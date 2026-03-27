Well, Well, Well, Look Who Woke Up on the Wrong Side of History

"How do you sleep at night!?" is something I hear a lot, typically bellowed from the pierced lips of a purple-haired, hirsute tundra wookie, or the pursed mouths of screeching liberal meemaws in high dudgeon, frequently adorned in fashionable keffiyehs, the meaning of which, they likely do not understand.

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The truth is, I sleep great.

Neither I nor the MAGA movement of which I am a proud part has spent the last 11 years assuring mentally ill men that their delusions of womanhood are real. Female athletes haven't lost trophies, scholarships, sporting opportunities, or their physical safety because of us "MAGATS." Nothing we stand for has resulted in female prisoners being locked up with and raped by prisoners who possess "lady-weeners."

DOJ launches investigation of trans prisoners raping women in California, Maine https://t.co/Z1keY6xPry pic.twitter.com/eD7CTHBo1J — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2026

Most importantly, I have not been complicit in the insane "remodeling" of children's genitals, all of this in the name of a sick, cultural Marxist fantasy that men can become women if they simply say so.

FACT-O-RAMA! Liberals feel a twisted sense of self-righteousness for supporting these transgender hallucinations, even though science informs us that a transgender person is 12.12 times more likely to attempt suicide once he/she/zhe/zhem begins so-called "gender-affirming" surgery.

Listen to how this haughty harpy defiantly accuses people with normal brains of "TRANSPHOBIA!"

CSU Professor O'Quinn: "As a Iesbian, I got plenty of girlfriends with PENlSES, okay?" pic.twitter.com/DZJnt57odY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 22, 2026

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POSSIBLE-TMI-O-RAMA! Unlike this cranky boondagger, not one of my former girlfriends, even the liberal broads, had a penis.

You also will not find my ideological fingerprints on the open-borders, mass migration disaster. I extend heartfelt condolences to the approximately 3,000-plus Americans (and their families) murdered by third-world savages every year, animals who shouldn't be here. But, unlike everyone who votes for Democrats, I owe no apologies. My voting patterns haven't allowed rapists and murderers into our nation; they've combatted such atrocities.

Man-bunned milksops masquerading as men ask me how I can vote for a "Nazi" like President Donald Trump, while they vote for Democrats who want to shred the First and Second Amendments, all while deluding themselves into thinking they occupy the moral high ground.

I have not told obese people they are beautiful and then stood by silently as they died of heart failure. I did not rob black people of their motivation to succeed by convincing them they are eternal victims of oppression. I do not tell lazy people they would be successful if t wasn't for the rich. I haven't had anyone fired from their livelihood for noncompliance with tyranny.

I have been called an "insurrectionist" for marching to demand a simple look-see into what everyone reading this article knows was a bogus election in 2020 by weaklings who looked the other way as actual Marxists were burning our nation to the ground in the months prior.

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INCONVENIENT FACT-O-RAMA! Black Lives Matter was founded by admitted Marxists.

I do not sheepishly comply with medical tyranny. I do not celebrate the assassinations of people who believe things I do not, nor do I dehumanize them by insisting they are "Nazis" for engaging in constitutionally granted liberties, such as talking to people or buying a gun.

143 days since Chicago teacher Lucy Martinez was caught on video pretending to shoot herself in the neck — mocking Charlie Kirk's murder — right in front of kids' eyes basically.And guess what?



She's still working at Nathan Hale Elementary School. Getting paid. Teaching… pic.twitter.com/1P8IImP88H — AshleY (@Aku_700) March 10, 2026

Like every other patriot, I do not fight law enforcement, nor do I burn, riot, and loot when political winds don't blow where I want them to blow. Such is the work of communists, and the communist threat to this nation is real.

That said, I will absolutely, vociferously use our First Amendment and, if called upon, the Second Amendment to defend our Republic against the enemies both foreign and domestic, and today, those enemies are easy to identify: they throw bombs in New York City, shoot at kids playing baseball, and facilitate the cross-border invasion of our nation. They sacrifice kids to inconceivable atrocities.

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Related: Texas Jihad Update: It's WAY Worse Than We Thought

FACT-O-RAMA! Repugnantly, the Left will do everything they can to make pedophilia a "sexual preference" and add an "M" (for "MAP" or "Minor Attracted Person") to the LGBTFBI moniker. I can not allow that to happen.

So, for you, milquetoast, kiddie-diddling, Islamo-commie miscreants who seek to undermine this nation, I want you to know that I sleep like a baby.

PS: You liberal stains might want to talk with your meemaw:

Old liberal white woman BEGS ICE agents to sho0t her in Minneapolis.



The dumbest people in the country live in this city. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NfmHtYhUwg — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 8, 2026

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