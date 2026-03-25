When Cesar Chavez Became Western Civ Adjacent

Recently, the New York Times suddenly exposed labor icon Cesar Chavez as a serial sexual abuser of women, including teen girls. If these allegations are true, Chavez's exertions on behalf of the working man will be diluted, then forgotten, decades after his death.

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A primary accusation came from Dolores Huerta, an acknowledged female equal of Chavez. No shrinking violet, Huerta states that Chavez assaulted her on numerous occasions, impregnating her twice. According to her account, these were children whom Huerta informally adopted out. So informally, there is no record.

I am deeply skeptical of the entire story.

Huerta was the long-term love interest of Chavez's brother, Richard Chavez, a man who sired four children of his own with Dolores Huerta during their well-documented relationship. Why would Chavez's brother allow Cesar to rape Huerta? Is this why they can smugly make claims of "DNA proof" in the NYT? A Latin male who allows his brother to take such liberties with his woman would be nothing short of a unicorn. However, taking liberties with the truth, with the past, with an eye on power in the present, is symptomatic of Leftists.

Who remembers Anita Hill's accusations against Justice Clarence Thomas? Blasey-Ford, Swetnick, and Ramirez, with their lurid presentation against Brett Kavanaugh. E. Jeanne Carroll, anyone? I will not distinguish between female and male on the Left, as they are as indistinguishable as they are unable to define male and female. When is Dolores Huerta retaining Gloria Allred?

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During his decades of organizing farm workers, Chavez was under continuous investigation by planters, farming companies, and crop processors, all of whom were well capitalized and highly motivated to defend capital from union organization. There were assassination plots against Cesar Chavez. Clearly, the man risked his life to advance the cause of farm workers and had innumerable enemies. Why did none of this ever come out?

California writers and liberal media wrote about Chavez, including more than one biography. Did they know of this alleged predation and suppress it for the cause? Were they lying by omission for the Left then, or are they making an ugly fiction now to claw back power?

Given that Chavez was wildly opposed to the employment of illegal aliens, whom Chavez called "w**b***s," we may have a motive for the Left to now denounce Chavez 30 years post-mortem. Chavez’s views on illegal aliens competing with America's itinerant working poor for farm jobs are easily found and are now often cited by those wanting to stabilize our borders, eject illegal aliens, and protect the jobs and safety of Americans.

It is curious how quick a Leftist government is to scrape the man's name off of post offices, state calendars, kindergartens, and streets. Like overnight. These are the same governments that take decades to patch roads or clear brush. These are the people who stood idly by while Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and Paradise, Calif., burned to the ground. They usually move at the speed of Dutch Elm Disease. Not with this, though. Instant, direct action from otherwise incapable governments.

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This process of Marxwashing (my own portmanteau) a man now problematic to the Left's relentless power quest, is perfectly characterized, textured, and enumerated by Orwell in the book 1984.

Which crusading icon is next? MLK? He had a history of taking liberties, so don't for a moment believe the Left won't sacrifice King to its Leninist fire god.

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