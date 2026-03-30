Two New Criminal Referrals Against Letitia James for Insurance Fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James is facing two new criminal referrals over insurance fraud as federal authorities seek to hold the serial criminal accountable for at least one of her multiple illegal actions.

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Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte filed the referrals last week. The New York Post, which reviewed the referrals, reported that they revolve around allegations of falsified information in James’s filings with both the Illinois-based Allstate Insurance Company and the Florida-based Universal Property Insurance. Hence, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quinones and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Andrew Boutros have received the referrals.

Last year, a federal judge dismissed a case against James in Virginia for mortgage fraud. It is unfortunately true in the United States that a considerable portion of our justice system is working to ensure that we have an oligarchy where possessing a political title exempts a person from facing any justice, no matter how many crimes he commits. Letitia James is just one example. But the Trump administration is trying again to bring James to justice.

In fact, this new case is connected to one Virginia property, which has been at the center of the criminal allegations. James informed Allstate that the home “would be occupied by a single adult, with no children,” Pulte wrote in one referral, but that was a false assertion. “Instead, according to the post, she knew the house was actually occupied by four people – three children and her niece. As such, it appears Ms. James may have defrauded the Illinois-based insurance company,” Pulte explained.

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Pulte used James’s insurance documents, released and revealed by Article III Project founder Mike Davis, the Post noted. For instance, James “made false representations” to Universal Property Insurance when she claimed that the Virginia home “would be unoccupied five months out of the year.” But “[a]ccording to the post, this was false. The house was, in fact, occupied year-round by her niece,” Pulte clarified.

This appears to be the same property that James was using to help a criminal relative with a lengthy rap sheet, including for child abuse and larceny, to hide out from police. The niece mentioned above, named Nakia Thompson, is reportedly a serial criminal and a fugitive from the law.

James’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, is defiant, perhaps because James has gotten off on so many charges already. “Frustrated by repeated failures, where judges and grand juries have rejected their attempts to charge Attorney General James, Trump and his political enablers keep abusing their power to pursue a vendetta against her by trying to rename, refile, and repeat baseless allegations,” Lowell sneered.

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The crooked attorney went on, “They continue this improper revenge campaign instead of helping bring down the rising cost of living in this country. These desperate tactics will fail — just as every previous attempt has failed — and exposes an Administration that has abandoned its responsibility to the American people in favor of petty political payback.”

The only petty political payback was that attempted by James herself against Donald Trump. She has long believed that she is above the law and should manipulate it as she pleases. And she is badly in need of a reality check.

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