Nick Shirley Wins Again: Fraudulent California Hospice Shuts Down!

Independent journalist Nick Shirley has been making a name for himself by doing the work legacy media refuses to touch — tracking down suspected fraud operations and putting them on blast. His previous work in Minnesota was significant. But California? California is a whole different beast.

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Earlier this month, Shirley posted a 40-minute video on X that pulled back the curtain on what appeared to be a massive hospice fraud scheme operating right out of a rundown L.A. building. The scale was staggering. Shirley uncovered over $170 million in fraud.

🚨 Here is the full 40 minutes of my crew and I exposing California fraud, Minnesota was big but California is even bigger... We uncovered over $170,000,000 in fraud as these fraudsters live in luxury with no consequences. Like it and share it, the fraud must STOP.



We ALL work… pic.twitter.com/7nWX9jL6NI — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

The operation wasn't just fraudulently billing Medicare or Medi-Cal for services never rendered. It went a step further—serving as a training ground for fraud. According to Shirley, the business operated as a home healthcare and hospice consulting firm, essentially teaching others how to set up their own fraudulent hospice businesses.

A fraud factory producing more fraud. In California.

Shocking, we know.

When Shirley's crew confronted the man who appeared to be the head of the operation, he didn't exactly radiate innocence. He got confrontational, refused to answer basic questions, demanded to know who Shirley was, and threatened to call the police. That's a curious response from someone running a legitimate business.

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Outside that rundown building? Custom-wrapped Cybertrucks and brand-new BMWs. The people allegedly stealing from taxpayers weren't exactly roughing it.

🚨 BREAKING: Nick Shirley just dropped footage of himself being CONFRONTED by a panicked man after trying to expose hospice fraud in California



"Fraudsters don't like being exposed. Why are you raising your voice if you have nothing to hide? Why are you so scared about me coming… pic.twitter.com/6HTzHGqhV8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 17, 2026

The fraudsters are gone now.

🚨UPDATE: LA hospice fraudsters shut down their fraudulent business and flee the building. This “business” was operating as a home healthcare and hospice consultant, teaching others how to start a fraudulent hospice business.



Why run if you have nothing to hide?



FRAUD. pic.twitter.com/9lEDZlva9w — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 29, 2026

These are the fraudsters that have fled, they were literally teaching others how to commit fraud.



Hurry FBI go catch them before they fly back to Armenia 👀 pic.twitter.com/AN3lcLUAvl — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 29, 2026

Two weeks. That's all it took. One video, 40 minutes, and the whole operation folded.

While we don’t know exactly why the (suspected) fraudsters bailed, it’s easy enough to put two and two together here. California is fertile ground for this kind of scheme. The state runs some of the most well-funded welfare and healthcare programs in the country, administered through a bureaucracy so bloated that fraud routinely slips through undetected — and even when detected, often doesn’t get prosecuted.

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"It's sad to think about it," Shirley said. "Here in the United States, we are literally being defrauded by people who are taking advantage of old people, young people in daycares, disabled people with autism clinics, and no one is doing anything to stop it. So I think it's time we stand up to these fraudsters."

Billions of dollars flowed through systems that depend on the honor system far more than anyone in Sacramento wants to admit. Gov. Gavin Newsom was literally mocking Nick Shirley earlier this month for exposing fraud in his state.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from Nick Shirley’s investigations, it’s that blue states are rife with fraud, and the Democrats who run these states don’t like it being exposed.

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