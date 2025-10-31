Wake Up: The Jihadi Animals Want Your Kids Dead

I knew when I saw a headline this morning about a foiled Halloween terror attack that it would be in Michigan—most likely Dearborn or Dearborn Heights.

FACT-O-RAMA! These two cities have been a stronghold of Muslims and Arabs for generations. They have spread to the towns of Hamtramck, Inkster, Westland and Garden City, among others.

I grew up in the Warrendale neighborhood of Detroit, which borders the city of Dearborn. I could see the gold-domed Islamic Center of America from my grandparents' corner, or whenever I went to church at St. Thomas Aquinas, now Saint Juan Diego Parish, where I was baptized. We didn't trick-or-treat in Dearborn, as many of the houses didn't participate. Their Fordson High School soccer team beat ours every time.

This is how it starts.



Dearborn Heights Police Dept. now has the nation's first-ever uniform patch in Arabic.



The civilization takeover has begun. pic.twitter.com/9s7Dnpc7Nz — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 4, 2025

When I was young, we had no reason to believe the Dearborn would become a hotbed of terrorism. Now, we are idiots if we don't pay closer attention.

Michigan resident exposes the truth about the Muslim takeover



“I was raised 10 minutes from Dearborn. I spent a lot of time in Dearborn — I've seen friends of mine get spit on for not covering their hair and their face. You will not pass a building that is not written in Arabic.… pic.twitter.com/8wT0EEpq1u — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 30, 2025

FBI Foils ISIS-Inspired Halloween Terror Plot in Michigan



Federal agents stopped an ISIS-inspired attack reportedly planned for Halloween weekend, arresting two suspects and questioning three others aged 16 to their 20s. According to CNN, the FBI infiltrated the group’s chatroom… pic.twitter.com/eZhPirebX1 — Radio Australis (@freedom4UU) October 31, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel reported on X/Twitter that his agency had thwarted an ISIS-inspired Halloween terror attack.

FAST FACTS:

Three homes in Dearborn and Inkster were swarmed by the FBI early Friday. Five people were arrested, including a 16-year-old.

The feds confiscated legally purchased guns.

The alleged terrorists had been training at a local gun range.

The people arrested were described as "home-grown radicals," but they are believed to have foreign influence.

This isn't the first time that followers of the "religion of peace" have tried to kill our kids.

On October 31, 2017, yet another ISIS-inspired yobbo launched a Halloween attack in New York City.

Sayfullo Saipov drove a 6,000-lb. truck on a bike path, hitting no fewer than 20 people, eight of whom died. Saipov was eventually shot by cops but survived. He smilingly told investigators that he chose Halloween for his attack because there would be more people on the streets; he especially wanted to slaughter children.

I recently reported on the attack on a children's baseball complex, where three jihadi-daddies fired a fusillade of bullets at a kid's team as they prayed before a game, hitting the team coach.

Magically, this monstrous attack on American children somehow didn't make waves in the mainstream media.

Radical adherents of the religion of pieces (I call it the religion of "pieces" because Muslim terrorists blow themselves into little tiny bits) has made it abundantly clear they hate us and want us dead. Just ask this Dearbornclown:

🇺🇸 Meanwhile in Dearborn, Michigan



“America must fall”



This City is already over 55% Muslim & they clearly don’t have plans at stopping there. pic.twitter.com/bPVr2aLuTl — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 22, 2025

When will this end? Unless We the People wake up, this invasion will end with the death of Western civilization. The Muslim population in the U.S. is growing rapidly due to immigration and an explosive birth rate.

If you don't think the rape epidemic and jihad attacks of Western Europe can happen here, you're probably a Democrat.

Take a peek at our nation's future:

Did you know that before becoming America’s jihad capital, Dearborn, Michigan, was a thriving center of Middle Eastern Christian culture?



Not a lot of people know, but Dearborn was initially populated in the early 20th century by Lebanese Christians and Assyrians/Chaldeans… https://t.co/32CRnlfteu pic.twitter.com/13ndFrvtMW — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) September 17, 2025

Remember, we were socially conditioned to think that criticizing Muslim atrocities makes us "Islamophobic." This was done to us so that we would embrace phantom "virtue" and silently walk into our own extinction. Don't be afraid to stand up for your rights and safety.

Let's not start Halloween on a negative vibe. Check out the latest video from our friends at "Jokes and a Point." Unlike those blue-haired, communist ninnyhammers, patriots know how to laugh.

"KDJ, is all lost? Is there something, anything we can do?"

I'm glad you asked.

Don't sit back and watch your kids get fed into the Muslim wood chipper. Fight back NOW.

