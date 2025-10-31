Wake Up: The Jihadi Animals Want Your Kids Dead

Kevin Downey Jr. | 2:56 PM on October 31, 2025
David Duprey

I knew when I saw a headline this morning about a foiled Halloween terror attack that it would be in Michigan—most likely Dearborn or Dearborn Heights.

     Related: FBI Foils Halloween Weekend Terror Attack Planned for Dearborn, Mich.

FACT-O-RAMA! These two cities have been a stronghold of Muslims and Arabs for generations. They have spread to the towns of Hamtramck, Inkster, Westland and Garden City, among others.

I grew up in the Warrendale neighborhood of Detroit, which borders the city of Dearborn. I could see the gold-domed Islamic Center of America from my grandparents' corner, or whenever I went to church at St. Thomas Aquinas, now Saint Juan Diego Parish, where I was baptized. We didn't trick-or-treat in Dearborn, as many of the houses didn't participate. Their Fordson High School soccer team beat ours every time.

When I was young, we had no reason to believe the Dearborn would become a hotbed of terrorism. Now, we are idiots if we don't pay closer attention.

     Related: While They Breed, We Bleed: Islam's Plan for Global Domination

FBI Director Kash Patel reported on X/Twitter that his agency had thwarted an ISIS-inspired Halloween terror attack.

FAST FACTS:

  • Three homes in Dearborn and Inkster were swarmed by the FBI early Friday. Five people were arrested, including a 16-year-old.
  • The feds confiscated legally purchased guns.
  • The alleged terrorists had been training at a local gun range.
  • The people arrested were described as "home-grown radicals," but they are believed to have foreign influence.

This isn't the first time that  followers of the "religion of peace" have tried to kill our kids.

On October 31, 2017, yet another ISIS-inspired yobbo launched a Halloween attack in New York City.

Sayfullo Saipov drove a 6,000-lb. truck on a bike path, hitting no fewer than 20 people, eight of whom died. Saipov was eventually shot by cops but survived. He smilingly told investigators that he chose Halloween for his attack because there would be more people on the streets; he especially wanted to slaughter children.

     Related: You Aren't Supposed to Know This, but Muslims in Denmark Are Convicted of Violent Crimes More than Danes

I recently reported on the attack on a children's baseball complex, where three jihadi-daddies fired a fusillade of bullets at a kid's team as they prayed before a game, hitting the team coach.

     Related: Texas Jihad Update: It's WAY Worse Than We Thought

Magically, this monstrous attack on American children somehow didn't make waves in the mainstream media.

     Related: Wake Up, America: Muslims Hate Us

Radical adherents of the religion of pieces (I call it the religion of "pieces" because Muslim terrorists blow themselves into little tiny bits) has made it abundantly clear they hate us and want us dead. Just ask this Dearbornclown:

When will this end? Unless We the People wake up, this invasion will end with the death of Western civilization. The Muslim population in the U.S. is growing rapidly due to immigration and an explosive birth rate.

If you don't think the rape epidemic and jihad attacks of Western Europe can happen here, you're probably a Democrat.

     Related: No, Ladies, Self-Preservation Is NOT 'Bigotry' Despite What the New World Order Says

Take a peek at our nation's future:

Remember, we were socially conditioned to think that criticizing Muslim atrocities makes us "Islamophobic." This was done to us so that we would embrace phantom "virtue" and silently walk into our own extinction. Don't be afraid to stand up for your rights and safety.

Let's not start Halloween on a negative vibe. Check out the latest video from our friends at "Jokes and a Point." Unlike those blue-haired, communist ninnyhammers, patriots know how to laugh.

"KDJ, is all lost? Is there something, anything we can do?"
I'm glad you asked.

Don't sit back and watch your kids get fed into the Muslim wood chipper. Fight back NOW.

You can become a PJ Media Warrior. It's quick and it's easy. And you'll get the 74% off "Schumer shutdown" sale price. Shazam!

So click HERE and get in on the fun. Supporting free speech is the first step to saving America.

