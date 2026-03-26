The Morning Briefing: President Trump Is One of Many People Skipping CPAC This Year

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Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kyrgynwylld felt that it was finally time to reconsider Delta Burke.

Apparently, it's CPAC week.

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I say "apparently" because there was once a time when it was nigh on impossible for anyone in conservative media or activism to not know when the Conservative Political Action Conference was happening. Back in the heyday of the Tea Party movement, "CPAC Season" closely followed the Christmas season. Shortly after New Year's Day, seemingly everyone in the conservative movement began asking each other, "Are you going to CPAC?" It was an annual ritual that went on right up until the first day of the conference, which used to be sometime during the last two weeks of February.

I'll paint a little picture before we get to the part about President Trump.

CPAC was, for a long time, a grand affair. Every movement conservative either went, or wanted to go. The average attendance was around 10,000 every year. The Kruiser Kabana was a party that I hosted at conferences, and it was CPAC that gave it semi-legendary status. After the Tea Party conferences went away (the Koch brothers got tired of spending their money on Republicans after Mitt Romney), CPAC was the one gathering where we could all see each other.

For most of the conference's history, its organizer, the American Conservative Union, held it in or near Washington, D.C. That made it more convenient for prominent Beltway Republicans to attend. Post-COVID, the ACU flirted with Florida, which was where I last attended it in 2022. I'm not sure how the conference went, but my good friend and partner in thought crime, Stephen Green, and I made the resort bar run out of IPAs.

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It was after that when the people I knew who had gone to CPAC for 10 years or more stopped attending. I have a few friends who just love the event and would probably still go if it were being held in a mobile home in the middle of nowhere, but the stories I was hearing from some of them were pretty sad. The conference has again fled the D.C. area and is being held in Texas this year. I'm sure that I know some of the attendees, but this year's event has been so off the radar that both VodkaPundit and I thought it had already happened.

The reason I went through all of this wasn't to bash CPAC — we need all the friendlies we can get — but to get across the point that it may not be as mighty or have the cachet that it once did. This brings me to the hysterical conversation around President Trump's decision not to attend CPAC for the first time in a decade. Lefties are having a field day with it:

Another nothingburger that the leftmedia hacks are going to read a lot into. Nobody cares about CPAC anymore. Here in the real world, there is no "deep MAGA infighting" whatsoever. Maybe try not lying, @DashaBurns. https://t.co/HfYRXnRuQ5 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) March 25, 2026

As my good friend Kurt Schlichter wrote earlier in the week, the MAGA rift isn't happening, Mercedes Schlapp's opinion notwithstanding. She's obviously got some raw feelings because Trump isn't showing up this year. There could be a lot of good reasons for his absence — the president's schedule does tend to be rather full every day. However, if we're going to go all Occam's Razor on the situation, it's probably because, as Mr. Green said in a Slack conversation with our colleagues, there is a war on.

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As for President Trump's rather presidential schedule, he was busy last night, inspiring fellow Republicans and raising money for the midterms:

Inspiring words from our President @realDonaldTrump to the NRCC President's Dinner:



“So we won't just reelect our majorities this November…



We will Make America Wealthy Again…Make America Safe Again…and Make America Great Again…



Go out and win the midterms!” pic.twitter.com/SPSgYtZccu — NRCC (@NRCC) March 26, 2026

It should be noted that the National Republican Congressional Committee held this event on the first night of CPAC. It's almost as if Republican heavy-hitters had something better to do. Or CPAC's organizers scheduled their event in conflict with another that had been on the books for a long time. Either way, the president was very much helping to fire up the base. Also, even with the war going on, it was much easier for him to get to Union Station for a speech than it would have been to go to Texas.

There are no tea leaves to be read in President Trump being a no-show at CPAC. In fact, there never was any tea in the first place. MAGA is fine, and CPAC just ain't the party that it used to be.

We all know that won't keep the hacks in the leftmedia from writing about this latest chapter in our civil war, of course. I'm not gonna lie, this is the most relaxing political civil war I've ever been through.

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Closed Press TV Corr & Crew: FOXSecondary TV Corr: PBSPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: The AtlanticSecondary Print: Wall Street JournalRadio: NPRNew Media: Just The NewsThe White HouseClosed PressCabinet RoomWhite House Press PoolEast RoomPre-Credentialed MediaMedia may request credentials here Sign-up link closes Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 10:00 AMOval OfficeClosed Press

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