DHS Begs Charlotte Sanctuary Politicians Not to Release Double Murderer

An illegal alien the Biden administration welcomed into the country committed two murders, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is asking sanctuary politicians in Charlotte, N.C., not to follow their usual pattern of releasing the criminal to spite federal authorities.

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Venezuelan illegal alien Angelvis Jesus Quintero Fernandez used the CBP One app to enter the United States while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were in office. This app let the previous Democrat administration hide the number of illegal aliens it was bringing in, as hundreds of thousands of foreign lawbreakers were erroneously considered legal entrants if they used the app. Unfortunately, Fernandez took advantage of his residence in this country to commit two fatal shootings, according to a March 30 DHS press release.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed a detainer request with Charlotte authorities to obtain custody of Fernandez.

Tragically, Charlotte authorities have a habit of encouraging crime, whether from domestic serial criminals or foreigners. We all remember how a violent criminal with a lengthy rap sheet murdered Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte subway just because she was white. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden then whined that Iryna‘s Law, which, in response to the murder, mandated harsher pre-trial penalties for violent and serial offenders, was likely to overcrowd the jails.

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This is the sort of pro-crime attitude from Democrat politicians and police authorities that ensures more innocent Americans die. No wonder the Venezuelan illegal alien was able to kill two people over two months’ time and could even secure a release if the ICE detainer isn’t honored. DHS explained:

Sanctuary politicians released nearly 1,400 criminal illegal aliens from jail directly back onto North Carolina streets…Angelvis Jesus Quintero Fernandez, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, now faces felony charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possess stolen firearm, and felony conspiracy after allegedly confessing to fatally shooting 44-year-old Ludvin Antonio Guzman Morales on January 24 and Luis Guitierrez Mora on March 22 this year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested the Venezuelan national on March 23, 2026.

Related: Senate Adjourns Until Thursday, Many Homeland Security Employees Still Unpaid

DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis criticized the Democrats who made these murders possible. “Because of the Biden administration’s disastrous CBP One app, this illegal alien was allowed to come into the country and commit these murders,” she said. “We are calling on Charlotte sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this murderer from jail back into our comminutes. We need cooperation from sanctuary jurisdictions to make America safe again. No one wants this murderer in their communities.”

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Democrats have no shame about protecting criminals, however. As of right now, the Democrats have been depriving many DHS employees of paychecks for weeks in order to protect illegal alien criminals from arrest and deportation. Unfortunately, some RINOs like Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) seem determined to side with Democrats rather than with victims of illegal alien crime.

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