This may be reaching. The inability to conclusively match the bullet to the rifle doesn’t mean it wasn’t the rifle or that it wasn’t Robinson. In fact, there’s a significant amount of evidence that paints a damning case against Robinson.

In a text exchanged between Tyler Robinson and his roommate and partner, Lance Twiggs, the alleged killer claimed the rifle was the only evidence he left behind, court documents show. 'If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on,' he allegedly wrote. 'I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.' Robinson also reportedly wrote about planning to get the weapon from his 'drop point,' but that the area was 'locked down.' 'I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle,' he continued. 'I'm worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle… idek [I don't even know] if it had a serial number, but it wouldn’t trace to me. I worry about prints I had to leave it in a bush where I changed outfits. didn’t have the ability or time to bring it with.

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Robinson also worried that his father would ask about the missing gun and considered ditching it to avoid being caught with fingerprints. He also confessed to his father, who alerted authorities and held him until police arrived.

According to Robinson’s friends, while they never believed he was capable of violence, he did make drunken jokes about Republican politicians “catching a bullet.” Some described him as under the influence of left-wing extremism but insisted that he gave no clear warning signs. One friend summed him up as someone who loved guns and beer and harbored a deep distrust of the government.

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