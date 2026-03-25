Celebrity Blogger Perez Hilton Reconsiders Faith After Health Crisis

Gay celebrity blogger Perez Hilton recently revealed that he's eager to return to the Catholic faith he abandoned during his teenage years after suffering a brush with death where he claims God revealed Himself to him. Now, I don't want to doubt anyone's conversion experience, but keep in mind that even the devil and his fallen angels believe God exists. Belief is not mere intellectual assent. Christ infuses believers with His righteousness and calls them to strive to live in obedience to His commandments.

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Can you really say you have faith or trust in a person, especially one in authority, if you don't do what they tell you to do? The obvious answer to that question is "no." Nobody's perfect, and yes, we all struggle with sin, even after coming to Christ. However, true faith is a living faith, even if it grows slowly over a long stretch of time.

All that to say, if Hilton, who is extremely flamboyant in his homosexuality, is really and truly serious about returning to his faith, it means he's going to have to stop doing what God condemns as sin. If he starts to walk that path, we will know his conversion is genuine.

“My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days and it was the worst and best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Hilton stated in a video he shared on social media. The video now has well over a million views. Hilton, 48, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., has been a very, shall we say, "outspoken" individual when it comes to his homosexuality.

Over the years that he's been a public figure, he has had three children through surrogacy: a son, who is now 13, and two daughters, 10 and 8. Instead of providing details concerning his near-death experience, Hilton went straight to his encounter with God.

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"God presented Himself to me," Hilton stated in the video. "It was not a feeling. God presented Himself to me." That's a pretty big claim. But many people in the Catholic faith have encountered the risen Christ throughout the centuries. In fact, many Muslim converts claim they had dreams about Jesus that felt so real they immediately surrendered to Jesus and joined the Church.

“I grew up Catholic. I was baptized, had my Communion, Confirmed, went to Jesuit school for seven years, but I was never a believer, until now,” he continued. Hilton then became choked up and again said, “God presented Himself to me, and then did something, something that I can only call ‘miraculous.’”

“I was very lucid, it was real,” Hilton added, “and this has been life-changing.” The celebrity blogger then said he has wanted to believe in God, but said he doesn't need hope to believe, "because I know now." Again, a strong claim, but he does sound quite sincere about what he experienced. The celebrity blogger also said he hopes to enroll his children in Catholic schools.

“Perez Hilton just announced that he now believes the Catholic faith because God presented Himself to Perez while he was hospitalized,” LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen wrote on X. “BUT the video is also about him being gay and his parents accepting his being gay. Question is will his encounter with God now lead him to abandon the gay lifestyle. Let’s hope and pray.”

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My sentiments exactly. I hope Hilton's conversion is real and that he truly submits his life to Christ. Say a prayer for Hilton and his family.

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