The CBP One App Has Been Turned Off

Well, that didn't take long.

Forget TikTok. Donald Trump had not even ordered his first Diet Coke from the Resolute Desk when word came down that the CBP One app had shut down. The app allowed illegal immigrants to submit their information and schedule appointments at the ports of entry in El Paso, Nogales, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Calexico, San Ysidro, and Brownsville. Theoretically, the app was supposed to cut down on what has been, up until now, referred to as "irregular immigration" (there's some Newspeak for you) and streamline the process for handling what DHS used to be fond of calling "undocumented residents." Just the News noted that many Republicans considered the app to be a way to mask illegal immigration. The outlet said in 2023, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green called the app "just a new iteration of catch-and-release — and one that may only further empower cartels, who now have a new human smuggling tool at their disposal."

At noon EST today, the app was shut down. The following message was posted on the CBP website:

Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled. (sic)

The news did not go over well with the people massed at the Mexican-U.S. border.

Migrants in Ciudad Juárez who were waiting for their 1 pm CBP1 parole appointments learned 20 minutes ago that the app has shut down & those appointments are no longer valid. pic.twitter.com/F3pNrZyEBR — Arelis R. Hernández (@arelisrhdz) January 20, 2025

The horrific deaths of Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, and others who have perished at the hands of criminal aliens are still fresh in many people's minds, as they should be. The outrage should never abate. What you may have missed last week was the sweetheart deal given to MS-13 member Jairo Saenz. In 2016, Saenz used a baseball bat and a machete to brutally murder Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, allegedly for "disrespecting" him on social media. Saenz smirked as he entered his guilty plea last week. And why wouldn't he? Courtesy of the Department of Justice, Saenz avoided a life sentence or the death penalty and was given 40 to 60 years in prison.

The brutal murders of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens at the hands of MS-13 marked a major turning point for Suffolk County Police. #frontlinePBS pic.twitter.com/O81XjxOQZW — FRONTLINE (@frontlinepbs) February 14, 2018

Thank you, Merrick Garland.

The murders of the innocents and the long train of depredations by South American gangs are reasons enough for Americans to slam the door on both borders. But there is also the hubris. Veterans and natural-born citizens lack food, housing, and medical care. Even citizens in blue cities like Chicago have said, "Enough is enough," only to be tacitly told to go pound sand. And yet, over and over again, illegal aliens have shown up and demanded and were given food, clothing, housing, health care, and even plane tickets. And the response to America's largesse?

They invaded us and we responded by feeding them, housing them, and free healthcare. And they still hate us. pic.twitter.com/M4l7fj3gsS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 13, 2025

If one wants to wave the Mexican flag, perhaps one should go home and make Mexico great again. The American people are tired of being told to turn out their pockets for people who have come here unbidden.

In our side business, we offer a variety of services. It is not uncommon for me to get calls from people for whom English is a second language. Lest any Leftist lurkers get their dander up, because I want to be helpful, I often avail myself of various translation services to do business with them. But lately, the calls have taken an interesting turn. Now, an increasing number of people are calling, demanding that I speak Spanish. The expectation is that I must accommodate them. There is no meeting in the middle and no compromise. They arrived in this country without an invitation and believe that by fiat, I must speak the language of their homeland.

Do not show up in my nation, unannounced and uninvited, demanding anything of me. Not while my fellow countrymen of all colors go without food, shelter, and health care. Do you want to wave your flag? Do you want only to speak your language? Well, as I said before, go make Mexico great again. Make Venezuela great again. Make Haiti great for a change. Maybe you came with the best of intentions. If so, it is time to declare them and separate yourself from those who wish to milk a nation that has been brought to its knees for amenities it is no longer in a position to provide.

These people might be forgiven for their narcissism. Emphasis on might. They were lured here by narcissists who believed that everyone else in the world existed to fulfill their desires and expected illegal immigrants to play a role in fulfilling their plan to remake the nation. I don't know what Mayorkas told you, but you should note: all of that changed today. The narcissists are no longer in charge.