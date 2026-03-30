Nick Shirley Wins Again: Fraudulent California Hospice Shuts Down!

Matt Margolis | 3:55 PM on March 30, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Independent journalist Nick Shirley has been making a name for himself by doing the work legacy media refuses to touch — tracking down suspected fraud operations and putting them on blast. His previous work in Minnesota was significant. But California? California is a whole different beast.

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Earlier this month, Shirley posted a 40-minute video on X that pulled back the curtain on what appeared to be a massive hospice fraud scheme operating right out of a rundown L.A. building. The scale was staggering. Shirley uncovered over $170 million in fraud.

The operation wasn't just fraudulently billing Medicare or Medi-Cal for services never rendered. It went a step further—serving as a training ground for fraud. According to Shirley, the business operated as a home healthcare and hospice consulting firm, essentially teaching others how to set up their own fraudulent hospice businesses.

A fraud factory producing more fraud. In California.

Shocking, we know.

When Shirley's crew confronted the man who appeared to be the head of the operation, he didn't exactly radiate innocence. He got confrontational, refused to answer basic questions, demanded to know who Shirley was, and threatened to call the police. That's a curious response from someone running a legitimate business.

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Outside that rundown building? Custom-wrapped Cybertrucks and brand-new BMWs. The people allegedly stealing from taxpayers weren't exactly roughing it.

The fraudsters are gone now.

Two weeks. That's all it took. One video, 40 minutes, and the whole operation folded.

While we don’t know exactly why the (suspected) fraudsters bailed, it’s easy enough to put two and two together here. California is fertile ground for this kind of scheme. The state runs some of the most well-funded welfare and healthcare programs in the country, administered through a bureaucracy so bloated that fraud routinely slips through undetected — and even when detected, often doesn’t get prosecuted.

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"It's sad to think about it," Shirley said. "Here in the United States, we are literally being defrauded by people who are taking advantage of old people, young people in daycares, disabled people with autism clinics, and no one is doing anything to stop it. So I think it's time we stand up to these fraudsters."

Billions of dollars flowed through systems that depend on the honor system far more than anyone in Sacramento wants to admit. Gov. Gavin Newsom was literally mocking Nick Shirley earlier this month for exposing fraud in his state.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from Nick Shirley’s investigations, it’s that blue states are rife with fraud, and the Democrats who run these states don’t like it being exposed.

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

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Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CRIME FBI GAVIN NEWSOM HEALTHCARE

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