Usha Vance Takes on a New Endeavor

Usha Vance has a lot on her plate, but something tells me she's pretty good at multitasking. She's raising three young children and expecting a fourth this summer, and she's serving as our country's second lady, making appearances alongside her husband, JD Vance, at various events and representing the United States all over the world. And on top of all that, she's been looking for ways to impart her love of reading and education on our country's children and young families. Last summer, she issued the "Second Lady's Summer Reading Challenge" for children across the nation.

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And now, she's starting a new podcast: Storytime with the Second Lady.

OUT NOW: “Storytime with the Second Lady”, my new podcast for kids! Join me and my special guests as they read good books out loud and share why they love to read. Episodes are available on YouTube and Spotify! — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) March 30, 2026

Each episode of the podcast, which debuted on Monday with three new ones, will last about 10 or 15 minutes or so, and it will feature Ms. Vance reading a story and talking about it to the audience. Most episodes will include a special guest. So far, she's welcomed race car driver Danica Patrick and Paralympian and author Brent Poppen.

The second lady did the first episode solo, and I actually just watched it on YouTube, and it's so cute. She read one of her favorite books, The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter. She also introduced her "studio," which is actually her office all dressed up, and it's adorable. She apparently let her children help with the decor.

Here's the first episode, and I'll link to the rest at the bottom of the article:

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Ms. Vance comes from a family of academics, and children and education have played an important role in her own life. As I reported last year:

She attended Yale and earned a bachelor's degree in history. While there, she spent her spare time volunteering as a Girl Scout leader and working as a tutor for elementary school students. Upon graduation, she taught English and American history to young students in China. Eventually, she earned a master's degree in early modern history from Clare College, Cambridge and a law degree from Yale.

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Read More: Meet Usha Vance, America's Second Lady

She is also teaching her own children to love books and reading. It warmed my heart when the Vance family went to the Winter Olympics last month, and their oldest son was carrying a paperback around with him. Most kids these days seem to only carry electronic devices.

🚨 BREAKING: Incredible moment as Vice President JD Vance and the Second Family get their Milan Winter Olympics credentials



Representing America overseas with class, this is what I voted for! 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/7nbRzMFOna — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 5, 2026

For what it's worth, back when she was on the campaign trail in 2024, the soon-to-be second lady also carried a book around with her. She is my kind of people.

Aside from her own love of reading, one reason why Ms. Vance chose this initiative is that literacy rates in the United States are falling. The most recent data from "The Nation's Report Card" suggests that 40% of 4th graders and about one-third of 8th graders possess reading skills well below grade level.

Of course, if you click on any article about it from the MSM today, you get the actual story here, coupled with a caveat — mostly how Donald Trump is "slashing funding for education." Because throwing money at it is always the solution. Maybe if schools focused on teaching reading instead of, I don't know, gender ideology, and brought back actual books instead of devices, that would change? Just my two cents.

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Anyway, you can check out Ms. Vance's podcast on YouTube here or on Spotify here.

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