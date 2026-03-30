We Didn't Start the Ire: More Marxism From the Wrong Side of History

Last week, I wrote an article about a lot of today's problems plaguing our republic and how they all come from garbage people calling themselves Democrats.

Related: Well, Well, Well, Look Who Woke Up on the Wrong Side of History

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Here is a quick blurb from that article:

Neither I nor the MAGA movement I proudly am part of has spent the last 11 years assuring mentally ill men that their delusions of womanhood are real. Female athletes haven't lost trophies, scholarships, sporting opportunities, or their physical safety because of us "MAGATS." Nothing we stand for has resulted in female prisoners being locked up with and raped by prisoners who possess "lady-weeners."

I thought I'd continue with another round of "Look at ALL THIS NONSENSE that is coming from the Left" and kick it off with one of the weapons the Democrats use to control their minions and direct their rage toward we free-thinking types: the subterfuge they call "tolerance," but the actual goal is compliance.

We are assured that tolerant compliant people will welcome men into the ladies' restroom, their sports leagues, and even showers at the women's gym. The tolerant compliant crowd will extend open arms to Islam, despite a mountain of evidence proving the "religion of pieces" wants to "allahu akbar" Western civilization into extinction.

Related: Wake Up, America: Muslims Hate Us

Related: Wake Up: The Jihadi Animals Want Your Kids Dead

Related: While They Breed, We Bleed: Islam's Plan for Global Domination

FACT-O-RAMA! I call Islam the "religion of pieces" because it scullions tend to explode.

Hard-core tolerant compliant twerps will refuse to discuss the shocking levels of murder and sexual assault committed by savages who shouldn't be within our borders.

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The filthy Marxists running the Democratic Party have somehow convinced tolerant compliant white people that they enjoy skin-related privilege despite years of FBI data proving that, though white people outnumber black folks 5-1, black folks typically murder more than twice as many white people every year as vice versa.

The tolerant compliant liberals virtuosly embrace DEI, even as they cash their final paycheck, thus making space in the boardroom for someone whose only qualification for the job is their skin tone, genitals, or removal thereof.

The insidious jiggery-pokery continues.

Once upon a time, "masculinity" drilled for oil, fought wars, killed woolly mammoths, farmed and killed meals, and defended families from four and two-legged predators. Today, masculine men are "toxic" and muliebral dudettes with "lady-nuts" are the brave souls.

FACT-O-RAMA! The tolerant compliant liberal across the street is likely the same gutless poltroon who called the cops and squealed on you for having Thanksgiving in 2020 with more people than zhe had the courage to invite over, all while back-slapping itself for "selflessly" playing by the rules of a tyrant.

Today, the Marxist institutions of DEI, "tolerance," and the pride flag are weapons of control.

None of this, not a drop, comes from us MAGA types.

We teach our boys to grow up to be men, not fizgigs. We teach them to honor and protect women, not to borrow their underwear.

We must do our part as well. That said, I also suspect no one reading this will humiliate their kids and grandchildren by dressing up like Tweety Bird and wheelchairing their way through a "No kings" rally.

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Once again, the troubles of our nation come from the diarrhea people on the Left, and it is all by design.

PS: Check out Chicago Mayor Brand Johnson's haberdashery nod to the Islamo-communists, known as the Red-Green Alliance. Their office, no doubt redolent of fetid feet-cheese, is where this cultural rot is born.

WOW. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is facing a $1.5 billion deficit. He blew OVER $600 MILLION on migrants while the city was drowning.



Now he’s begging taxpayers for a bailout and pushing "progressive revenue" schemes.



Sen. Craig Wilcox (R-IL) nails it: “Taxpayers… pic.twitter.com/gLs1pPXG6F — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 29, 2025

Alright, enough of that. Let's kick off the week with some chcukles, and nobody brings them like our patriotic pals at "Jokes and a Point."

Remember, liberals are miserable people who can't have fun, so let's mock them!

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